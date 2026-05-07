Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Stephen W Hare's avatar
Stephen W Hare
8h

During NBC training as a Marine I/we were advised to keep our smallest troops under close observation in suspect areas as they would be affected first. Likewise, nursery and children’s ministries would also be most vulnerable to these attacks.

I would advise integrating local fire or HAZMAT personal in some form of course work to recognize and take first steps when acting in this type of environment. Our congregations are informed by news of world events. Many will believe we are over thinking this, but preparedness always gets push back. No one ever imagined the possibility of a 9/11 event either.

As in any organization some dedicated personnel could be engaged in preparation and observation regarding the eventuality of this activity. As Christians we are not fear mongers but are called to be prepared and care for those God has given us.

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Bobby R Bowden's avatar
Bobby R Bowden
9h

I don't know how effective it would be in a mass casualty pharmaceutical attack, but I carry a couple of Narcan nasal misters in my IFAK. In my state, Alabama, they offer a short video training course that is informative and then the Narcan is shipped to you free of charge. Other states may offer the same.

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