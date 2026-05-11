Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
6h

Great concept having a clearing house for observed supicious activity. I'm not the person, if there was someone that could utilize A I to read sort and connect dots perhaps we can stay ahead of the attacks.

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
6h

I like the premise. I will be trying to get a few of the other churches in my area to participate. Thank you Keith

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