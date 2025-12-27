Terror

Bondi Beach Hanukkah Massacre Involved Explosives and Prior Training, Police Say

Australian police allege that a father and son carried out a coordinated terrorist attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales, on Dec. 14, killing 15 people after first throwing four homemade explosive devices at the crowd from a nearby footbridge before opening fire; court documents state the suspects, ages 24 and 50, had conducted firearms training weeks earlier in a rural area of New South Wales, recorded ideological videos referencing extremist motivations, traveled to the Philippines in November where authorities are now investigating possible support networks, and stockpiled weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices, and extremist flags in an Airbnb prior to the attack, which has been described as Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in 30 years and has deeply impacted the Jewish community amid rising concerns about antisemitic violence.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: expect more tear attacks following this outline. The attacks on American churches are becoming more complex. Expect that Jihadists in America will follow this type of attack.

Islamic State Propaganda Explicitly Calls for Attacks on Churches

A recently released intelligence situation report confirms that Islamic State propaganda explicitly identifies Christians and churches as priority targets, alongside Jewish communities and Western military forces, with a particular emphasis on attacking religious gatherings during holidays and worship services. The report documents messaging that urges supporters to strike churches, streets, and other public faith-based venues, framing such attacks as justified retaliation and encouraging violence even when conducted by lone actors using low-tech methods such as knives, vehicles, or improvised weapons. Notably, the report states the group intentionally avoids claiming responsibility for every attack, meaning future incidents involving churches may be publicly categorized as isolated or non-ideological despite being inspired by extremist messaging. This intelligence underscores that churches are not incidental or symbolic targets, but are deliberately named and encouraged objectives within ongoing extremist narratives.

🛡️ My thoughts: whenever Isis puts information out like this, somebody in the United States follows through within an attack. We have to take these types of threats seriously.

Low-Resource, Lone-Actor Attacks Promoted Through ISIS Propaganda Outlets

A restricted intelligence situation report indicates that ISIS propaganda outlets actively promote low-resource, lone-actor attacks as a preferred method of violence, emphasizing simplicity, speed, and minimal preparation. The assessment notes that messaging encourages individuals to act independently using readily available means such as knives, vehicles, or improvised weapons, without formal membership, direct tasking, or coordination with an organized cell. This approach is designed to evade detection, bypass traditional intelligence indicators, and enable rapid attacks against soft targets, including churches and religious gatherings. The report warns that this model increases risk for faith-based venues because such attacks often appear spontaneous and provide little to no advance warning.

🛡️ My thoughts: take this information seriously. All of the church attacks in 2025 or perpetrated by lone Wolf actors. This is our most serious threat right now.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Parishioners Help Pastor Disarm Stabbing Suspect at Pryor Creek Church

On Monday at the Church of Christ in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma, parishioners assisted their pastor in disarming an adult female suspect who attacked him with a dagger, leaving him with stab wounds to his hand and chin; he received stitches and is expected to make a full recovery. Two senior members of the congregation helped subdue the woman until police arrived, and due to her tribal status the case has been referred to the FBI.

ktul.com

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch my video, below, for my thoughts and action items for this incident.

Knife-Wielding Parishioner Attempts Robbery at Queens Catholic Church

An attempted armed robbery occurred just before Sunday Mass at St. Gertrude and St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, New York, on Dec. 21, when a 64-year-old parishioner allegedly threatened a 78-year-old deacon with a knife at the church door while demanding money; the suspect did not flee after the confrontation and instead entered the church and sat through the service until police arrived, later recovering the knife and arresting him at the scene, with authorities charging him with attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: new York City has been experiencing an increase in incidents like this. I have seen a notable rise over the past year and robberies being reported at churches across New York City.

Targeted Shooting Outside Bartlesville Church Leaves One Injured

Police say a targeted shooting outside Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, left one man injured on Dec. 22 after an ongoing personal feud escalated into violence; investigators reported that the victim and the suspect, who were known to each other, had a confrontation that began while driving along Highway 75 and continued into the church parking lot, where a brief verbal exchange led to the suspect firing a single shot that struck the victim in the leg, with officers providing emergency aid before the injured man was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital and expected to recover, while authorities continue working with federal partners to locate the suspect.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: a majority of shootings at churches occur outside of worship hours and outside of the main building. This is yet another example of why you need to place your first layer of security in the parking lot.

Attempted Murder Charge After Police Officer Shot During Standoff at Former Church in Welland, Ontario

A 24-hour police standoff in Welland, Ontario, ended Saturday morning with a 59-year-old man taken into custody after a police officer was shot while responding to a bylaw complaint at a former church converted into a residence on Second Street. Niagara Regional Police reported the incident began Friday morning when officers accompanied city bylaw officials to address an unauthorized fence blocking traffic sightlines and encroaching on city infrastructure, at which point shots were fired from inside the building, wounding an officer who was later released from hospital with minor injuries. The suspect barricaded himself inside the former church, repeatedly firing at police-deployed remote cameras during negotiations, prompting school lockdowns, a hospital hold-and-secure, and a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents that was lifted once the arrest was made. The man now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, and Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate to investigate the incident.

Read the full story

Body Found on Steps of Biloxi Church

A deceased individual was discovered on the front steps of Miracle Temple AOH Church of God on Spanner Street in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Friday evening, prompting a response from the Biloxi Police Department shortly before 9:23 p.m. Authorities reported that there were no indications of foul play, and the death was determined to be the result of natural causes. No additional information about the individual was released, and officials stated there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts:

Bomb Threat Near Episcopal Church Ruled Hoax in Highlands, North Carolina

Police in Highlands, North Carolina, investigated a bomb threat reported in the Main Street area near the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, prompting road closures and a coordinated response involving the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and a bomb-detection K-9 unit on Dec. 24; authorities initially responded to the church due to its proximity and a prior shooting threat earlier this month, but later determined the threat was directed at Christmas shoppers in the area, and after extensive searches found no suspicious devices or individuals, investigators concluded the incident was a hoax or swatting call.

Read the full story

Sex Crimes

Catholic Priest Removed From Ministry After Sex Charges in Brampton

A Catholic priest serving St. Jerome Catholic Church in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference following an investigation by Peel Regional Police, with charges laid on Dec. 18; church officials confirmed the priest, who had been assigned to the Brampton parish since 2024 and previously served at multiple parishes across the Greater Toronto Area, was immediately removed from pastoral ministry in accordance with archdiocesan protocols, while authorities stated the matter is now before the courts and emphasized that the accused is presumed innocent pending due process.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: although this occurred in Canada, American churches should check to see if he was a priest at any of their churches. If he was, you should seek additional victims.

Arson/Fires

Fire at West Side Chicago Church Injures Firefighter, Destroys Multiple Buildings

A fire broke out Sunday night at a church located near North Lotus Avenue and West Huron Street in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, spreading to a nearby building and resulting in significant damage. Chicago Fire Department crews responded and were forced to fight the blaze defensively due to intense flames and challenging conditions, including freezing weather and a hydrant that froze during operations. One firefighter was injured after falling through a floor and was transported to a hospital, where he was expected to recover, while a civilian was treated for minor injuries unrelated to the fire. Officials said the fire was eventually contained, but at least two buildings were deemed a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm and a fire alarm at your church. You should also have a 4K video system.

Fire Damages Grace Slavic Church in Eagan, Minnesota; Investigation Ongoing

Firefighters responded to a blaze that damaged Grace Slavic Church on Diffley Road in Eagan, Minnesota, Friday afternoon, with crews arriving at approximately 4:10 p.m. and receiving assistance from multiple neighboring fire departments to bring the fire under control. City officials reported that no injuries occurred, and firefighters continued working into the evening to extinguish remaining hotspots inside the church. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigators are actively working to identify how the fire started as the investigation remains ongoing.

Read the full story

Fire Destroys Scott Avenue Church of Christ in Nashville

A fire destroyed much of the Scott Avenue Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, early Thursday morning, heavily damaging the auditorium, baptistery, offices, classroom, and audiovisual areas, while a rear fellowship hall remained intact. Fire crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. after an alarm alert, and portions of the roof later collapsed as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Officials stated that the fire appeared to have started near the front of the building and that arson is not suspected, though the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Read the full story

Saint Joseph Catholic Church Heavily Damaged in Early Morning Fire

Fire crews responded to a reported blaze at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, around 9:03 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, after smoke was seen billowing from the building; the fire caused significant damage to the church interior, as later shown in video shared by the church, and authorities have confirmed the cause of the fire remains under investigation, with no additional details released at this time regarding injuries or the origin of the blaze.

Read the full story

Christmas Day Fire Damages Reformation Covenant Church in Oregon City

Firefighters responded to a Christmas Day blaze at Reformation Covenant Church in Oregon City, Oregon, after a fire broke out shortly after 2:00 p.m. in a concealed space between an older roof and a newer roof structure; multiple fire crews battled heavy smoke and flames using both interior attacks and unconventional roof operations, ultimately determining that the church sustained extensive smoke damage throughout most of the interior and will require a full roof replacement, though no injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time, and officials confirmed the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read the full story

Property Crime

Staten Island Church Defaced With Feces During Christmas Mass

Worshippers attending Christmas Mass at St. Sylvester’s R.C. Church in the Concord section of Staten Island, New York, were shocked when the front entrance of the church was discovered to have been deliberately defaced with human feces while services were ongoing on Christmas Day; church officials reported that feces had been smeared across the main doors, steps, and railings around 10:26 a.m., prompting congregants to be directed out a side exit, and surveillance video captured a man approaching the church carrying a cup before the substance appeared on the doors, with police confirming a report was filed and that the incident is being investigated as a criminal act.

Read the full story

Donations for the Poor Stolen in Pre-Christmas Burglary at New Jersey Church

A burglar stole thousands of dollars in charitable donations from St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in South Brunswick, New Jersey, after breaking into the church on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas; authorities reported that the suspect forced entry by removing ceiling tiles to access a locked office and prying open a safe, making off with approximately $8,000 in cash that had been intended to help people in need during the holiday season, while leaving behind significant damage as police continue to search for those responsible.

Read the full story

Vehicle Collisions

Intentional Vehicle Attack Destroys Nativity Scene at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, Ohio

Church members at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ashtabula, Ohio, were left shocked after a vehicle was deliberately driven onto church property and through a near life-sized outdoor nativity scene, destroying the display and its lighting. Evidence at the scene showed multiple sets of tire tracks approximately 50 feet off the roadway, indicating the display was struck several times, causing damage estimated at $1,500 and rendering the nativity scene beyond repair. A police report has been filed as authorities investigate the incident and seek surveillance footage to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the vehicle-related vandalism, which has deeply affected the congregation during the Christmas season.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: although this was a vandalism, you should take note that vehicle attacks are increasing significantly. There were a number of vehicular attacks on pedestrians at churches in 2025. Whenever you do any kind of event like this, you need to take into account that somebody may use a vehicle as a weapon against pedestrians visiting. If you do not take some kind of action to prevent a vehicular attack, you are leaving your church open to sign significant liability.

International

Two Worshippers Killed After Armed Attack on Church in Niger

Two people were killed following an armed attack on a church in the village of Mailo in the Dosso region of southwestern Niger after gunmen entered during a late-night church service around 11:00 p.m., firing shots into the air and causing panic among worshippers; local reports indicate a married couple fled the church and hid in their home but were pursued and killed by the attackers, who also reportedly stole cattle before fleeing, as authorities continue to face ongoing violence in the region linked to extremist groups amid broader security challenges affecting both Christian and Muslim communities.

Read the full story

Catholic Priest Shot During Christmas Eve Attack in Nigeria

A Catholic priest was shot and seriously injured by suspected kidnappers on Christmas Eve while returning home near St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in the Ogbaku area of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State, Nigeria; reports indicate the gunmen, traveling in an SUV, had earlier attempted a failed kidnapping in the community before pursuing the priest around 8:00 p.m., opening fire on his vehicle at the church gate and injuring his right hand, after which he was rushed to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment, with church authorities confirming he survived following surgery as police continue to investigate the incident amid growing security concerns in the region.

Read the full story

Colombian Priest Forced at Gunpoint to Relay Guerrilla Messages Through Church Loudspeakers

Armed guerrillas carried out a violent, hours-long raid on the town of Buenos Aires near Cali, Colombia, on Dec. 16, during which a Catholic priest at St. Michael the Archangel parish was taken at gunpoint and forced to broadcast demands on behalf of a dissident guerrilla group using the church’s external loudspeaker system; reports indicate the attackers seized control of the town, attacked police positions, planted explosives in the streets, injured multiple officers, and used homes and church property as part of their operation, leaving residents trapped indoors and highlighting ongoing instability and threats faced by churches and clergy amid continued armed conflict in the region.

Read the full story

Armed Bandits Kidnap Mother, Children, and Others in Nigeria

Armed bandits carried out a coordinated attack in the Igah Ikeje community of Olamaboro Local Government Area, Kogi State, Nigeria, in the early hours of Friday, abducting nine people, including a woman and her three children. Reports indicate the attackers, numbering approximately 40 and heavily armed, stormed the Inele-Ugoh area and seized the woman and her children while they were traveling toward another community for a burial, while five additional victims were kidnapped from their farms. Local vigilante members were reportedly unable to intervene due to the size and firepower of the group, and although distress calls were made to nearby Nigerian Army troops, the gunmen had already fled into surrounding forested areas by the time soldiers arrived. Authorities and community sources say the group frequently moves hostages to avoid detection, raising concerns about ongoing security risks in the region ahead of the Christmas season.

Read the full story

Leave a comment