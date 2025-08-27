Disclaimer: The information I’m sharing is based on what was confirmed at the time I received it. Details are still developing, and this situation is evolving quickly. I will provide an updated report once the facts are stabilized and after I’ve had the opportunity to review official statements and speak with law enforcement sources from the area.

Active Shooter Incident at Annunciation Church (Minneapolis – August 27, 2025)

Background on Annunciation Church

Annunciation Church is a Roman Catholic parish located at 509 West 54th Street in south Minneapolis. The church is affiliated with an attached Annunciation Catholic School, serving preschool through 8th grade students[1][2]. The parish is in a residential neighborhood near the city’s border with Richfield (at 54th St. and Lyndale Ave. S)[1]. Weekly Mass for students is held on Wednesday mornings at 8:15 a.m., and the school had just begun its first week of the new school year on Monday, August 25[3][4]. Prior to this incident, the church and school were known as a close-knit community with a nearly 100-year history, having celebrated the school’s centennial in 2023. There were no notable security incidents at the church in recent memory before the events of August 27, 2025.

Details of the Incident

Time and Location: The shooting occurred on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in the morning during school drop-off and a morning Mass. The first 911 calls came in at approximately 8:27 a.m. CT reporting a gunman at Annunciation Church and School[5]. The incident unfolded on the church campus, which includes the main church and the connected school building. Students were attending the usual 8:15 a.m. Mass in the church at the time of the attack[4].

Incident Timeline: Multiple witness and official reports describe a rapid sequence of events:

· ~8:27 a.m.: Residents and a reporter nearby heard a sustained burst of gunfire lasting 45 seconds to a minute[5]. Numerous 911 calls were placed reporting an active shooter at the church/school complex.

· 8:30–9:00 a.m.: Police began arriving within minutes. A massive law enforcement response was mobilized, with more than 65 police and emergency units rushing to the scene[6]. Officers established a perimeter around the 500 block of W. 54th Street and shut down the area to traffic. Witnesses saw children and staff fleeing; officers escorted students and teachers to safety, some into the school’s basement for shelter[7]. Neighbors later said the gunfire was so intense they initially mistook it for construction noise[8].

· ~9:10 a.m.: The situation was still active. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced its agents were responding to “an active shooter situation” at the church[9][10]. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz publicly acknowledged the “horrific violence” and said they were monitoring the situation in real time[11][12]. Authorities warned the public to stay away from the area.

· ~9:20 a.m.: A city emergency alert and social media post from Minneapolis officials stated the “shooter is contained” and there was “no active threat to the community”[13][14]. This indicated police had the suspect pinned down or neutralized. Around the same time, FBI officials also confirmed they were on-scene assisting the response[15].

· ~9:30 a.m.: Law enforcement sources confirmed that the suspect was down. By 9:31 a.m., local media reported the gunman was deceased and could no longer harm anyone[16]. (Later updates indicated the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound[17].) Police began sweeping the church building to ensure there were no additional threats or accomplices. There were also reports of a possible explosive device in the church, prompting bomb squad units to investigate as a precaution[18].

· 9:40 a.m. onward: With the scene secured, authorities allowed parents to reunite with their children. Students — many in school uniforms — were seen being led out and released to waiting parents in a controlled, orderly evacuation[19]. The school and church were then emptied and placed on lockdown for the investigation. Emergency medical teams triaged and transported the wounded to local hospitals.

This active shooter incident was over within roughly an hour from the first shots. By mid-morning, the threat was contained, the suspect was dead, and victims were receiving medical care[16]. Officials emphasized that the quick response likely prevented further loss of life.

Victims and Casualties

Authorities have reported a significant number of casualties in this mass shooting. Approximately 20 people were shot or otherwise injured during the attack[20]. Tragically, at least two people were killed in the shooting[21][22]. At least four others suffered critical injuries and were in critical condition as of the latest updates Wednesday morning[20]. The remaining victims (over a dozen additional people) sustained injuries of varying severity, bringing the total known victim count to around twenty[20][22]. All wounded victims were rushed to area hospitals by ambulances and EMS crews.

It has not yet been officially confirmed how many of the victims are students (children) versus adult staff or parishioners. However, given that the shooting occurred during a school Mass with young children present, many of those injured are believed to be students and possibly some teachers or parents. A trauma center at Hennepin County Medical Center and other local hospitals activated emergency protocols to treat the influx of patients. The identities of the deceased have not been released pending family notification. Minneapolis Police have only confirmed the number of casualties, and stressed that those numbers could change as the situation develops[23].

Officials at the scene also requested additional medical assistance due to the scale of the incident. Paramedics declared a mass-casualty event, and even put out a call for any nearby doctors or first responders to help treat victims on-site, underscoring the “fairly significant” scope of the shooting[24]. Counselors and chaplains were being mobilized to assist survivors and families in the aftermath.

Motive

As of now, no verified information about the shooter’s motive has been released. Investigators are still in the early stages of gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Authorities have not speculated publicly on why the attacker targeted Annunciation Church and School, and it remains unknown whether the shooter had any connection to the church, the school, or victims. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated (via the Mayor’s account) that more information will be shared once available, but for now the motive remains under active investigation.

Given the setting of a religious site and school, authorities will be examining all possibilities – including whether this was a targeted act against the Catholic church or school community or a more random act of violence. Federal agencies (FBI and ATF) are on scene and will assist in determining the shooter’s background and potential motive[15][25]. At this stage, rumors or unconfirmed claims about the shooter’s intentions are being avoided in official briefings. The public has been urged to report any relevant information they might have to law enforcement. Until investigators can analyze evidence (such as the suspect’s personal history, any writings or social media, etc.), the attacker’s motive remains unknown.

Suspect

The suspected shooter has been neutralized and is deceased, according to law enforcement. Minneapolis officials confirmed the “shooter is contained” by about 9:20 a.m., with no ongoing threat[13]. Shortly thereafter, media reports citing police sources announced the suspect was dead at the scene[16]. According to multiple outlets, the shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after carrying out the attack[17]. In other words, it appears he took his own life as police closed in, though this detail is still under investigation by the medical examiner.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity (name or age) as of the latest updates. He has only been described preliminarily as an adult male dressed in black and armed with a rifle[26]. Witnesses reported seeing a man in black tactical-style clothing opening fire inside the church. There is no indication that any other shooters were involved; officials believe he acted alone in this incident.

Law enforcement will likely disclose the suspect’s identity and background once they have confirmed his information and notified next of kin. Investigators are already looking into his prior history to determine if he had any criminal record, extremist affiliations, or grievances. So far, nothing has been confirmed publicly about his background. The suspect was not a student at the school (given it only goes up to 8th grade), but it’s unknown if he had any prior connection as a former student, parent, or community member. No charges will be filed since the suspect is deceased, but the investigation into his actions and motive is ongoing. Officials have stated they will provide further details on the shooter once they are verified.

Response by Police and Emergency Services

The incident prompted a massive multi-agency response from local, state, and federal authorities. Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) led the tactical response, with officers arriving within minutes of the first reports. Dozens of squad cars and armored SWAT vehicles surrounded the church. MPD officers entered the building to confront the shooter and evacuate students. They were soon joined by officers from neighboring jurisdictions – for example, the Richfield Police Department (Richfield borders the area) reported it had units on scene and was assisting, and it was Richfield PD that initially relayed an estimate of the number of victims (approximately 20) to help coordinate medical response[27].

SWAT and specialized tactical units were deployed to clear the buildings. Police quickly secured the perimeter and systematically swept the church and school for any additional threats. During the operation, there were reports that an explosive device might have been planted, so bomb squad technicians were called in as a precaution[18]. Ultimately, no bomb had detonated and authorities have not confirmed if any device was actually found, but the area was thoroughly checked for explosives as a safety measure.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and fire departments also reacted swiftly. A large number of ambulances and paramedic teams staged near the site (WCCO-TV counted a line of ambulances on nearby streets)[28]. The first medics on scene performed triage, tagging victims and rushing the most critically wounded to hospitals. Hospitals in Minneapolis were put on alert for a potential influx of patients. As noted, the incident was declared a “mass casualty” event, which triggered mutual aid – additional ambulances from surrounding suburbs and extra medical personnel were dispatched[24]. Paramedics treated some victims on the church grounds and transported others on stretchers. The Minneapolis Fire Department assisted with medical care and scene safety.

State and Federal Agencies: Governor Tim Walz announced that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Minnesota State Patrol were on scene as well[11]. State Patrol troopers helped secure the outer perimeter and direct traffic, while BCA agents began the crime scene investigation alongside MPD detectives. The FBI responded almost immediately once the scale of the incident became clear – by 9:20 a.m. the FBI’s Minneapolis office confirmed agents were at the site assisting local police[15]. Given that this was an attack on a school (which can be considered a potential act of domestic terrorism), federal resources were mobilized early. The ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) also sent agents, as confirmed by ATF’s St. Paul field division in a 10:10 a.m. update[10]. ATF specializes in weapons and explosives, so they will help trace the firearm used and investigate any reports of explosives. Photos from the scene showed ATF agents in tactical gear among the responders, and their presence was explicitly noted by local media[29].

Police communications show that in total over 60 law enforcement units were involved in the immediate response[6]. This included officers from multiple city precincts, county sheriff’s deputies, and federal agents. Roadblocks were set up on streets surrounding the church, and armed officers methodically cleared the premises. By late morning, once the scene was secured, law enforcement shifted into investigative mode, preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence (such as shell casings and any electronics).

MISINFORMATION IN THE DAYS AHEAD

Over the next week, expect to see a massive amount of misinformation being deliberately disseminated by America’s enemies as well as those wishing to harm Christians. Do not take anything you see on social media at face value. You will also see false narratives spun by the mainstream press. Please know that even though I am out of the country, I am following what is happening and I will continue to use contacts in the area to get the truth to you in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, I keep putting out information on how to protect your church. Do not turn your church into a bunker. You just need to have a security team and use common sense tactics to protect your church and your people. There will be many false alarms, put out over the next two weeks. People will call in active shooter calls, even though there is no active shooter. People will be hypervigilant and report things that are completely normal. Don't panic, keep your head on a swivel, and read your Bible for guidance. All of the answers are there.