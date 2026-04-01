Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Brian Hagler's avatar
Brian Hagler
4d

Keith, what intelligence sources, do you recommend? Especially for folks who don’t have past LEO or current.

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Ed Krause's avatar
Ed Krause
3d

Keith,

Amazing summary, thanks!

11 vehicle ramming attacks – that really confirms what you've been saying that this is now part of the "new normal" for attacks.

You are doing the Lord's work, bless you.

Ed Krause

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