Date: November 8, 2025

Threat Level: Likely (Elevated Threat)

Location: Mayhill Baptist Church – Mayhill, New Mexico

Source: Otero County Sheriff’s Office / KTSM / KRQE

Watch or Read the Intel Bulletin

Summary

A man armed with an AK-47–style rifle attempted to break into Mayhill Baptist Church on the evening of Thursday, November 6, 2025. According to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect discharged his weapon multiple times toward the church building while trying to gain entry but was unsuccessful. He fled in a dark blue van and was later stopped and arrested by deputies on U.S. Highway 82 with assistance from the New Mexico State Police. The suspect was booked on multiple felony charges including Desecration of a Church, Shooting at a Dwelling or Occupied Building, and Criminal Damage to Property. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains active, and the Sheriff’s Office has not released the suspect’s name pending further inquiry.

700 people have already registered for this in person only class. We have 300 seats left. Will I see you there?

Incident Overview

Date/Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Location: Mayhill Baptist Church, Village of Mayhill, Otero County, NM

Suspect: Male, unidentified at this time

Weapon: Black AK-47–style rifle

Vehicle: Dark blue van

Response: Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority, New Mexico State Police

Outcome: Suspect apprehended without reported injuries; firearm recovered; multiple felony charges filed

Assessment

This incident demonstrates a continuing elevated threat trend targeting Christian institutions within the United States. While motive remains under investigation, the suspect’s deliberate discharge of a rifle at a church building, combined with the desecration charge, suggests intent to harm or intimidate a place of worship rather than commit random vandalism.

The event also highlights the vulnerability of rural churches, where law-enforcement response times are often extended due to distance. The prompt interagency coordination in this case prevented further escalation, but the scenario underscores the importance of armed and trained safety personnel on site.

Because of the timing (evening hours) and the choice of weapon, the attack shares behavioral markers with previous incidents motivated by anti-religious sentiment or mental instability. Until a motive is confirmed, churches should consider this incident a warning signal for elevated vigilance during off-hour gatherings, mid-week services, or open-door events.

Recommendations for Churches

Exterior Security Sweep: Conduct pre-service and post-service checks for evidence of surveillance, spent casings, or new damage to windows or doors. Lighting and Cameras: Ensure entry points, parking areas, and approach roads are well lit and under video coverage. Review all footage weekly. Position trained safety team members at main entrances during services and events. Their role should be both welcoming and watchful, greeting guests, setting a tone of peace, and maintaining quiet readiness should a threat appear. A visible, calm presence outside the doors can deter wrongdoing while showing the community that the church remains open, friendly, and secure. Vehicle Awareness: Train team members to note suspicious parked vehicles or repeat drive-bys, particularly vans, SUVs, or vehicles lingering near perimeters. Take this course to understand how to deal with suspicious vehicles. This is one of the classes that 56,000 people took over the last two years. Rapid Reporting: Build direct contact with local dispatch or sheriff’s office to ensure priority response if shots are fired or break-in attempts occur. Training Review: Conduct refresher drills on building lockdowns, room hardening, and armed response coordination. Information Sharing: Exchange updates with neighboring churches or through regional safety ministry networks to recognize behavioral or vehicle patterns. Join Keith Graves’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat

Biblical Reflection

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s life will be taken because of the watchman’s sin.” – Ezekiel 33:6

Rural congregations often believe they are insulated from violence, yet this verse reminds us that complacency can be deadly. God appoints watchmen not to rest in quiet seasons, but to sound the alarm before danger reaches the gates. Every pastor, elder, and safety team member bears that same duty today. Preparedness is not paranoia. It is obedience.

When we train, plan, and stand ready, we honor that calling. The Church’s mission continues through both faith and vigilance, ensuring the sanctuary remains a refuge for worship, not a target for harm.

Continue to monitor for law-enforcement updates on this case.

Further intelligence will be issued if motive, affiliations, or additional suspects are identified.

Leave a comment