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John Putthoff's avatar
John Putthoff
10h

I heard also years ago like Darwin mentioned that this day is associated with Hitlers birthday. And also Nation pot day. Is there any truth to these comments?

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2 replies by Keith Graves and others
Darwin willhite's avatar
Darwin willhite
10h

And also don’t forget April 20 is Hitler’s birthday. I remember back when I was a kid. Somebody always pulled something that week of his birthday. I remember there was problems with skinheads on that week a lot and just random people honoring Hitler.

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