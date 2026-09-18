Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
7h

I have lent your book to others. One finished it and thought it excellent, as

do I. Lots to think about

Reply
Share
Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
7h

I have lent your book to others. One finished it and thought it excellent. Lots to think about

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture