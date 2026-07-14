Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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M N's avatar
M N
2h

Keith, if this is not allowed, please delete. This organization is doing a lot to help persecuted Christians in Nigeria through local churches. Disclaimer: I volunteer for them. https://christianresponse.org/news/violence-in-nigeria/

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Jim Strasma's avatar
Jim Strasma
4h

I'm only aware of one charity (other than yours) that purposely helps endangered churches overseas with their security needs: Concilium Inc. https://concilium.us Their staff is both specifically Christian and has relevant past training, similar to your own. I donate to Concilium annually, and recommend them to other donors.

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