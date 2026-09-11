Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Inside This Week’s Roll Call Briefing

✅ Current threat condition: HIGH / ORANGE

✅ Suspicious activity and possible surveillance at churches

✅ Armed and violent incidents involving churches

✅ Terrorism and intelligence developments

✅ September dates of significance and elevated-risk periods

✅ Training guidance for working elevated-risk dates

This is meant to be read by your team, or as a reference for team leads as they address the troops, before starting your shift guarding the Body of Christ.

Download The Briefing Here👇