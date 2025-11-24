Threat Intelligence Briefing

Holiday Church Services and Events

November 24, 2025

Current Threat Level: HIGH – High risk of attack

Prepared for church leaders and safety ministries

Key Judgments

There is no specific, credible threat to any individual church at this time. The overall threat environment remains elevated, so the High level is appropriate for the holiday period.

Holiday services are attractive targets because they are crowded, predictable, and carry strong Christian meaning.

Lone offenders are still the most likely attackers . Motivations may include ideology, personal grievances, mental health issues, or an interest in prior attacks.

The attack methods most likely to be used include firearms, knives, vehicles, and coordinated disruptive actions such as swatting.

Large Christmas Eve services, Christmas Day gatherings, children’s programs, concerts, and New Year’s events present the highest exposure due to crowding and movement in and out of the building.

Holiday Threat Environment

Holiday periods increase the likelihood of violent activity against churches. Offenders view these events as opportunities to cause harm, target Christian gatherings, or gain public attention. Many attackers study past events such as Christmas market attacks, synagogue assaults during high holy days, and violence at New Year celebrations.

This environment applies to churches because holiday services bring large numbers of people into a confined area at predictable times. Services, pageants, and outreach events are advertised publicly, which limits anonymity for the congregation but increases it for hostile actors who blend in as visitors.

Domestic issues also rise during the holidays, including family conflict, separations, and substance use, which can spill into church campuses. These problems can drive both targeted assaults and unexpected disturbances.

Holiday-Specific Risk Factors for Churches

Publicly posted and widely shared service schedules

High attendance, including many visitors who are unfamiliar to the team

Children’s programs that create congestion and long check-in lines

Outdoor events such as candlelight services and nativity displays

Heavy traffic and limited visibility in parking lots

Increased outreach to the homeless and those in crisis

Higher overall emotional stress within the community

Most Likely Attack Methods

Armed individual entering a service with a concealed firearm

Vehicle ramming followed by a kinetic assault , where a vehicle is used to breach or injure, then the attacker moves to firearms or edged weapons

Knife or blunt-force attacks in lobbies, foyers, or children’s ministry areas

Swatting incidents called in during peak services to disrupt worship or create panic

Vehicle ramming directed at outdoor gatherings, parking-lot foot traffic, or candlelight services

Possible but Less Likely Methods

Incendiary devices placed near entrances, displays, or vehicles

Improvised explosives concealed in bags, vehicles, or hidden corners

Hoax bomb threats designed to disrupt or test response patterns

Observed and Expected Pre-Attack Indicators

Repeated drive-bys or vehicles idling during rehearsals and service times

Filming or photographing entrances, cameras, parking patterns, or children’s areas

Individuals testing locked doors or attempting to access restricted areas

People timing ushers or security movements

Clothing choices meant to conceal weapons, such as heavy jackets worn indoors

Sudden interest in weapons or ammunition combined with threatening statements

Direct or indirect comments about making a statement at church or during Christmas

Fixation on previous holiday attacks or violent offenders

Churches should treat any combination of these indicators as a signal to intervene early and contact law enforcement.

Recommended Actions for Churches

Exterior Awareness

Assign trained team members to exterior positions during arrival and dismissal

Watch for unusual parking patterns, occupied vehicles during services, and people lingering without purpose

Stay alert to vehicle acceleration, erratic driving, or attempts to enter pedestrian areas

Entrances and Interior

Maintain visible security at main doors

Keep unnecessary doors locked and monitored

Monitor for oversized bags or unusual clothing that may conceal weapons

Maintain steady communication between sanctuary positions and children’s ministry

Children’s Ministry

Confirm check-in and check-out procedures

Ensure staff know how to request help quickly

Review room lockdown options and escape paths

Congregation Messaging

Keep messaging short and calm

Encourage people to report concerns without creating anxiety

Remind them the safety ministry is active and present

Coordination With Law Enforcement

Share service times with your local agency

Review access points for emergency response

Invite patrol officers to drive through the campus before or during services

Reporting and Information Sharing

Immediate threats: call 911

Suspicious but non-urgent information: share with the safety ministry lead or designated church contact

Encourage churches in your network to share observations that may affect others

Document any unusual activity and file it for after-action review

Outlook

The higher-risk period extends through New Year’s Eve. Churches should continue to conduct services normally while keeping their teams focused on practical awareness. Consistent presence, steady observation, and prayerful vigilance provide the most reliable protection.

If a specific threat emerges, a separate time-sensitive update will be issued.

