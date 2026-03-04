Our bible study has launched. It is for all warriors and people that care for our warriors.! Sign up at this link to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

ISIS-Aligned Publication Encourages Poison Attacks on Western Gatherings

A recently released English-language ISIS-aligned magazine is promoting low-tech poison attacks against Western soft targets, including public gatherings such as festivals, markets, and other crowded venues. The publication provides written guidance encouraging the use of easily accessible toxic substances and suggests methods such as contaminating food, beverages, or commonly touched surfaces to inflict harm. While no specific churches are named, faith-based gatherings fall within the broader “soft target” category described in the material.

Source: Invade (a new English publication from ISIS)

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a huge concern for festivals you have at your church. The information is out there for lone wolf actors. IMMEDIATELY, you must come up with a plan to deal with this issue.

Cartel Retaliation Triggers Widespread Civilian Disruption Across Mexico

Following the killing of a senior CJNG cartel leader, the organization launched coordinated retaliatory violence across more than 20 Mexican states, carrying out over 250 roadblocks, arson attacks on businesses, and direct assaults on security forces. The unrest included attacks on civilian infrastructure, burned vehicles, damaged commercial properties, and mass disruption to transportation, schools, and airports. While the violence remains concentrated in Mexico, the scale and speed of coordinated retaliation highlight how cartel power struggles can quickly destabilize civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

🛡️ My thoughts: There are thousands of cartel members in the US (in every single state). I have debriefed a lot of cartel members and they have no problem bringing the violence they do in Mexico to the US. If this persists, expect them to attack law enforcement first.

Mexican Cartels Expanding Use of Weaponized Drones

Recent reporting indicates that Mexican cartels, particularly CJNG, are expanding their use of weaponized commercial drones for both surveillance and offensive operations. These drones have been used to conduct explosive drops, reconnaissance, and coordinated attacks, with dozens of incidents documented in recent years. While there is no indication of cartel targeting of U.S. churches, the continued adaptation of low-cost drone warfare tactics highlights the growing accessibility of aerial threat capabilities within organized criminal networks.

🛡️ My thoughts: I have put out a lot of information about dealing with drones at your church. Expect that these tactics, that they learned from Ukraine and the Middle East, will land in the US if we have a legit cartel war on our hands.

ISIS Al Naba Newsletter Highlights Ongoing Global Attacks Against Christians and Religious Targets

ISIS propaganda graphic celebrating a suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan that reportedly left around 220 people killed or wounded at a religious site. While no U.S.-specific threat is stated, it reflects continued extremist hostility toward faith communities.

The Islamic State’s Arabic-language weekly newsletter, Al Naba (Issue 534), details a series of coordinated attacks carried out by ISIS affiliates across multiple countries, including Pakistan, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mozambique, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Congo, and Afghanistan. Among the most significant incidents reported was a suicide bombing targeting a major religious site in Islamabad, Pakistan, which resulted in approximately 220 people killed or wounded. The publication also claims responsibility for killing 32 Christians and burning 26 homes in eastern Congo, along with additional attacks on military forces and villages across parts of Africa. Throughout the issue, the group continues to frame its violence in explicit religious terms, praising “martyrdom” operations and justifying attacks against Christians, government forces, and other religious groups. While no direct threats toward U.S. churches were identified in this edition, the continued operational activity and open targeting of Christian communities worldwide reinforce the importance of ongoing vigilance for churches and faith-based organizations.

🛡️ My thoughts: ISIS continues to attack anyone that doesn’t believe in what they believe. They are killing Christians all over the world. There are ISIS members and sympathizers here in the United States, in the UK , Canada and in Oceana (this is where most of our readers come from). Just keep this information in the back of your head when you plan anything at your church. The chances of something happening at your church are slim, but they aren’t zero. If you know Arabic, you can read the newsletter below.

The Islamic State Al Nabā Newsletter 534 11.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Al Qaeda Video Frames U.S. Counterterrorism as “Religious War” to Justify Retaliation

A recently circulated Al Qaeda video transcript portrays U.S. military and drone operations, particularly in Yemen and other parts of the Islamic world, as a deliberate “religious war” against Muslims. The narration emphasizes civilian casualties, repeatedly referencing women, children, and families affected by airstrikes, and shifts from describing military conflict to claiming America seeks to prevent the implementation of Islamic law. The message concludes with the phrase “for every action there is a reaction,” a common justification used by extremist groups to legitimize retaliatory violence. While no specific targets are identified in the transcript, the framing is designed to incite grievance, radicalize viewers, and morally justify future attacks in response to perceived aggression.

🛡️ My thoughts: A war with Iran looks almost certain. If we do go to war, we will have multiple threats in the US. I’m giving this to you so you know what your adversary is watching.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Former Worship Pastor Arrested in Connection with Wife’s Murder in Tipp City, Ohio

A 39-year-old former worship pastor was arrested February 19, 2026, in connection with the shooting death of his 37-year-old wife at their home in Tipp City, Ohio, approximately 15 miles north of Dayton. Authorities responded to the residence around 2:30 a.m. on February 16 after a reported burglary and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported signs of forced entry and later charged the suspect with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. He had previously served as a worship leader at Christian Life Center in Dayton and formerly worked at a church in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He pleaded not guilty at his February 20 arraignment, where bond was set at $2 million, and he is scheduled to appear in court again on February 26.

🛡️ My thoughts: The Secret Service has identified domestic violence as the top reason for active shooters at churches. Let us pray for this man and their family, but let it be a lesson that we should be monitoring domestic issues among our staff and congregation. Pastors, you should be consulting your security ministry lead on these issues. Keep it private and quiet, but monitor it so that you can be ready if it escalates at church.

Florida Church Leader Fatally Shot Outside Miami Gardens Home

A 45-year-old father of six and church leader was shot and killed outside his home in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 20, 2026. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire on the city’s 213th Street, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital and later died. Authorities reported that the suspect fled the scene in a white van, which was seen driving by the residence shortly before the shooting, and was taken into custody late the following night. The victim was an active worship leader at Full of Faith Ministries in Hollywood, Florida, where church members described him as deeply devoted to his faith and community. Family members and friends gathered for a vigil outside the home as the investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

🛡️ My thoughts: Security ministries should consider doing risk assessments for our pastor’s home. There may be people in your congregation or safety ministry qualified to do the assessment. You should consider installing enhanced security measures for their home. Pastors, if you don’t have a security ministry, you can call the police department and they may do it for you.

Pastor Fatally Shot During Attempted Burglary at West Houston Home

A pastor from Iglesia Cristiana Amor y Restauración was fatally shot during an attempted burglary at his home in west Houston, Texas, shortly after midnight on February 22, 2026. Houston Police Department officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road and reported hearing gunfire upon arrival. Investigators determined that the pastor was accidentally shot by a 35-year-old man who lived in the home and was attempting to fire at a suspected intruder. The pastor was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The alleged burglar, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and charged with burglary after being found with a superficial gunshot wound. Authorities stated that nothing was taken from the residence and that the investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: Target identification. If you are going to pull the trigger, you need to make sure you are justified and the person is a threat. I would rather get shot than to shoot the wrong person.

Hazardous Device Discovered and Destroyed at The Capital Church in Garner, North Carolina

Police in Garner, North Carolina, safely destroyed a hazardous device found in the parking lot of The Capital Church off U.S. Highway 70 on the morning of February 27, 2026. Officers discovered the suspicious item shortly after 7 a.m., prompting a large law enforcement response and the evacuation of the area while surrounding roads were temporarily shut down. Explosive device technicians, including the Raleigh Police Department Hazardous Device Unit, determined the object to be a hazardous device and safely neutralized it, reporting no fragmentation and no injuries. Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, and all roads have since reopened. The Garner Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation and stated that, at this time, there is no indication the incident was religiously motivated.

Sex Crimes

Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Working at Heritage Baptist Church School in Haslet, Texas

A convicted sex offender was arrested in Haslet, Texas, after authorities determined he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements while working at Heritage Christian Academy, a school affiliated with Heritage Baptist Church. According to an arrest affidavit, the individual had been required to register annually with Fort Worth police following a prior conviction for indecency with a child and had listed his occupation as “self-employed construction” during his most recent registration in October 2025. Parents alerted police on February 16, 2026, after discovering he was working at the school as a maintenance worker and serving as a music leader at the church. The affidavit states that some staff members were allegedly aware of his registered status but were instructed not to inform parents. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to report his employment status as required by law and has since bonded out, with a court date scheduled for August. Following the arrest, the church terminated his employment, and the senior pastor has temporarily stepped down as the investigation and community response continue.

Arson/Fires

Arson Confirmed at New Life Outreach Ministries in South Memphis, Tennessee

Investigators have confirmed that a fire set at New Life Outreach Ministries in South Memphis, Tennessee, on the night of February 18, 2026, was intentionally started. Memphis Fire crews responded just before 9:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused an estimated $6,000 in damage to the church building. The front entrance was later boarded up, and no injuries were reported. Authorities stated that the fire has officially been ruled an arson and that the investigation remains active, with certain details being withheld as they work to identify a suspect. The church property is currently being treated as a crime scene, and it is unclear when services will resume inside the building.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your reminder that you need a burglar alarm and a fire alarm at your church. Throw in a 4k video system for good measure.

Overnight Fire Damages Woodlawn Church in Paducah, Kentucky

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Woodlawn Church in Paducah, Kentucky, late on February 20, 2026, with no injuries reported. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the Reidland, Lone Oak, and Hendron Fire Departments were dispatched just before 11:45 p.m. to the church, located at the intersection of Benton Road and Woodlawn Church Road. Authorities said the fire occurred in a section of the building known as the former youth room, now called Vine and Trellis, and smoke affected the entire facility. The intersection was closed until approximately 3:15 a.m. as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Church leadership confirmed that services would be temporarily relocated to First Baptist Church Paducah while recovery efforts continue. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Property Crime

Racial Slur Spray-Painted on Village of Faith Ministries in Midlothian, Virginia

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate crime after a racist message was spray-painted on the exterior of Village of Faith Ministries in Midlothian, Virginia. Chesterfield Police reported the vandalism on February 16, 2026, though investigators believe the graffiti may have occurred earlier. The church, which serves a largely Black congregation, has since covered the message with dark green paint. The pastor of the church publicly condemned the act, describing it as a hate crime and calling on county leadership to respond and ensure stronger protections for houses of worship. The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors also issued a statement denouncing the vandalism, and police have increased patrols in the area as the investigation continues. No suspects have been identified at this time.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a 4k video system at your church.

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Thousands in Electronics from Decatur Church

A man was arrested on February 20, 2026, after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of electronic equipment from a church in the 3000 block of Upper River Road in Decatur, Alabama. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call and discovered that significant electronic items had been taken from the church. With assistance from the Priceville Police Department, authorities identified a suspect who was later located and detained. Police reported that items found in his possession matched property stolen from the church. He was charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm for your church. It will bring the police so much joy to arrest a person burglarizing a church.

Vandalism Reported at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating vandalism reported at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, located at 7600 NW Barry Road in the Northland area. According to the Kansas City Police Department, the damage occurred between 7 p.m. on February 24 and 8 a.m. on February 25, 2026, when a website address was spray-painted in black on the front facade of the church. City officials have publicly condemned the act and called for a thorough investigation, with some urging authorities to consider it as a potential hate crime in addition to property damage. Police are asking anyone with information to contact North Patrol Property Crimes or the TIPS Hotline as the investigation remains ongoing.

Upcoming Bills

California Bill Seeks Stronger Penalties for Disrupting Worship Services

California lawmakers are advancing Senate Bill 1070, a measure that would increase penalties for individuals who intentionally disrupt worship services and other religious gatherings across the state. Authored by a state senator from Bakersfield, the bill would amend Penal Code Section 302 to reclassify certain violations from a misdemeanor to a “wobbler,” allowing prosecutors to pursue either misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the severity or repeated nature of the offense. Current law carries a maximum penalty of one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine, while the proposed legislation would authorize felony-level penalties including fines up to $5,000 and potential jail time of 16 months, along with mandatory community service requirements ranging from 50 to 160 hours for repeat offenders. Supporters argue the bill is necessary to protect houses of worship from intentional disruptions and intimidation, while the legislation remains in the early stages of the state’s legislative process.

Vehicle Collisions

Vehicle Crashes Into Waldorf Church of Christ, Driver Injured

A vehicle crashed into the Waldorf Church of Christ in Waldorf, Maryland, late Wednesday morning on February 25, 2026, causing structural damage to the building and trapping the driver inside. Emergency crews responded at approximately 11:53 a.m. to 30 Village St. after receiving reports of a vehicle striking a structure. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the driver was trapped and began extrication efforts, removing a door to free the individual. Crews conducted temporary shoring to stabilize the damaged portion of the church and requested county building inspectors to assess the structural impact. The driver, who was conscious and alert at the time of rescue, was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: Please consider pedestrian safety at your church. Look at how cars can crash, intentionally or accidentally, into pedestrians and take measures to protect them.

Driver Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree Outside Pomona Church

A driver was injured after crashing into a tree on church property in Pomona, California, early Thursday morning, February 26, 2026. The solo-vehicle collision occurred around midnight on North Garey Avenue near West Holt Avenue, where responding Pomona police and Los Angeles County firefighters found the vehicle wedged upright against a tree outside a nearby church. The driver was able to free himself before emergency crews arrived and was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released, and authorities have not determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

International

Mexican Military Kills Cartel Leader Linked to Church Extortion and Violence

Mexican military forces killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) during a major security operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco state, on February 22, 2026, in a crackdown on the criminal organization whose extortion and threats have forced the closure of more than 100 evangelical churches. The cartel leader, known as “El Mencho,” was wounded during the operation and later died while being transported for medical care. The operation resulted in the deaths of 30 cartel members, approximately 70 arrests across seven states, and at least 25 Mexican military personnel killed. Authorities reported that cartel retaliation included hundreds of highway blockades, vehicle fires, and attacks on businesses across multiple states. CJNG has been accused of systematically extorting pastors, demanding “protection payments,” issuing threats against church leaders and their families, and contributing to widespread church closures, particularly in Chiapas state. Mexico remains one of the most dangerous countries for religious leaders, with ongoing violence, intimidation, and a high rate of impunity in crimes committed against clergy.

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch my video on the situation. it is important to keep track of this since it will impact the US. There are thousands of cartel members in every state in the union.

Gunmen Abduct Six Worshippers During Church Service in Ondo State, Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria, abducting six worshippers during an early-morning service around 12:50 a.m. on February 19, 2026. The attack occurred along the Uso–Owo Expressway as congregants were gathered for prayer, causing panic in the community. According to the Ondo State Police Command, officers working in coordination with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups launched a rescue operation shortly after receiving the report. Authorities confirmed that one abducted worshipper has been rescued and one suspect arrested, who is reportedly providing information to assist the investigation. Security operations remain ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims and apprehend all individuals involved.

Driver Arrested After Crashing Pickup Into Brisbane Synagogue Gate

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving a pickup truck into the front gate of the Brisbane Synagogue in Queensland, Australia, on February 21, 2026. Surveillance footage showed a Toyota Hilux reversing into the gate of the largest synagogue in Queensland’s capital city, narrowly missing a person standing nearby. Police located the vehicle shortly after the incident and took the suspect into custody. According to authorities, he faces charges including willful damage, serious vilification or hate crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and drug-related offenses. Law enforcement officials stated the incident is being investigated as a criminal matter rather than terrorism and indicated they do not believe the driver intended to enter the synagogue building. No physical injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: Vehicle ramming is becoming the top way to attack believers. Please work on placing bollards at critical areas around your church to protect us all.

Arson Attack Destroys Records and Vehicles at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cross River State, Nigeria

Suspected arsonists set fire to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Katchuan Iruan, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, Nigeria, around 3 a.m. on February 26, 2026, according to the Cross River State Police Command. Authorities reported that the blaze destroyed all church records stored in the sacristy and also burned two vehicles parked on the premises, including a Lexus 350 Jeep belonging to the priest and a Toyota Corolla. Police officials stated that no suspects have been identified at this time, but the scene has been documented and the case referred to Okunde Police Station for further investigation. The incident comes amid ongoing security concerns and a rise in attacks on religious sites across parts of Nigeria.

