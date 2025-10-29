Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James L Salgado's avatar
James L Salgado
1d

Keith, I'm a retired military (special operations) all-source intel analyst and have done severance temporal studies on this very subject you shared and its not likely to end well. Your consistent reminders of the scriptures is appreciated and essential to any discussion and personally, I'm grateful. Blessings to each of the members and their families for safety and peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Keith Graves and others
Stan Niccolls's avatar
Stan Niccolls
1d

Per New York Post, Claims already being made on Tik Tok to loot big box stores after benefits are cut.

We all visit these places. Pay attention to your surroundings and always remember your ABCs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture