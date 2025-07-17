Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Kearnan's avatar
Jeff Kearnan
8h

Keith, This is an excellent article, well worth sharing with your followers. As someone who regularly provides expert opinions for attorneys and testifies in use-of-force cases, I find your analysis both accurate and profoundly relevant. The balance you've struck between operational realities and legal implications is commendable. Your insights speak directly to the staff and volunteers who often face rapid, high-risk decisions under immense pressure.

Your continued focus on safety, risk management, and liability awareness is making a meaningful impact in this critical area. Keep up the outstanding work! Your contributions are helping shape a safer and more informed community. Jeff

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob West's avatar
Bob West
2h

Another great article and update for church security teams. This is such a key comment: "Most church teams don’t carry intermediate weapons like Tasers or OC spray".

Please adopt, train, and authorize us to use less than deadly force Keith. We need immediate action and adoption of this at our church. The more I serve, the less I feel committed to full out lethal force when less than lethal is appropriate and available. Thank you for your service!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture