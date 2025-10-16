Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Mike
1h

Keith, thank you for all your ground work and information. So much going on that would otherwise be unreported. Yours is a needed and appreciated ministry

Andy
9h

Keith, is there any intel on threats to/against retired federal law enforcement officers attending churches? I recently retired (May 2024).

1 reply by Keith Graves
