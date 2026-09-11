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Inside This Week’s Roll Call Briefing
✅ Current threat condition: HIGH / ORANGE
✅ Suspicious activity and possible surveillance at churches
✅ Armed and violent incidents involving churches
✅ Terrorism and intelligence developments
✅ September dates of significance and elevated-risk periods
✅ Training guidance for working elevated-risk dates
This is meant to be read by your team, or as a reference for team leads as they address the troops, before starting your shift guarding the Body of Christ.