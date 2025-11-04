Assessment Overview

While no specific or credible threats have been identified for November 2025, historical anniversaries, ideological observances, and politically charged remembrance days can serve as symbolic motivators for threat actors. Christian churches and public gatherings should remain alert during these periods.

Key Dates and Situational Notes

November 1–2: Day of the Dead

A cultural celebration honoring deceased loved ones.

Generally peaceful, but churches near Hispanic communities may host public events or altars. Monitor for opportunistic thefts or disruptive behavior during gatherings.

November 3: Greensboro Massacre Anniversary (1979)

Involved extremist violence between Communist Workers Party members and KKK/American Nazi Party affiliates.

Relevance: Could resurface in modern extremist or counter-protest rhetoric online.

November 4: UC Merced ISIS-Inspired Stabbing (2015)

Reminder that inspired lone actors can mobilize quickly without direct coordination.

Coincides with Election Day (PA municipal elections) — increased public tensions and potential protests.

November 5: Guy Fawkes Day

Symbolic for anti-government and “Anonymous” hacker movements.

Also the anniversary of the Sutherland Springs, TX, church shooting (2017) that killed 26 worshippers.

High-risk date for copycat or ideologically driven actors targeting churches.

November 9: Kristallnacht Anniversary (1938)

Holocaust remembrance date often exploited by neo-Nazi and antisemitic groups for hate propaganda.

Holocaust remembrance date often exploited by neo-Nazi and antisemitic groups for hate propaganda.

Churches hosting interfaith events or supporting Jewish communities should elevate security posture.

November 10–11: Marine Corps Birthday & Veterans Day

Patriotic events and parades increase public gatherings.

November 11 also marks the 2015 Paris ISIS attacks, reinforcing the risk of symbolic targeting on Western holidays.

November 13–19: Transgender Awareness Week

Associated with protests, vigils, and political demonstrations.

November 20 (Transgender Day of Remembrance) specifically memorializes victims of violence.

Churches with traditional biblical stances may face demonstrations or online targeting during this period.

November 14–15

Saugus High School shooting (2019) and Palestinian Independence Day (1988) anniversaries.

November 15 also marks the Jamar Clark BLM protest anniversary (2015) — increased social media activism expected.

November 19: International Men’s Day

Low traditional risk, but gender-focused observances can intersect with online activism or ideological narratives.

November 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

Expect demonstrations or vigils near universities or churches discussing gender topics. Maintain situational awareness.

November 21–22

Waukesha Parade Attack (2021) and JFK Assassination Anniversary (1963) — both dates of historical violence.

Public gatherings around memorials or parades may warrant observation.

Security Implications

Church Security Teams should brief volunteers about November 5, 9, and 20 in particular.

Sunday, November 2 and Sunday, November 9 services fall near higher-risk anniversaries (Day of the Dead and Kristallnacht).

Reinforce situational awareness drills, crowd monitoring, and suspicious activity reporting.

Review CCTV coverage of parking lots and entrances during community events.

Biblical Reflection

“Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour.” — Matthew 25:13

Preparedness is an act of stewardship. Being alert honors both God and those entrusted to our protection.

