Threat Intelligence Assessment

Date: February 28, 2026

Subject: U.S.–Iran Conflict – Church Security Risk Analysis

Church Security Threat Level: LIKELY (Elevated Threat) – ORANGE

Executive Summary

The United States has entered active combat operations against Iran. Iran is responding. This creates a retaliation window that elevates risk for symbolic and soft targets inside the United States.

At this time, there is no confirmed intelligence indicating coordinated operational activity targeting churches domestically. However, historical patterns and ideological statements from extremist organizations require increased vigilance.

Current Church Security Threat Level

LIKELY (Elevated Threat) – ORANGE

Heightened vigilance is warranted. Normal worship operations continue with reinforced security posture.

Threat Actors of Concern

1. Lone Actor Violence

Assessment: Highly Likely (Most Probable Domestic Vector)

Lone actors inspired by geopolitical escalation remain the most realistic near-term risk.

Characteristics:

• Self-radicalization online

• Ideological grievance

• Emotional instability

• Minimal logistical footprint

These attacks often target symbolic, accessible, and predictable locations, including churches and synagogues.

This vector requires no centralized coordination and historically emerges during periods of global instability

2. Hezbollah-Linked Activity

Assessment: Likely (Structured Proxy Risk)

Hezbollah is Iran’s most capable external proxy organization. If Iran seeks to exert indirect pressure against U.S. interests, Hezbollah represents the most operationally capable affiliated actor.

There is no confirmed evidence of coordinated church targeting inside the United States at this time.

However:

• Hezbollah has demonstrated global operational capability

• Hezbollah maintains networks in the United States

• Escalation increases the relevance of proxy options

Churches remain symbolic targets in the broader ideological framework of Iranian-aligned extremism.

3. ISIS and Al-Qaeda Influence

Assessment: Possible (Ideological Amplification Risk)

ISIS and Al-Qaeda have historically called for attacks on soft targets in the West, specifically naming churches and synagogues in prior propaganda.

While these organizations are not directly aligned with Iran, periods of Middle East conflict historically increase extremist messaging volume.

Risk Pathway:

• Propaganda spike

• Online amplification

• Self-activated individuals

This remains a background threat category that intensifies during high-visibility global conflict.

Risk Environment Factors

• Churches are open, predictable environments

• Services occur at known times

• Congregations are lightly hardened compared to government facilities

• Symbolic value is high

These characteristics do not change. The geopolitical climate does.

Operational Implications for Churches

Visibility

Maintain identifiable security presence. Deterrence reduces opportunistic risk.

Behavioral Detection

Focus on observable behaviors:

• Unusual scanning

• Concealment gestures

• Fixation on entrances or exits

• Mission-oriented demeanor

Access Control

Reinforce greeting posture while maintaining observational discipline.

Communications

Test radios. Confirm dispatcher and call-taker procedures. Review response roles before service begins.

Medical Readiness

Ensure trauma kits are accessible and team members are clear on response assignments.

Escalation Indicators to Monitor

Movement from ORANGE to RED would require:

• Credible, specific threats toward churches

• Confirmed operational activity tied to extremist networks domestically

• Coordinated incidents targeting houses of worship

Absent those indicators, ORANGE remains appropriate.

Biblical Framework

Scripture recognizes seasons of conflict without instructing believers to live in fear.

Ecclesiastes 3:8 (ESV)

“a time to love, and a time to hate;

a time for war, and a time for peace.”

Jesus also warned that conflict would mark history:

Matthew 24:6 (ESV)

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet.”

Security teams increase vigilance without increasing anxiety.

Our trust remains rooted in Christ.

Psalm 20:7 (ESV)

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses,

but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”

Preparation is stewardship. Fear is not required.

Final Assessment

The most probable domestic risk to churches during this escalation window is lone actor violence.

Hezbollah-linked activity represents a structured but lower probability threat absent specific intelligence.

ISIS and Al-Qaeda inspired actors remain a background ideological risk that may intensify during high-profile conflict.

Church Security Threat Level remains:

LIKELY (Elevated Threat) – ORANGE

Heightened vigilance. Normal ministry continues.

