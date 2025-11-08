Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Beauchamp's avatar
Brad Beauchamp
5h

As a retired LEO(33yrs). Set down and count off 90 seconds, which as Keith said is an incredible response time. Quite your mind and take in how much carnage can be done in that time!! Again as Keith said, you are your own first responders. Thank you brother for all you do!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture