I want to make sure you have these two dates on your calendar.

One is a national-level conference hosted by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman. The other is a focused Christian Warrior Academy training in Arizona that has been receiving strong feedback from attendees across the country.

Both are different environments. Both are important. Both are designed to help churches prepare wisely without drifting into fear or overreaction.

Colorado Springs: Bulletproof House of Worship Safety Conference

July 23 to 25, 2026

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Charis Christian Center

I will be teaching at Lt. Col. Dave Grossman’s Bulletproof House of Worship Safety Conference this summer.

This is a high-level event focused specifically on protecting houses of worship. The speaker lineup includes law enforcement professionals, officers who have responded to mass casualty incidents inside churches, and trainers who have worked with hundreds of congregations.

My role will be to teach from the perspective of a retired SWAT sergeant and founder of Christian Warrior Training, focusing on practical application for church safety teams. That means:

Identifying threats (mentally ill, protestors, active shooters, etc)

How to structure and carry out security team training

and more!

This conference brings together church leaders, safety team members, and law enforcement. It is a strong environment for networking and serious training.

If you are in driving distance of Colorado, or if your church is looking for national-level instruction, this is worth considering.

You can find full details and registration information at:

www.bulletproofworship.com

Lake Havasu, Arizona: FREE Christian Warrior Academy Course

April 11, 2026

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Location: To Be Determined

Price: FREE thanks to Right to Bear and our awesome paid subscribers!

A SIGN UP LINK WILL BE PROVIDED AT A LATER DATE! JUST SAVE THE DATE!

If you are in Arizona or surrounding states, I want you to save this date now.

April 11 in Lake Havasu City will be a Christian Warrior Academy.

This is not a conference format. It is a focused training day built specifically for churches and Christian men and women who take the responsibility of protection seriously.

Christian Warrior Academy has been receiving strong feedback from attendees. What people consistently tell me is this:

They appreciate that the training is clear, practical, and grounded in a Christian worldview without hype or theatrics.

The Academy typically covers:

Biblical foundations for protection and preparedness

Threat recognition inside church environments

Team structure and leadership principles

Use of force realities for volunteers

Mistakes churches make that create liability or confusion

How to build a culture of readiness without creating a bunker mentality

Right to Bear continues to help church security teams grow by offering a special discounted price on their plan. They are also covering most of the costs of this conference.

The goal is simple. Equip Christians to protect their congregation while keeping Christ at the center.

The exact venue in Lake Havasu is still being finalized. As soon as it is locked in, I will send full registration details.

For now, mark April 11 on your calendar.

If you are a pastor, safety team leader, or church member in Arizona, this is one you will not want to miss.

Why I Continue Teaching In Person

Online training reaches thousands of people. I am grateful for that.

But there is something different about being in the room together. Questions get answered in real time. Scenarios get worked through with nuance. Leaders connect with other leaders facing the same challenges.

Church security is not theory. It is stewardship.

We are responsible for protecting people who gather to worship Christ. That responsibility deserves serious preparation.

If you can make Colorado Springs, I would be honored to see you there.

If you are in Arizona, save April 11 for Christian Warrior Academy in Lake Havasu.

More details on the Arizona event are coming soon.

I hope to see many of you in person this year.

