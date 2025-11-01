Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David A Church's avatar
David A Church
8h

America should target Islam and eliminate the cancer on humanity that it is. They should all be kicked out of America because they are sworn enemies of our form of government and all non-Muslims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Night Warrior's avatar
Night Warrior
7h

This took way too long to come out. We should have done told Nigeria what time it is. I guess better late than never

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture