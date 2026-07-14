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Nigeria Watch Warning Field Card 70KB ∙ PDF file Download This is a download for Nigerians. It is one page written in your language on how to defend yourselves and resist/flee attacks from militants. Download

In April of 2026, in Kaduna State, a Christian mother named Sabina woke at midnight to armed men inside her home. They were Fulani militants, and they took all twelve people in the house into the bush.

Over the days that followed, they beat her husband to death in front of her and murdered two of her sons. They threw the bodies in a river. They chained the captives like slaves, withheld food and water, and forced her to dance for them while she grieved. She survived, escaped, and returned home a widow raising four children in a place where the next attack is always possible. Her name was changed to protect her, because the danger did not end when she got home.

Sabina’s account was published by Open Doors on July 10. It is one story out of thousands, and it is the reason this article exists.

The Report

Open Doors has ranked Nigeria as the most violent place in the world to follow Jesus for several years running. That is their assessment, by their methodology, and I report it as theirs. The individual attacks behind it come from the ground, and in 2026 they have not let up.

The year opened in January with 177 churchgoers kidnapped across three church attacks in Kaduna State. In March, gunmen killed 13 people and abducted 28 more during a Christian wedding celebration, again in Kaduna. That same month a Palm Sunday attack struck the Jos community. April brought the raid on Sabina’s family. May brought a killing spree that targeted schools and children.

On July 10, Open Doors reported that its local partners had identified 5,400 displaced Christian families in the northwest alone. Families with no home, no farmland they can safely work, and no reliable food.

The pattern is consistent. The attacks come at night. They target villages and the churches inside them. And they use fire. In June of last year, militants overran a displacement camp in Yelewata, in Benue State. The people had sheltered in storage buildings, and the militants burned the buildings with the people inside. Around 200 died in that one attack.

I state the numbers plainly because they deserve it. This is not a distant problem to the people I am about to speak to. It is their week.

Why This Article Is Written to Nigeria

Here is something most of my American readers do not know. When I pull the data on who watches this channel, my number two country is not Canada or the United Kingdom. It is Nigeria.

The reason is simple. I report on their people being killed, week after week, when most media will not. So they come here, and they watch, and they leave comments, and I read them. The believers in that report are not a distant subject to this channel. They are part of the audience. Some of them will read these very words.

That changes what I owe them. It is not enough to report the killing and move on. If the people living through it are in the room, then the second half of this article belongs to them. What follows is written straight to my brothers and sisters in Nigeria.

I am a retired police officer in the United States, and I train church security teams here, where an attack on a congregation is rare enough that most of my people will never face one. You do not have that luxury. You bury your dead and you return to church the next Sunday. I have nothing to teach you about courage. What I can offer is what a career of studying how attacks unfold has taught me, and I will tell you plainly where I am guessing at ground I cannot see.

Post a Watchman Before You Need One

The attacks come at night, and they come from the bush. That tells you where to put your eyes.

The most valuable thing a village can do is see the threat before it arrives. That means a listening post and observation post, an LP/OP, placed where a man can watch the routes an attacker actually uses. In your country that is rarely the road. It is the forest line and the cattle paths. Watch those.

One man who stays up when he feels like it is not a watch. It has to be a rotation. Two men to a post, so one stays alert while the other rests, with set relief times through the whole night, covering the directions an attack is most likely to come from. This is hard on a tired village. It is far less hard than burying your children.

This is the office of the watchman, and Scripture treats it as sacred work. The Lord lays the weight of it out plainly.

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, that person is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand.” — Ezekiel 33:6 · ESV

When the watchman sees the sword coming and sounds the trumpet, the people are warned and his duty is done. If he sees it and stays silent, the blood is on his own head. Your watchman is not only standing guard. He is answering a calling God takes seriously, and He holds him to it.

When the Warning Sounds

Seeing the threat is worthless if the village cannot be warned in time.

You need a signal that works with no electricity and no phone service, because on the night it happens you may have neither. A church bell, a drum, a horn. And it has to be distinct. One pattern means attack. Another means gather, or all clear. Every person in the village, down to the smallest child, needs to know each pattern without being told twice. That is the watchman’s trumpet made real.

When the attack signal sounds, every person needs to already know their job, not decide it in the dark with gunfire outside. There are three answers, and the right one depends on who you are and where you stand.

For the women, the children, the elderly, and anyone who cannot fight, the answer is to move to safety along a route that has been walked in daylight more than once, with a second route ready because the first may be cut off. Rally at a point away from the buildings.

Take the hard lesson from Yelewata seriously. The people who died had gathered inside buildings, and the militants burned them. Fire is a weapon these attackers use on purpose. Hiding inside a structure is your last option, not your first, because a building that can be set alight becomes a trap. Scattering into the bush along a known route will often save more lives than gathering everyone into one place that can burn.

If you cannot get out, and you have people who cannot move, then you harden a position and buy time. But choose that position knowing it may be set on fire, and plan for that before the night comes.

For the men who are able and lawfully able to defend their homes, standing and holding the line is what buys everyone else the minutes to get clear. I will not tell a man in Nigeria what to hold in his hands. Your laws are your laws, and I will not put anyone in legal danger from across an ocean. That decision is yours. What I will tell you is that a defender who is warned, positioned, and ready is worth ten who are caught by surprise.

Guard the Fields and Link the Villages

Two more things, because they are killing your people and they are fixable.

Your farmers keep dying alone in their fields. The reporting is full of it, men and women shot while working their land by themselves. Stop working alone. Work the fields in groups, and post one person whose only job is to watch, not to farm. He is your daytime watchman. His hands stay empty of tools and his eyes stay on the tree line.

Then connect your villages to each other. A watchman who spots the herdsmen moving can warn the next village, and the next, if you build the network before you need it. Designated runners. A phone chain where there is coverage. Anything that turns one set of eyes into ten villages’ worth of warning. An attack that hits a village cold is a massacre. An attack that hits a village warned by its neighbor is something people survive.

None of this works if you only talk about it. A plan you have never walked through is a wish. Walk it after church. Sound the signal and watch where people actually go. Time how long it takes the field workers to reach cover. Find the gaps while it is a drill, not while it is real. I preach this same sermon to my American teams every week, and it lands on you with far more weight.

Is It Biblical to Defend Yourself?

I know the question underneath all of this, because faithful people have asked me, afraid the answer is no. If I fight back, if I defend my family, am I sinning? Will I lose my soul for it?

No. Scripture does not leave you in doubt.

When Nehemiah rebuilt the wall of Jerusalem under threat, he did two things at once.

“And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.” — Nehemiah 4:9 · ESV

He prayed, and he posted a watch, and he did not treat those as opposites. A few verses on, he stationed the people by families, armed, and told them not to be afraid but to fight for their brothers, their sons, their daughters, their wives, and their homes. That is the whole of what this article asks of you, and Scripture records it as an act of faith, not a failure of it.

The Lord Himself told His disciples to be equipped.

“He said to them, ‘But now let the one who has a moneybag take it, and likewise a knapsack. And let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.’” — Luke 22:36 · ESV

The rest of Scripture agrees. The law in Exodus 22 holds that a man who strikes down an intruder breaking into his home at night bears no bloodguilt. In Esther, when God’s people faced destruction, they were granted the right to gather and defend their lives against any who would attack them, and Scripture records it as their deliverance. And the psalmist blesses the Lord as the one who trains his hands for war and his fingers for battle, which answers the question of whether the training itself is faithful. It is.

Guard. Equip. Train. Fight for your families. Scripture says it plainly, and it says it more than once. The watchman on the tree line and the man in his doorway are both doing exactly what the Word permits. Do not let anyone tell you that faith requires you to stand still while your family is taken. You pray, and you set a guard, day and night. Both hands.

If you are reading this in Nigeria, I want my American readers to know you are here, but do not put yourself at risk to do it. A comment section is public. Anyone can read it, including people who wish you harm. So do not post your village, your church, your town, or anything that could locate you. Instead, leave one word, a Scripture reference that has carried you, or simply “watching from West Africa.” That is enough. We will know, and we will read every one of them. Practicing good operational security in a comment section is the same discipline as posting a watchman on the tree line. Guard your position.

If you are reading this in the States, share this with your pastor and your security team, then pray by name for the believers in Kaduna, in Benue, in Katsina, and across the Middle Belt. They are watching to see if we noticed.

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