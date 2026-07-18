Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Timothy G Phillips's avatar
Timothy G Phillips
4h

Weekly briefs would be great if it's not too much trouble! Love your channel! God Bless!!

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Rich Odom's avatar
Rich Odom
3h

Yes, weekly briefs would be great! 👍🙏

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