Federal authorities have made two additional arrests in connection with an anti ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this year. The incident occurred on January 18 at Cities Church, a Baptist congregation, where protesters entered the building during worship and blocked congregants from leaving.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Ian Davis Austin and Jerome Deangelo Richardson were taken into custody for their alleged roles in what federal prosecutors describe as a coordinated attack on the church.

“If you riot in a place of worship, we will find you,” Bondi stated publicly following the arrests.

According to an unsealed federal indictment, nine individuals have now been charged in connection with the incident. Those named include protest organizer Nekima Valdez Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, William Scott Kelly, Trahern Jeen Crews, Jamael Lydell Lundy, Georgia Ellyse Fort, and independent journalist Don Lemon.

Federal prosecutors allege that between 20 and 40 agitators entered the church as part of a planned takeover, disrupting services and engaging in intimidation, threats, and physical obstruction. The indictment states that the group prevented congregants from freely moving within the building and interfered with their ability to leave safely.

The criminal complaint describes a chaotic scene inside the sanctuary. Services were forced to end early as members of the congregation fled out of fear. Investigators noted that children were present during the incident, with one child later asking whether their parents were going to die.

All defendants are charged with conspiracy to violate the right to religious freedom at a place of worship, as well as violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. While the law is commonly associated with abortion clinic cases, it also applies to interference with religious worship under federal civil rights statutes.

Harmeet Dhillon, U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, emphasized that houses of worship are not exempt from federal protection. “Do not go into a house of worship and put people in fear. Do not conspire with others to do the same,” she wrote. “These are generally applicable principles and laws.”

The case continues to move through the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, with additional proceedings expected as prosecutors pursue charges against those involved.

