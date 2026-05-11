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Report Suspicious Activity (SAR)

For the past several months, members of this community have been emailing me bits and pieces of suspicious activity. A guy circling the parking lot before service. An out-of-state plate showing up three Sundays in a row. A threatening voicemail at the church office. Someone photographing the entrance to the children’s wing.

The reports came in scattered. Different addresses, different formats, different levels of detail. I had no clean way to track them, no way to tie one report to another, and no way to spot a pattern if one was forming. Useful information was sitting in my inbox doing nothing.

That is why we built alert.christianwarriortraining.com. It is a simple form where you can submit a Suspicious Activity Report to CWT after you have already reported the incident to the police. We compile what comes in, look for commonalities, and post on CWT social media when we see a pattern other churches need to know about. That is the entire scope of the platform. Read the rest of this article before you submit your first report.

Call 911 First. Always.

Before anything else, understand this. The CWT reporting platform is not a replacement for calling the police. If a crime is in progress, if anyone is in immediate danger, if a threat is unfolding right now, call 911. Do not type anything into a web form. Pick up the phone and call.

The CWT form is for after the fact. Once you have called 911, once you have made your local police report, then come to us. Submit what you observed. Tell us who you contacted and the report number if you have one. The order is fixed. Police first. CWT second.

This rule exists for a reason. We are not a 24/7 monitored channel. We do not dispatch responders. We are not law enforcement. None of what we do helps a congregation under attack right now. 911 does.

Why This Platform Exists

Here is the situation we are responding to. Churches across the country are seeing things and reporting them to their local police, which is what they should do. The police take the report and do their job. But churches in the next town over, or the next state, never hear about what happened. Local agencies have their own intelligence and their own work. Sharing every suspicious-vehicle report from one parish with churches three states away is not their mission, and we should not expect it to be.

The SAR platform is something small alongside that work, not a fix for it. Congregations can pass us a copy of what they already reported to the police. We compare it against everything else coming in. If the same vehicle, the same description, or the same approach starts showing up in multiple reports across an area, we put that information out through CWT social media so the next church knows to watch for it.

A guy casing a parking lot in Ohio looks like a one-off until you find out a man fitting the same description was casing a parking lot in Indiana the week before. Two reports become a pattern. A pattern becomes a social media post that helps the next congregation. That is the work.

What CWT Will and Will Not Do

Read this part carefully. CWT will not investigate your report. CWT will not contact the suspect, the property owner, or the witnesses. CWT will not work the case. We do not have the authority and we do not have the staff. We are not building a private police force.

What we will do is read every report, compare it against everything else that has come in, and look for matches. When we see a pattern across an area, we will post that information through CWT social media so other churches know what to watch for. That is the whole job. If you submit a report and never hear back about it, that is normal. Most reports in isolation will not produce a public alert. The value of the platform is in volume. The more churches that submit, the more likely we are to catch a pattern before someone gets hurt.

What to Report

The form covers ten categories. Suspicious persons. Suspicious vehicles. Verbal threats. Written or online threats. Unusual behavior. Trespassing. Vandalism or property damage. Possible surveillance, including someone photographing entrances, exits, or security positions. Cyber threats and online harassment directed at the church or its members. Anything that does not fit into those has its own field where you describe what you saw.

The form will ask how you learned about the activity. First-hand means you saw it yourself. Second-hand means someone who saw it told you directly. Third-hand means you heard it indirectly. It will also ask your confidence level: high, medium, or low. Be honest. A low-confidence first-hand report is more useful to us than an inflated one. Source quality is part of how we read what comes in.

What Not to Report

This platform is not a venue for personal grievances. Not for theological disputes. Not for political opponents. Not for that one neighbor who has been a problem for fifteen years and has nothing to do with the church.

The criteria are simple. Is this activity targeting a church, a Christian school, a Christian ministry, or someone connected to one of those because of that connection? Does it have a security or threat dimension? If yes, report it. If no, this is not the right platform. Off-topic reports waste time that should be spent on legitimate ones.

Knowing the Enemy’s Designs

Scripture is direct about gathering information on the enemy. Paul writes to the Corinthians about why the church needs to know what the adversary is doing.

“...so that we would not be outwitted by Satan; for we are not ignorant of his designs.” 2 Corinthians 2:11, ESV

Paul takes for granted that the enemy has designs. Plans, schemes, methods. He does not tell the church to pretend the enemy is not working. He assumes believers are watching, listening, and positioned not to be outmaneuvered. Ignorance of the enemy’s designs is not faith. It is a tactical failure.

Solomon wrote about the same idea in plainer terms.

“For by wise guidance you can wage your war, and in abundance of counselors there is victory.” Proverbs 24:6, ESV

Wise guidance and an abundance of counselors. One report from one church in one state is one counselor speaking. Twenty reports from twenty churches in twelve states is an abundance. Patterns become visible. The next congregation gets the wisdom Solomon describes, and the enemy loses the advantage of operating in the dark. Every report you submit is a counselor added to the room.

Get Started

The platform is live now at alert.christianwarriortraining.com. Bookmark it. Share it with your pastor, your safety team leader, and anyone else in your church who handles security. The more churches that submit, the more the platform is worth.

If you have questions about how it works, leave a comment below. I will respond there and use what comes in to improve the site over time.

Stay alert. Stay faithful. We will keep watching together.

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