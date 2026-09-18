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I will be teaching two free, live church security classes this October. If you are a pastor, church leader, safety team member, usher, greeter, volunteer, or law enforcement partner who works with a church, I would like to see you there.

These are live, in-person classes only. There will be no livestream or online option.

The class is called Securing Sacred Spaces: Advanced Church Safety and De-Escalation Training. It is designed for churches that are building a safety ministry as well as established teams that want to strengthen their training, planning, and response.

We will cover:

Recognizing warning signs before a situation escalates

Practical de-escalation techniques

Building and strengthening a church security team

Access control, surveillance, and service monitoring

Use of force considerations, legal responsibilities, and liability

Emergency action plans for lockdowns, evacuations, and medical incidents

Coordination with law enforcement and first responders

Maintaining a welcoming church while taking security seriously

Thursday, October 8: Wayne, Michigan

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: CrossPointe Community Church

36125 Glenwood Road

Wayne, Michigan 48184

CrossPointe is the church where a trained volunteer security team stopped an armed attacker outside a Sunday service in June 2025. Holding this training there gives us a rare opportunity to learn in a place where preparation, awareness, and decisive action helped save lives.

Register for the October 8 class in Wayne, Michigan

Saturday, October 10: Crystal Lake, Illinois

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Immanuel Lutheran Church

300 Pathway Court

Crystal Lake, Illinois

Register for the October 10 class in Crystal Lake, Illinois

How to Attend for Free

Choose the class you want to attend and register through the appropriate Eventbrite link above.

Use promo code CWT during registration to attend free.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Please reserve a seat only if you plan to attend so we can make room for as many church leaders and safety team members as possible.

Bring members of your team if you can. Training together gives your church a common understanding of warning signs, communication, emergency planning, and coordinated response.

I look forward to meeting you and helping your church better protect the people God has placed in your care.

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