The Intelligence Monitor is free and it stays free. No paywall, no login, no trial period. If you are living paycheck to paycheck, use it and don’t think twice about the money. It still costs real money to build and maintain. The people who pay for something they could have for nothing are the reason it exists at all, and we need the ones who can afford it to cover the ones who can’t. Take what you find in here and do something with it. Be the watchman on the wall.The CWT Intelligence Monitor Is Live and It Is Free

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

Go to the dashboard here, but I suggest you take the tutorial I made in this video so you can use all of the features.

Go to the Dashboard

Christian Warrior Training now operates a live intelligence dashboard for church safety teams at intel.christianwarriortraining.com. It pulls from 31 news sources, sorts every qualifying incident by severity and by institution, plots it on a map you can filter by state or by country, and publishes a weekly situation report. It also takes suspicious activity reports directly from the people sitting in the pews.

As of this writing the monitor is holding 305 incidents in its 14 day window. Last week alone it logged 173 qualifying incidents: 4 critical, 49 high, and 120 medium. The breakdown by institution was 85 Christian, 43 Jewish, 40 Catholic, 3 LDS, and 2 mixed. The top categories were violence and assault at 57, vandalism and property damage at 34, and burglary and theft at 31. Those are not projections. That is one week of reporting on churches and religious institutions in this country and abroad.

There is no account to create, no login, no tracking, and no cost.

What the Monitor Does

The dashboard ingests public news feeds on an automated schedule and classifies each incident with a rule based system. Critical, high, medium, low. In scope right now are Christian, Catholic, Jewish, and LDS institutions in the United States, with a smaller global watch section for source linked incidents overseas. Every entry carries a direct publisher link or a clearly labeled aggregator link so you can go read the original before you act on anything.

The current CWT threat level sits at the top of the page. It has been at HIGH, Orange, since June 5, 2026, and it is displayed alongside the incident data so your team sees the posture and the reason for it in the same glance.

How to Actually Use It

Start with the map. Tap your state and the feed filters down to your state only. If you want a wider picture, switch to the global map and tap a country. Then set your time range with the buttons above the feed: 24 hours, 72 hours, 7 days, 14 days, or 30 days. Set the region to U.S. focus or Global Watch depending on what you are looking for.

Below the feed you will find the severity distribution, the top incident types for the window, a weekly trend line, and a source health list showing when each of the 31 feeds last checked in and whether it errored.

The button most teams will use every week is Print Briefing. It takes whatever filters you have set and renders a clean, printable incident briefing with sources, timestamps, and locations. Set it to your state, set it to 7 days, print it, and you have a briefing sheet for Sunday morning without writing a word.

If you run your own systems, the public feeds are at slash feed dot xml and slash feed dot json, and they accept filters for group, severity, and range.

Reporting What the News Never Covers

The monitor can only see what a newsroom published. That is the limitation of every open source product, and most of what threatens a congregation never gets that far. The car that has now been in your lot three Sundays in a row does not make the news. The man photographing your entrances does not make the news.

That is what the report form is for. It sits at intel.christianwarriortraining.com slash report, and it is open to pastors, staff, safety team members, volunteers, and anyone in the congregation who saw something. There is a full six step version and a quick version for when you are short on time. You get a reference ID on the confirmation page.

Your report stays private. Reporter contact information never publishes under any circumstance. If, and only if, you check the optional permission box, a reviewer may publish a frozen, redacted summary of what you saw. Those appear on the public dashboard labeled Community Report. There is one on there right now out of O’Fallon, Missouri, where a safety team worked a man who sat on a curb facing the sanctuary entrance writing in a notebook during the 9:30 service. Their team contacted him, their off duty officer took a position where he could see him, and they watched him leave. That report is now sitting in front of every team in the country because one man took ten minutes to file it.

Photo metadata, including GPS location, is stripped from images before upload. This is not an emergency channel and it is not monitored in real time. Call 911 first, then file.

The Ask: Corporate Sponsors

I want this to stay free for every church in America, and I need help holding that line.

There is a sponsor line at the top of the dashboard. I am opening it to businesses that want their name in front of church safety teams, security directors, and pastors: security integrators, camera and access control companies, insurance carriers, firearms and medical gear manufacturers, training organizations, and church management platforms. Your placement sits above the incident feed, which is the first thing a team leader looks at when he opens the page.

If you run a company that serves this space, email Info@gravesassociates.com and I will send you the traffic numbers, the audience breakdown, and the rates. If you know somebody who should see this, forward it to them. Sponsorship is what keeps a paywall off this thing.

The Biblical Lens

Ezekiel 33:6 puts the responsibility exactly where it belongs.

“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, that person is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand.”

The watchman is not judged on whether the sword came. He is judged on whether he blew the trumpet. Notice what the passage does not require of him. It does not require certainty, a confirmed threat, or proof that the enemy is real. It requires that when he sees something, he makes noise.

That is the entire premise of the report form. You do not have to be sure. You have to tell somebody.

Go Use It

Open intel.christianwarriortraining.com on your phone right now, tap your state, and see what has happened around you in the last 30 days. Then bookmark the report page and put the link in your team’s group chat so every one of them can file without asking you first.

Tell me in the comments what you find in your state, and what you want the dashboard to do that it does not do yet. I am still building this. Send this to your pastor and your team leader so they know it exists.

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