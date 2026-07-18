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I am considering making The Christian Warrior Brief a regular weekly broadcast.

Many of you already use our Weekly Roll Call Briefing with your church safety teams. That briefing will continue. It is designed to be short and practical, something you can cover with your team before the service begins so everyone understands what happened during the week and what lessons they should carry into their shift.

The Christian Warrior Brief goes deeper.

Each episode examines the week’s incidents involving churches and Christians, including violent crime, suspicious activity, sexual abuse and child protection failures, church fires, terrorism, and the international persecution of Christians. I will also provide additional intelligence and explain what these developments could mean for churches here in the United States.

In this week’s episode, we cover renewed threats involving Iran and ISIS, a suspicious bag left inside a Michigan church during Sunday service, several serious child protection cases, church fires across the country, and the continued persecution of Christians overseas.

Watch this week’s episode here:

WATCH THE CHRISTIAN WARRIOR BRIEF

Please let me know in the comments if you would like this to become a regular weekly broadcast. My goal is to give Christian families, church leaders, and safety teams a clearer understanding of what is happening and how they should prepare.

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