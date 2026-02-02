Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hanks's avatar
Elizabeth Hanks
4h

I'm glad they are taking a stand for our rights for a change.

Reply
Share
Mike Shreve's avatar
Mike Shreve
4h

It's truly a sad state of affairs when this sort of thing is perpetrated.

At least there are those within the legal system who have decency, morals, and are willing to stand up for what's right, true, and moral. It's tragic that bad actors exist who are able to enact such vile brain washing.

Praying for our nation and certainly for God to bring and keep the 'sheepdog protectors' of His church to remain vigilant and prayed up. Our battle isn't against flesh and blood, but against powers, and principalities of darkness.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture