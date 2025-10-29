THREAT INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING

Subject: Security Implications of SNAP Benefit Suspension

Threat Level: HIGH

Date: October 29, 2025

Region: United States (Nationwide Impact)

1. Summary

A federal government shutdown has halted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), leaving millions of Americans without food benefits. This interruption removes roughly $7.8 billion in monthly food purchasing power from the economy. The result will be a rapid increase in food insecurity, especially in lower-income communities.

Historically, when food access collapses, crime rates rise. Theft, trespassing, loitering, and assaults linked to desperation increase quickly. Churches and ministries are likely to face a surge in foot traffic as people seek help, and some of that activity may include agitation, disorder, or criminal intent.

Church security teams must be alert. Compassion does not eliminate risk, and preparation honors both our mission and our faith.

2. Threat Assessment

Current Threat Level: HIGH

Likelihood: High

Nature of incidents: Theft, burglary, trespassing, property damage, and confrontations during service or aid events.

Primary drivers:

Suspension of SNAP benefits due to the shutdown

Overwhelmed food banks and pantries

Political tension and blame between government parties

Public frustration escalating into anger and unrest

Churches represent both hope and vulnerability in times of crisis. Their open doors, visible generosity, and public schedules make them likely gathering points for both genuine need and opportunistic behavior.

3. Indicators to Watch

Individuals loitering near church grounds, especially after hours

Repeated attempts to access locked doors or food storage areas

Arguments or emotional outbursts when assistance is unavailable

Groups forming around the church parking area during non-service times

Suspicious vehicles parked facing entrances or service areas

Social media chatter encouraging groups to “seek help” or “take what’s needed” from faith-based organizations Have anyone at your church dealing with food distribution watch this video.

4. Recommended Actions for Church Security Teams

Increase visibility: Have uniformed security and greeters visible during all services and ministry hours.

Control access: Limit entry to one main doorway during operations or distributions. Keep all other doors locked.

Patrol regularly: Conduct frequent exterior checks of parking lots and side areas.

Establish communication: Use radios or an app-based dispatcher/call taker for quick coordination.

Partner with local law enforcement: Notify your local agency that your church may experience higher activity and request extra patrols.

Manage crowds: If your church provides food, keep the process organized and calm. Set clear limits on quantity and timing.

Secure property: Lock rooms containing food, cash, or valuable equipment. Move supplies out of public sight.

Prepare for escalation: Review de-escalation training and ensure team members can recognize pre-attack indicators such as jaw clenching, fists forming, or blading the body.

Document incidents: Write an After-Action Review (AAR) for any confrontation or suspicious behavior. Patterns often emerge over time.

This class will come in handy. Have all people involved in food distribution, your front office people, anyone dealing with the public watch this.

5. Ministry and Messaging Considerations

Communicate the situation clearly to your congregation. Ask for prayer, unity, and awareness.

Avoid over-publicizing times of food distribution on social media.

Encourage compassion but set firm boundaries for volunteers.

Rotate volunteers and security personnel to prevent fatigue.

Reaffirm the mission: the church is not a government program but a spiritual refuge led by God’s provision.

6. Biblical Reflection

“But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men.’” — Acts 5:29

When government systems fail, believers are reminded that obedience to God always comes first. Our calling to protect, provide, and lead does not depend on political stability. The Church’s strength has never rested on human institutions but on God’s authority and the power of the Holy Spirit. “All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had.” — Acts 4:32–35

The early Church did not wait for help from outside. They lived in unity, sharing what they had and supporting one another through hardship. That same spirit should define us today, protecting our congregations, feeding the hungry, and showing the love of Christ through both word and action. “All who believed were together and had all things in common; they sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need.” — Acts 2:44–45

The world’s systems may falter, but God’s provision never does. Preparation and security rooted in faith are not acts of fear; they are acts of obedience. Like the early believers, we rely on the Lord to meet every need and to guide our actions with discernment and compassion.

7. Conclusion

This season will test the endurance of both our faith and our readiness. The Church has stood through persecution, famine, and war because it did not rely on earthly power but on God’s strength. Remain watchful, remain prayerful, and lead with wisdom.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

