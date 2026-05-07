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BLUF

Two days ago we published a brief on the chemical attack hardening posture being adopted by London synagogues. New private intelligence reporting from this week confirms Iran is expanding its chemical and biological weapons programs and is assessed as willing to hand these materials to regional terrorist proxies. This addendum gives your security team the recognition and response basics so that when something unusual happens at your church, your people know what they are looking at and what to do in the first sixty seconds.

Key Judgments

Highly Likely: Iran is actively expanding chemical and biological weapons capability, with credible reporting that pharmaceutical-based incapacitating agents have already been used domestically against Iranian protesters earlier this year.

Likely: Some portion of these materials will be shared with proxy networks, including the Iran-aligned cutout HAYI operating across Europe and the broader Iranian Threat Network with confirmed operational reach into the United States.

Likely: Jewish institutions remain the highest immediate risk targets, with Christian institutions sitting on the same target list under the same threat doctrine.

Possible: A small-scale chemical, biological, or incapacitating-agent event is attempted against a Western soft target before the end of 2026.

Highly Likely: The average church security team in the United States is presently unprepared to recognize a chemical or biological event in its first minute, which is the window where lives are saved or lost.

A Reminder of What We Reported on London

Earlier this week we published a brief on the hardening posture being adopted by Jewish congregations in London. That posture includes the sealing of doors and windows against gas intrusion, the distribution of chemical exposure response kits to congregations, and the pre-positioning of bleeding control gear at synagogue entry points. The United Kingdom raised its national threat level to SEVERE for the British Jewish community. The US State Department issued an April 24 alert putting American citizens on notice that Jewish and American institutions in the UK and Europe are being targeted in the same threat stream. Two attempted attacks on US synagogues in the prior six weeks, including the West Bloomfield ramming and the disrupted Houston Beth Israel plot, demonstrated that the operational reach of this network is not limited to Europe.

That brief told you the threat exists. This brief teaches your team what to do about it.

What the New Intelligence Adds

Private intelligence reporting from this week assesses that Iran is actively developing dual-use chemical and biological agents, including pharmaceutical-based incapacitating compounds, and may be funneling these materials to regional terrorist proxies to intensify asymmetrical warfare. The same reporting raises serious concern that the Iranian regime has already used pharmaceutical-based incapacitating agents against its own protesters earlier this year, with medical reports suggesting domestic deployment as a tool of internal repression.

The pharmaceutical-based incapacitating agent angle is what most church security people have never considered. When most of us hear chemical attack we think of nerve agents like sarin or blister agents like mustard gas. Those are real concerns. But an incapacitating agent works differently. It is designed to render a crowd unconscious or unable to function rather than to kill outright. The most well-known historical use of this category was the 2002 Moscow theater siege, where Russian forces pumped a fentanyl-derivative gas into the building to subdue Chechen attackers and ended up killing roughly 130 hostages along with the terrorists. That is the category Iran is reportedly developing and willing to share.

For a soft target like a church, an incapacitating agent presents a different problem than a traditional chemical weapon. The attacker does not need military-grade nerve agent to inflict mass casualties. They need a dispersal method and a crowd that does not know what is happening until it is too late.

The Three Categories Your Team Needs to Understand at a High Level

I am not going to give you a chemistry lesson. Your security team does not need one. What your team needs is a working framework for what they might be looking at when something goes wrong.

Chemical agents act fast and visibly. Symptoms appear within seconds to minutes of exposure. The classic categories are nerve agents, which cause uncontrolled muscle spasms, drooling, pinpoint pupils, and respiratory failure. Blister agents like mustard cause skin blistering and respiratory damage and act more slowly. Choking agents like chlorine cause coughing, burning eyes, and breathing distress and are the most likely to be encountered because chlorine is widely available. Blood agents like hydrogen cyanide cause sudden collapse and are often associated with a bitter almond smell, though many people genetically cannot smell it.

Biological agents act slowly. Symptoms appear hours to days after exposure. Anthrax, plague, ricin, and smallpox are the historical examples. The threat from a biological attack on a church is rarely recognized at the time of the attack. It is recognized two days later when multiple congregants present at hospitals with the same unusual symptoms. Your security team will not stop a biological attack in the moment. What they can do is recognize after the fact that an unusual cluster has emerged and report it.

Pharmaceutical-based incapacitating agents are the new category. They are designed to disable rather than kill. Symptoms include sudden drowsiness, confusion, loss of motor control, and unconsciousness across multiple people in a defined space. The agent dissipates and may be hard to detect. The danger is that congregants drop without obvious cause and a security team that does not recognize what is happening tries to render aid inside the contaminated space, becoming casualties themselves.

What an Event Looks Like in the First Sixty Seconds

A chemical or biological event at a church is rarely announced. It looks like one of the following.

Multiple people in the same area become symptomatic at roughly the same time. Two people coughing during a service is allergies. Six people coughing, eyes watering, and one collapsing in the same pew section is a chemical event until proven otherwise.

An unusual smell is reported, particularly a sharp chemical smell, a bitter almond smell, a strong bleach or pool smell, or a sweet odor that does not belong. Many nerve agents have no smell. Absence of smell does not mean safety. Presence of an unfamiliar strong smell is a trigger for action.

Dead or dying birds, insects, or small animals are observed near an air intake, an entry point, or the parking lot. Animals show effects before humans because of their faster respiration. This is a real indicator and is documented in CDC and DHS materials.

A package, container, or piece of equipment is left in or near the building by someone who departs quickly and is not accounted for. The 2001 anthrax mailings are the historical model. Suspicious packages do not always go boom.

A vehicle parked unusually close to an air intake or HVAC unit, particularly a vehicle running with the windows up, or a vehicle that has been left running and abandoned. Vehicle-based chemical dispersal has been used in attempted attacks before.

Multiple congregants reporting sudden drowsiness, confusion, or loss of coordination across a defined area of the sanctuary or fellowship hall, with no obvious medical cause. This is the incapacitating agent indicator and most teams will miss it the first time.

Defensive Posture for Your Church

Air handling awareness is the single most undervalued piece of church physical security. Most churches have HVAC intakes accessible from the parking lot or an alley. Walk your building this week. Identify every outside air intake. Determine whether they can be physically secured against direct contamination. Consider screening, locked covers, or repositioning if reasonable. The goal is not to make your HVAC system bombproof. The goal is to make casual access to your air handling impossible.

Evacuation versus shelter-in-place is a decision your team needs to have made before the day it matters. The general rule is that an outdoor or perimeter event means shelter inside with HVAC shut down and doors and windows closed. An indoor event means evacuate upwind and uphill, away from the source. Your team needs to know which way the wind blows at your building on a typical Sunday morning. That is a five-minute conversation that has never happened at most churches.

HVAC shutdown procedures should be known to at least two people on every shift. The location of the master switch, the procedure to kill recirculation, and the authority to act without waiting for the senior pastor’s permission all need to be settled in advance.

Decontamination basics are simple. Remove contaminated clothing. Rinse exposed skin with copious amounts of water. Do not use bleach on skin. Do not use hot water, which opens pores. Get to fresh air. These are the same procedures fire departments and EMS use and they work for the overwhelming majority of agents.

Your call to 911 needs to communicate three things clearly. The number of people affected. The symptoms you are seeing. The fact that you suspect a chemical or biological cause. That third item is what gets HAZMAT and a fire department response with the right gear. Without it you get a standard EMS response that is not equipped for the scene.

Cross-reporting is the second call. Local fusion centers and the FBI field office want to know about suspected chemical or biological events even if they turn out to be nothing. The reports drive pattern detection across regions. Your church incident may be the third in a sequence that nobody else has connected yet.

Threat Indicators

Multiple congregants symptomatic at roughly the same time in the same area

Unusual smells, particularly sharp chemical, bleach, bitter almond, or sweet odors that do not belong

Dead or distressed birds, insects, or small animals near building entry points or HVAC intakes

Packages or containers left near the building by individuals who depart quickly

Vehicles parked unusually close to air intakes, particularly running and unattended

Sudden drowsiness, confusion, or loss of coordination affecting multiple people in a defined space

Reports of similar incidents at other Jewish or Christian institutions in the same region within 24 to 72 hours

Recommended Actions

Walk your building this week and identify every outside air intake. Determine what physical security improvements are reasonable.

Train your security team on the difference between chemical, biological, and incapacitating agent presentations. Use this brief as a starting point.

Establish HVAC shutdown procedures and ensure at least two people on every shift can execute them without delay.

Settle the evacuation versus shelter-in-place decision for your building before you need it.

Build a 911 script that explicitly mentions suspected chemical or biological cause when applicable.

Establish cross-reporting contacts with your local fusion center and FBI field office now, before an incident.

Review the London brief with your team and connect the threat reporting to the recognition material in this addendum.

Threat Assessment

The overall threat level for US churches remains at YELLOW (Elevated). Israel-aligned and high-profile US churches should be operating at ORANGE (High) posture now given their elevated target profile under the threat doctrine being broadcast by Iran-aligned proxies. The primary concern is a small-scale chemical or incapacitating-agent event against a Jewish institution in the United States, with Christian institutions sitting on the secondary target list under the same threat doctrine. The secondary concern is a biological release that goes unrecognized at the moment of attack and is identified only after multiple congregants present at hospitals with unusual symptoms. It is Likely that a US incident attempt occurs before a US church security team has fully internalized the recognition material in this brief, which is the operational gap this addendum is designed to close. Posture up now. Do not wait for a domestic event to validate the warning.

Biblical Lens

“I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” — Genesis 12:3 (ESV)

This promise was given to Abraham, and the line of Abraham continues through the Jewish people to this day. Christians who stand with Israel and with the Jewish community do so because Scripture tells us to, not because of politics. That is why the threat to synagogues in London and the threat to Jewish institutions in the United States is also our concern as Christians. We are watching the same enemy circle the people God said He would bless, and we are next on the same target list. Standing with Israel right now is a faithful act, and it includes standing alongside Jewish congregations in posture, in prayer, and in practical support of their security.

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