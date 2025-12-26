WEEKLY BRIEFING FOR SAFETY MINISTRIES

I’m testing something new for paid subscribers.

Starting this week, I’m publishing a Weekly Roll Call Sheet. Think of it like a law enforcement roll call briefing, but built for church Safety Ministries.

The goal is simple: give Safety Ministry leaders a ready to use briefing sheet so teams can gather at least 15 minutes before shift and cover the things that could matter that day.

I’m keeping it clean, printable, and easy to brief.

Here’s the format, and what each section is meant to do:

BRIEFING INTENT

One or two sentences that set the tone for the day. This reminds the team we’re a Safety Ministry, we protect the congregation so worship can happen in peace, and we keep the Gospel in view while handling real world problems.

CHRIST FIRST

A short Scripture written out on the sheet, not just a reference. This section is also your reminder to pray as a team before you start. Christ must be first in all we do.

ALERT POSTURE

The current threat level and color, plus whether it changed from last week. This is a quick posture check, with a few “what changes this week” bullets tied to the current posture.

INTELLIGENCE AND INCIDENT UPDATES

This will be the longest session. This will include key incidents and intelligence notes from the past week. This is written as briefing material, not a long report. If someone needs the full write up, they can read the weekly crime report.

TRAINING FOCUS (DISCUSSION ONLY)

One topic for a short team conversation. No drills. The goal is to tighten communication and decision making through shared language and expectations. This will make your team closer as you learn and work through potential problems and increase your knowledge.

PERSONNEL ASSIGNMENTS + ADMIN NOTES

Blank space for the local lead to write assignments, local concerns, service changes, known conflicts, equipment issues, and anything else that impacts that day.

TEAM DAILY CHECKLIST (EXCEPTIONS ONLY)

A final operational check. This is your chance to make sure all preparations are in place to protect the congregation.

A couple things I want to be clear about:

• I will still publish major updates, incident debriefs, and urgent changes publicly when they need to be seen.

• I’m not going to hold back important intelligence from the broader Body of Christ.

• The paid benefit here is structure and packaging, a leader ready briefing sheet that saves time and helps teams run a consistent, disciplined brief.

This is a trial run. If it’s useful, I’ll keep improving it. If it isn’t, I’ll scrap it.

The PDF is below the paywall.

Lastly, don’t forget we have a paid subscriber chat. You can check it out below. There is some great information being exchanged there.

