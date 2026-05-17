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Report Suspicious Activity Here

Reader-submitted suspicious activity at U.S. churches, anonymized for publication. If something here matches activity you’ve seen in your area, submit your own report at alert.christianwarriortraining.com.

This week: 7 reports across 7 states. Recording-and-transmit behavior was the most consistent thread, with three congregations in the West and upper Midwest catching subjects documenting entrances, balconies, and sacred space with phones or boom-mic rigs.

Patterns This Week

Three of this week’s seven reports (Minnesota, Oregon, and Nevada) involved subjects documenting the building with cell phones or recording rigs; two of those three also involved coordinated, multi-person teams and transmission of imagery off-site. Two reports (California and Louisiana) demonstrated that an outside team with radios in the parking lot visibly changes a suspect’s behavior, and in both cases the suspect’s evasive response became the report’s strongest indicator. Gravel and unpaved lots continue to appear disproportionately in vandalism reports, with Arizona’s bias-incident escalation reinforcing the need for trail cameras and motion lighting in those spaces.Arizona

Tucson metro area — racial-slur vandalism in a gravel lot

On Friday, May 8, 2026, a safety team member at a non-denominational congregation in the Tucson metro area reported that an ongoing nuisance pattern (an individual doing burnouts in the church’s gravel parking lot) had escalated into a targeted racial slur scratched in three-foot letters into the gravel surface. The reporting team flagged the incident as URGENT and as part of a pattern of prior incidents at the same lot. No law-enforcement report had been filed at the time of submission.

🛡️ Takeaway: Gravel and unpaved lots erase quickly. If you have one, get a trail camera and motion-activated lighting up now, and photograph any bias-incident message before weather or foot traffic destroys it.

CWT case 20260512-D049D75B

California

West Covina area — Saturday-morning surveillance with evasive driving

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, a safety team member at a Church of Christ congregation in the West Covina area noticed an earlier-model white Chevrolet pickup parked on the east side of the lot near a tree after a First Saturday meeting. When the team member walked toward the vehicle to offer assistance, the driver started the engine, reversed down the lot to the dumpster, accelerated forward to roughly 60 MPH down the north parking lane, slowed to turn into the driveway, and exited eastbound. The team obtained a photograph of the vehicle and plate; West Covina PD was notified, and the reporter flagged ongoing threat and prior incidents at the property.

🛡️ Takeaway: If a parked vehicle starts its engine the moment you walk toward it, that is your data point. Note the plate, retreat to cover, and let law enforcement make the contact.

CWT case 20260509-407AC879 · WCPD case 25-10040113

Louisiana

New Orleans suburbs — Palm Sunday road-rage threat against a child

On Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, a member of a United Methodist congregation in the New Orleans suburbs was followed into the church parking lot by a driver who believed the member had cut him off in traffic. The suspect left, then returned in a back-up vehicle and sat in the lot for 15 to 20 minutes; the parking-lot team observed him, and he dropped his head several times when he realized he was being watched. He eventually exited, walked to a truck parked two spots from his own, placed a note on the windshield, and left. The note, retrieved by the team, contained a hateful anti-Christian tirade and language wishing the children of the truck’s owner would die of cancer. Parish deputies were called, a partial plate photo was captured, and firehouse cameras next door corroborated the return-trip behavior. The church board has since authorized parking-lot cameras as a direct result.

🛡️ Takeaway: Everything still starts in the lot. A radio-equipped outside watcher is the difference between a written threat against a congregant’s child and an incident that slips away with no evidence.

CWT case 20260515-B27BFA75

Maryland

Rural western Maryland — daytime perimeter walk targeting the water well

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, security cameras at a Bible church in rural western Maryland (roughly one hour west of Washington, DC) captured a female with a clipboard walking the church doors and pausing to inspect the building’s water-well casing and cap. The reporter (safety team) stated this was the first unexplained capture on their system; routine traffic on those cameras has historically been pest control, meter readers, or lawn care, all explainable. The team’s chief concern was the water-well dwell time, raising chemical or biological contamination questions in addition to standard pre-attack reconnaissance. No law-enforcement report has been filed.

🛡️ Takeaway: Water infrastructure is part of your attack surface. Inspect and lock the well cap with a tamper-evident or keyed cover, document anyone who touches building utilities, and file a non-emergency report to start a paper trail.

CWT case 20260514-8B9C4AD6

Minnesota

Northwest Minneapolis suburbs — boom-mic recording rig at the altar

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, a safety team member at a Catholic parish in the northwest Minneapolis suburbs observed an adult male carrying a cell phone on a stick with a microphone, actively recording the entrance, the lobby, the sanctuary, and then stepping up to approach the altar and tabernacle. The team escorted him out. The subject was a white male, approximately 5’10″, with a scruffy gray close-trimmed beard, a colored headband, a large headphone-style headpiece, and a multicolored jacket; he arrived and left on foot, and was observed being picked up by a vehicle a block or two north of the property. The reporter has photographic and security-camera evidence and rates confidence high. No law-enforcement report has been filed.

🛡️ Takeaway: A subject openly recording sacred space with a boom or cell-on-stick rig, then approaching the altar, is the documented provocateur surveillance pattern. Escort calmly, preserve every video frame, and file a police report the same day to establish the timeline.

CWT case 20260513-F4E87C6D

Nevada

Reno area — second-hand account of a four-man probe

Logged this week from a relayed account: on Sunday, March 29, 2026, three to four adult males, described by the original witness as Middle Eastern, were observed filming the entrances of a church in the Reno area and walking the building’s perimeter. One of the group entered the children’s ministry area. When the host church’s security team came outside, the group drove away. The reporter relaying the account stated the affected church handled the incident internally and has a sworn law-enforcement officer on its team. The original witness and church remain unverified by CWT at this point; source confidence is rated medium.

🛡️ Takeaway: Children’s wing access is the worst-case escalation in a surveillance probe. Treat the kids’ wing as a controlled-access zone with dedicated check-in and a hard separation from any visitor’s normal walking path.

CWT case 20260511-7FA60B7B

Oregon

Portland metro area — coordinated two-man recording team with real-time off-site transmission

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, a safety team member at a non-denominational congregation in the Portland metro area observed an unknown adult male (Subject 1) enter the worship center holding a cell phone as if recording video. The reporter followed and confirmed the phone was actively recording, with the subject paying special attention to entrance and exit locations and the closed-off balcony area before performing a slow sweep of the entire room. A second male (Subject 2) entered, met Subject 1 in the back row, and began recording with his own phone; a security associate watching cameras observed Subject 1 sending the video content by text to an unknown number in real time. After service, both subjects approached two older female congregants in the lobby; Subject 1 was overly handsy, repeatedly touching shoulders and putting an arm around the women, who later confirmed they had only met him that morning. Subject 1 gave the name “Vladimir” and claimed he was from Russia; Subject 2 gave the name “Eugene” and claimed he was from Estonia. Subject 1 left in a white Mercedes-Benz; Subject 2 left in a white Dodge cargo van. The incident has been reported to the FBI tip line.

🛡️ Takeaway: A two-man team will split roles: one documents the building, one socially engineers the welcome team or older congregants. Brief greeters and lobby staff to recognize over-familiar contact with first-time visitors, and reconcile that against camera-room observation of phone-held-vertically recording behavior.

CWT case 20260514-89017C96

How to Submit

If you observed suspicious activity at your church this week, report it at alert.christianwarriortraining.com. Reports are reviewed by CWT, logged, and where appropriate, anonymized and published here so other safety teams can pattern-match in their own areas.

— CWT