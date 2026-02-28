Christian Warrior Training

Paul blundell
5h

Spot On. Be aware BE VERY AWARE OF FEMALE SUICIDE bombers. Probably in western style clothing But especially Hijab. Timid, furtive and reticent. Notice hands: empty or clutched.

Also disruptive persons / groups perhaps led by local or more widely known political actors.

Robert W Conner
4h

Thanks my friend for the advice and update.

