Terror

U.S.–Iran Military Escalation and Proxy Standoff Ahead of Geneva Talks

Tensions between the United States and Iran intensified ahead of a second round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva, as the U.S. deployed a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East and warned of serious consequences if talks fail. While American officials have signaled openness to a diplomatic resolution, public messaging has included firm timelines and broader demands beyond the nuclear file. Iranian officials have indicated limited flexibility regarding higher-level uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief but continue to insist that their ballistic missile program and support for regional proxy groups are non-negotiable. Israeli leadership has pressed for any agreement to dismantle enrichment infrastructure, remove uranium stockpiles, restrict missile capabilities, and end proxy support, highlighting a wide divide between negotiating positions. The combination of military buildup, hardened public rhetoric, and unresolved disputes over proxy networks significantly raises the risk of miscalculation and potential regional escalation if negotiations collapse.

Source: Redacted

🛡️ My thoughts: I’ll put the chances of a US war with Iran at 85% within the next few weeks. If I was a betting man, the war will start on a Friday or Saturday, based on previous US actions (unless Iran decides to kick this off first).

Islamic State Expands English-Language Propaganda Outreach

Islamic State’s Pakistan-based media wing announced it is expanding its operations to include English-language content, signaling a deliberate effort to broaden its global recruitment and incitement reach beyond traditional Urdu and regional-language audiences. The shift aligns with documented trends of online radicalization targeting Western youth through mainstream platforms such as TikTok, Roblox, and Discord, where recent arrests in Europe have involved minors disseminating IS propaganda and encouraging attacks. By increasing English-language output, the group is positioning itself to more effectively influence vulnerable individuals in North America, Europe, and other English-speaking regions, reinforcing concerns about self-radicalized lone actors and digitally enabled recruitment pipelines that are difficult to detect and disrupt.

🛡️ My thoughts: This will reach more youth in the US. Expect there to be lone wolf actor incidents based off of this.

Online Radicalization of Minors Through Gaming and Social Platforms

Recent law enforcement actions in Europe highlight an accelerating trend of Islamic State supporters targeting minors through mainstream digital platforms. Authorities in the Netherlands arrested 15 individuals, including four minors, for disseminating IS propaganda and inciting attacks via TikTok, while a separate case in Poland involved an 18-year-old charged with planning a mass attack on a school after self-radicalizing online. The report also documents ongoing recruitment efforts through youth-focused gaming and communication platforms such as Roblox and Discord, where children as young as 11 have reportedly been groomed using gradual trust-building tactics before exposure to extremist ideology.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is just an example of how they will reach our kids and convince them to attack us.

Review of Intelligence Failures Following Bondi Beach IS-Inspired Attack

New details emerged regarding the December 2025 Islamic State-inspired attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration. According to the report, prior warnings had been provided to national intelligence authorities in 2019 indicating the attacker had expressed support for Islamic State and attended an extremist gathering, yet those concerns were reportedly assessed as unsubstantiated at the time. The individual later legally acquired firearms and traveled internationally without triggering further intervention before carrying out the attack. A royal commission is now reviewing the intelligence handling and threat assessment decisions surrounding the case.

🛡️ My thoughts: Nothing shocking here, just confirming what we all knew. You all know how I feel about our government and their lack of sharing information or taking action when needed. Australia is just following in our footsteps. You can expect more of this here in the West.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Armed Individual Arrested Outside St. Mary Catholic Church During School Mass in East Sacramento, California

A 20-year-old man was arrested on felony firearm charges after being detained outside St. Mary Catholic Church, located in the 1300 block of 58th Street in East Sacramento, California, during a 9:30 a.m. all-school Ash Wednesday Mass on February 18, 2026. According to Sacramento police, an off-duty detective attending the service as a parent observer noticed a suspicious individual attempting to gain entry to the church, which was hosting a private Mass for St. Mary School students. During the interaction, the detective discovered and removed a loaded handgun from the individual and detained him until uniformed officers arrived. Authorities reported that no one was injured and that students remained safely inside the church throughout the incident. The suspect was booked on a felony charge of possession of a firearm at a school, and the investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: Great observation skills and action by the off duty detective! No one knows what the suspect was going to do, but it goes to show you that all trouble starts outside and using good situational awareness and action stops most incidents from starting.

Suspect Arrested After Multi-County Pursuit Ends at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, North Carolina

A 43-year-old Louisiana man was arrested on February 14, 2026, after a multi-county vehicle pursuit that ended in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, North Carolina. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. when the U.S. Secret Service contacted the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office to help locate the suspect near Riverbend Park. Deputies reported that the suspect struck a patrol vehicle and fled north on Highway 16, leading authorities through Catawba and Alexander counties before stopping at the church property following a brief standoff. After his arrest, law enforcement investigated a reported possible explosive device inside the vehicle, prompting a response from hazardous device units; however, no explosives were found. The suspect was booked into the Alexander County Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including assault on a government official, resisting arrest, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, and fleeing to elude arrest. The case remains under investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: This happens almost every week. Someone is fleeing danger and they go to a church to find sanctuary. Whether they are a bad person fleeing the police or they are a victim running from a suspect, churches are a focal point for those fleeing danger. You must be prepared for this and use good situational awareness to monitor your surroundings.

Man Arrested After Woman Seriously Injured in Assault at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Staunton, Virginia

A 44-year-old man was arrested after a woman was seriously injured in an alleged assault inside St. John’s United Methodist Church at 1716 N. Augusta Street in Staunton, Virginia, on February 16, 2026. According to the Staunton Police Department, the church was serving as a cold weather shelter for the Waynesboro Area Refugee Ministry (WARM) when the suspect allegedly punched and kicked the woman in the head and face during an argument. Authorities reported the victim sustained significant head injuries, including bleeding from an ear, and was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, misdemeanor domestic assault and battery, and three counts of violating a protective order. He is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

Gunfire Damages White Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church in Portland, Maine

Police are investigating after gunfire shattered a window at White Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church on Allen Avenue in Portland, Maine. Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired near 91 Allen Avenue around 10:55 p.m. on February 12, 2026, but did not locate damage at that time. The following day, February 13, officers were called to the church after a glass door was discovered shattered by what appeared to be a projectile, and investigators believe the damage is connected to the previous night’s shooting. Authorities executed a high-risk search warrant and conducted two high-risk traffic stops in connection with the case, though no arrests have been announced. Police stated they do not believe the church was the intended target, and the investigation remains ongoing. The church is currently closed.

Man Resisting Arrest and Claiming to Be Pastor Arrested After Breaking into First Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama

A 33-year-old man from Daphne, Alabama, was arrested on February 19, 2026, after allegedly breaking into First Baptist Church on Government Street in downtown Mobile, resisting arrest, and claiming he was the church’s pastor. According to Mobile Police, officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a burglary and discovered the suspect inside the church after he reportedly entered through a broken window and dressed in the pastor’s robes. Authorities said he initially resisted officers before being taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary and resisting arrest. Police reported that during interactions with officers, the man made statements indicating he believed he belonged at the church and at one point claimed to be both a pastor and a police officer. Church officials stated that multiple areas of the building were affected, and repairs are underway. The suspect was transported to Metro Jail and is awaiting bond.

Woman Arrested for Disrupting Worship Service at New River Church in Lake Wylie, South Carolina

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on February 16, 2026, after allegedly disrupting a worship service at New River Church in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the church shortly before 10 a.m. and began screaming profanities at the pastor and congregation during the service. Church security escorted her out of the building, but authorities say she continued attempting to reenter and further disrupt the gathering. Deputies arrested her at the scene, and she was charged with disturbance of religious worship. She is currently being held without bond at the York County jail, with a bond hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Man Charged with Hate Crime After Robbery and Vandalism at Berkeley Hillel in California

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in Berkeley, California, after allegedly robbing an individual and vandalizing Berkeley Hillel, a Jewish student center located at 2736 Bancroft Way near the UC Berkeley campus, on February 12, 2026. Police reported that the suspect struck a man in the face with a rock during a robbery near College Avenue and Bancroft Way, causing a deep cut to the victim’s eyebrow, before using a pocket torch to damage a Jewish mezuzah scroll and the exterior of the Hillel building. Officers located and arrested the suspect on the steps of the center, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged him with armed robbery, arson of an inhabited building, and vandalism of religious property, with the latter two counts including hate crime enhancements. Authorities confirmed he was on supervised release at the time of his arrest and is being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment.

Man Arrested After Alleged Threats Toward Jewish Community in Chico, California

Chico Police Department officers arrested a 27-year-old man in Chico, California, on February 12, 2026, after he allegedly made threats toward the local Jewish community and expressed intentions to commit criminal acts. Authorities conducted a welfare check after receiving reports of alarming statements and behavior over several weeks and confirmed he possessed multiple registered firearms and ammunition. During the investigation, detectives also uncovered a recent domestic violence incident in which he allegedly prevented a victim from leaving through threats of force. Police obtained a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order and an arrest warrant, notified local Jewish congregations to implement safety plans, and took the suspect into custody around 6:40 p.m. while he was armed with a knife. He was booked into the Butte County Jail on charges including false imprisonment, domestic battery, and criminal threats.

🛡️ My thoughts: The Secret Service recently released data showing a large portion of church active shooters were motivated by domestic issues. Domestic Violence is a leading cause of mass shooters at churches and shows that we must work with pastoral staff to monitor domestic issues within the church.

Sex Crimes

Bethel Church Pastor Placed on Leave Following Clergy Sexual Abuse Allegations in Redding, California

A pastor at Bethel Church in Redding, California, has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of clergy sexual abuse involving a former student of Bethel’s Supernatural School of Ministry (BSSM). The woman, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incidents in 2009, claims the pastor crossed sexual boundaries during two separate encounters, including one in which she alleges she was intoxicated and physically pulled into a room despite saying no. In a prior statement, the pastor acknowledged a “moral failure” in 2009 that church leaders had previously characterized as a consensual affair, after which he temporarily stepped down before later being reinstated following a restoration process. After the recent allegations surfaced publicly, Bethel Church announced the pastor’s immediate administrative leave and stated that an independent, third-party investigation involving outside counsel and trauma-informed experts is underway to ensure transparency and accountability.

Kentucky Worship Pastor Charged with Sexual Assault of Juvenile in Daviess County

A 40-year-old worship pastor in Daviess County, Kentucky, was arrested February 17, 2026, on multiple charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, according to Kentucky State Police. Authorities reported that the suspect, who was listed as a worship pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Utica, was taken into custody after an investigation determined he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a juvenile through a position of special trust. Investigators said the alleged incidents began approximately 10 to 11 years ago and continued for four to five years, with the complaint initially received in early January 2026. Charges include third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy involving a position of authority, first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under age 12. He was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Miami-Dade Pastor Arrested on Charges of Lewd Conduct Involving Teen at Theophile Church Miami

A 50-year-old pastor at Theophile Church Miami, located at 15201 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami-Dade County, Florida, was arrested last week in Palm Beach County in connection with allegations involving a 15-year-old girl, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Authorities allege the pastor engaged in inappropriate physical contact and attempted to kiss the teen on multiple occasions while on church grounds, with the alleged conduct reportedly beginning when she was 13 years old. Investigators also cited inappropriate text messages sent to the minor. Following an investigation that included a controlled phone call, the suspect was taken into custody with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct involving a minor. The case remains under investigation, and detectives are requesting that anyone with relevant information contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Arson/Fires

Vinton Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to Christian Life Church While Children Were Inside

A 25-year-old woman from Vinton, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged after authorities determined a fire at Christian Life Church, located at 1805 West St., was intentionally set in the early morning hours of February 18, 2026. According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Vinton Fire Department responded around 3:53 a.m. to the structure fire, where three individuals, including two children, were inside the building at the time. All occupants were able to escape without injury. Investigators identified the woman as a suspect and arrested her on charges of aggravated arson, cruelty to juveniles, and simple arson of a religious building. The investigation remains ongoing.

Explosion Destroys Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Boonville, New York; Five Injured

Five people, including a firefighter, were injured in an explosion at Abundant Life Fellowship Church on Route 12 in Boonville, Oneida County, New York, on the morning of February 17, 2026. The blast occurred around 10:23 a.m. after individuals inside the church reported smelling gas and contacted the propane company. Two individuals—a firefighter and a civilian—were listed in critical condition at Wynn Hospital in Utica, while three others sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities reported that the church sustained catastrophic damage. At this time, State Police indicated there is no evidence of criminal activity, and the explosion is believed to be related to propane heating cylinders, though the exact cause remains under investigation. Road closures were implemented in the surrounding area as emergency crews continued their response.

Property Crime

Cyber Thieves Steal Over $85,000 from Immanuel Southern Baptist Church in Wagoner, Oklahoma

Immanuel Southern Baptist Church in Wagoner, Oklahoma, reported more than $85,900 stolen from multiple ministry accounts in a cyber-theft discovered on February 8, 2026. The 50-member congregation, located about 30 miles southeast of Tulsa, lost funds from its building fund, savings, youth, children’s, and missions accounts, leaving less than $20,000 remaining. According to church leadership and local police, investigators believe the suspects used a fake business name to initiate contact that may have led to malware being installed on a church computer, potentially capturing passwords through a keystroke-logging program. Authorities identified 16 suspicious withdrawals occurring between January 22 and February 3, with funds allegedly consolidated and transferred through automated batch processes. A subsequent attempt to withdraw the remaining balance on February 9 was reportedly blocked by the bank. The Wagoner Police Department continues to investigate the incident as the church implements enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Calumet County Deputies Warn of Pastor Text Scam Targeting Church Members in Wisconsin

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is warning residents about a scam involving text messages that appear to come from a local pastor or priest requesting multiple gift cards. According to deputies, the fraudulent messages often claim the church leader is at a hospital and urgently needs gift cards to distribute, asking recipients to purchase several cards and send photos of the card numbers with a promise of reimbursement. Once the images are sent, the funds are immediately stolen. Authorities note that scammers may use familiar names from local churches and spoof phone numbers to make the messages appear legitimate. Officials urge recipients not to purchase gift cards or send codes and to verify any such request directly with the church using an official contact number.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is the leading scam against churches right now. It is worthy to put this in your church bulletin.

Logan Woman Charged with Felony After Vandalizing Latter-day Saints Meetinghouse in North Salt Lake, Utah

A 19-year-old woman from Logan, Utah, has been charged with a second-degree felony after allegedly smashing nearly two dozen windows at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Salt Lake on January 31, 2026. According to court records, officers responded to reports of breaking glass and detained the suspect at the closed church building. Police say she admitted to throwing rocks and breaking 19 windows and a glass door, resulting in an estimated $10,000 in damage. She was charged with property damage or destruction exceeding $5,000 and criminal trespassing, booked into the Davis County Jail, and later released. Authorities noted that individuals charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Upcoming Bills

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act to Address Christian Persecution

U.S. lawmakers have introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 (H.R. 7457), legislation requiring the U.S. Secretary of State to submit a comprehensive report to Congress detailing efforts to address Christian persecution and mass atrocities in Nigeria. The bill calls for an assessment of Nigeria’s compliance with the International Religious Freedom Act, a review of sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, evaluation of U.S. security assistance, and an investigation into blasphemy laws and the treatment of internally displaced persons. Lawmakers cited estimates that between 50,000 and 125,000 Christians have been killed from 2009 to 2025, with more than 19,000 churches reportedly attacked or destroyed during that period. The legislation also references ongoing violence in states such as Plateau, Benue, and Sokoto, where attacks have included church bombings, village raids, kidnappings, and mass displacement, as debate continues over whether the violence constitutes targeted religious persecution.

Vehicle Collisions

Driver Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Smithland Baptist Church in Natchez, Mississippi

A driver died February 16, 2026, after a vehicle left U.S. Highway 61 and crashed into Smithland Baptist Church at 1360 U.S. Highway 61 North in Natchez, Mississippi. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:05 p.m. and found a blue Mercury passenger vehicle had traveled through the church gate, up a hill, and into the front of the building. Authorities reported that initial findings indicate the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency before leaving the roadway. Deputies and Adams County Emergency Medical Services performed life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol has assumed primary responsibility for the fatal crash investigation, and next of kin have been notified.

Car Crash into Fire Hydrant Floods Morning Star Baptist Church Shelter Storage in Spokane, Washington

A storage area at Morning Star Baptist Church in Spokane, Washington, was flooded on February 17, 2026, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant near West Roman Avenue and Fleming, sending water into the church basement. The crash knocked out power to approximately 300 residents and caused water from the damaged hydrant to surge downhill into the church, where blankets and bedding for scattered-site shelters operated by Jewel’s Helping Hands were stored. Church officials reported damage to the basement, a fire door, the fire alarm system, and portions of the parking lot, though regular services and shelter operations are expected to continue. The nonprofit has launched donation drives to replace lost supplies, including blankets, twin sheets, and comforters, as cleanup and recovery efforts move forward.

International

Catechist and Pregnant Wife Among 33 Abducted in Bandit Attack on St. Joseph Catholic Church Community in Kaduna State, Nigeria

A catechist from St. Joseph Catholic Church in the Kaduna Archdiocese was abducted along with his pregnant wife and 32 others during a midnight bandit attack on Feb. 9 in the Kutaho and Kugir communities of Aribi ward, Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Nigeria. Armed assailants reportedly stormed the villages around 2 a.m. after previously issuing threats and ransom demands, forcing more than 98% of residents to flee to nearby communities and leaving fewer than 40 residents behind. Church leaders described the community as tense and largely helpless amid ongoing insecurity, as the attack reflects a broader pattern of coordinated kidnappings and violence targeting Christian communities in Kaduna State. The incident follows recent abductions in Kajuru Local Government Area, where worshippers and church leaders have been taken and released only after ransom payments, further contributing to displacement, fear, and economic hardship across the region.

Young Man Killed While Painting Lord of Mercy Chapel in Puebla, Mexico

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on February 17, 2026, while painting the exterior of the Lord of Mercy chapel in Puebla, Mexico, as part of a community service work crew. According to reports, an armed individual exited a vehicle around 6:40 p.m. and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times while catechism classes were taking place inside the church. The Archdiocese of Puebla condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of the sanctity of human life and calling for unity, justice, and peace. No suspects have been arrested, and the motive remains unclear. The incident marks the second recent act of violence targeting a church in Puebla, following a January attack in which suspects set fire to the cathedral doors. Church officials announced prayers for the victim’s family and parish community, and an act of reparation is planned when the chapel reopens.

