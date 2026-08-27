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IMPORTANT UPDATE!
I’m leaving today to take my wife on a wonderful vacation. The next three roll calls will not have a video to go with the roll call PDF (you can download it below). I may post some of my adventures with Kari on my social media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X if time allows if you want to follow along. In the meantime, I still have training and intelligence coming out every Wednesday like normal, it was just produced a while ago. I pray that you all have a safe and uneventful few weeks ahead of you.
Inside This Week’s Roll Call Briefing
✅ Current threat condition: HIGH / ORANGE
✅ Terrorism and intelligence developments affecting churches
✅ Violent crime incidents and lessons for safety teams
✅ Sex crimes and child protection concerns
✅ Arson, suspicious activity, and emerging threats
✅ Training guidance and our Christ First discussion