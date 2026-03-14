TERROR UPDATE

Church Security Alert Raises Threat Level to Red Nationwide

Christian Warrior Training reported on March 12, 2026, that it raised the church security threat level nationwide from High (Orange) to Severe (Red), citing what it described as a convergence of threat factors including sustained jihadist incitement against churches, concerns about Iran and proxy-related activity, recent reporting involving possible external signaling to hostile elements, and the increased exposure churches face heading into Easter because of larger and more predictable gatherings; the report says the most immediate concern is not necessarily a single confirmed plot against a specific church, but rather the heightened possibility of attacks by lone actors or small cells targeting churches, Christian events, and other soft targets across the United States, prompting recommendations for churches to increase visible security, monitor parking lots and children’s areas more closely, tighten access controls, and review emergency coordination procedures. Source:

🛡️ My thoughts: watch the video below for my thoughts.

Synagogue Attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan

A violent attack was reported at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, where early reports said a suspect rammed a vehicle into the synagogue, entered armed with a rifle, and triggered a fire involving the vehicle, with possible explosives also reported; a security officer was struck by the vehicle and taken to the hospital, but security personnel stopped the attacker before the incident could spread further, and no children at the synagogue’s early childhood center or preschool were injured.

🛡️ My thoughts: watch the video below for my thoughts

AQAP Messaging Encourages Youth Mobilization and Migration for Jihad

A newly circulated propaganda document attributed to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) promotes continued global jihad while urging supporters—especially young Muslims—to prepare for future conflict through education, readiness, and migration to areas where jihadist groups are active. The publication praises fighters and supporters in Yemen and Gaza, calls on religious scholars to openly support jihad rather than remain silent, and emphasizes the importance of communities that provide shelter, cooperation, and logistical support to militants. Notably, the document highlights migration (hijrah) as a key duty for supporters, encouraging individuals to leave their homes and relocate to regions where jihadist groups operate in order to join or assist the movement, a theme historically used by extremist organizations to motivate recruitment and mobilize sympathizers. Source: AQAP propaganda document “22 Fine Points on Events – One Source of Guidance and a Banner Passed Down Through Generations.”

🛡️ My thoughts: they are preparing to kill you. They are telling you their plan and letting you know how they are going to do it. Study this information, keep track of it, and use it to your advantage.

Source: Read the full story

ISIS-K Publication Praises Assassination and Calls for Continued Attacks Against “Enemies”

A propaganda document attributed to the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) celebrates the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and frames the killing as divine punishment against what the group calls an “apostate ruler,” while urging supporters to view the event as part of a broader struggle between jihadists and their enemies. The publication portrays global conflicts involving Iran, the United States, Israel, and other powers as signs that God is turning enemies against each other, and it encourages followers—particularly those in Persian-speaking regions—to remain vigilant and ready to exploit opportunities to strike their adversaries. The text also contains extended denunciations of Shiite Muslims, labeling them enemies of Islam and attempting to justify violence against them, while concluding with a call for supporters to stay prepared to take advantage of future chances to attack and weaken their opponents. Source: ISIS-K propaganda document “A Congratulatory Message Regarding the Assassination of the Apostate Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.”

🛡️ My thoughts: AQ and ISIS have told their followers to not interfere with Israel’s and the United States’ fight against the Iranian government. But that does not mean that they will stop trying to attack you.

Arrest in Brescia, Italy, Linked to Plot Against Churches and Stadiums

Authorities in Brescia, Italy, arrested a young man reportedly linked to ISIS-K who was allegedly planning attacks targeting churches and stadiums, with the threat assessment indicating he had been involved in online radicalization, attack planning, and recruitment activity, while also consulting online explosives manuals; although no specific church was identified in the report, the case stands out for Church Crime Watch readers because it reinforces that churches continue to be viewed as symbolic soft targets in the broader terror threat environment across Europe. Source: Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: there are people in the United States right now plotting the same type of attacks on churches. They are preparing, are you?

Iran Conflict Raises Terrorism Threat Concerns for Churches in the West

New threat reporting indicates that the ongoing Iran conflict has elevated terrorism concerns in both the United States and Europe, with security agencies warning that broader geopolitical escalation can increase the risk of state-directed, proxy-linked, or inspired attacks against soft targets, including churches and other public gathering places; according to the reporting, Western authorities remain on heightened alert for Iran-linked activity, while Europol has warned of an increased threat in Europe from proxy networks, including criminal groups used by Iranian security institutions, making this a significant development for church security teams monitoring the wider threat environment ahead of public worship services and major Christian events.

Cartels Expanding Use of Explosive Drones and Military-Style Training

New intelligence reporting indicates that Mexican drug cartels are increasingly adopting militarized tactics, including the use of explosive-armed drones and structured training camps where recruits are instructed in combat tactics, ambush operations, bomb making, and targeted killings. The report notes that cartel training programs—often referred to as “escuelitas”—prepare recruits for coordinated violence using advanced weapons and improvised explosives, highlighting a significant evolution in cartel capabilities as they adopt tactics traditionally associated with insurgent or terrorist groups. Source: Indago Situation Report – Cartel Weekly Update (March 9, 2026)

🛡️ My thoughts: cartels work with Hezbollah and Hamas and have learned some of these tactics from them. As tensions increase with cartels in the United States, you can expect crossover border violence. Also, missionaries in Mexico should be aware of the increase in militarization of the cartels.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Potential Mass Shooters Stopped at Church in Washington, Couple Charged With Attempted Murder

Authorities in Ellensburg, Washington, charged a 27-year-old man and his wife with attempted first-degree murder under accomplice liability after they allegedly brought multiple firearms to a March 1 church service at Prophet Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Mission Church, where police say the woman told others she intended to shoot people inside while about 40 to 60 people were attending; church members confronted the couple and secured the weapons before officers arrived, and investigators later reported that the man had a Glock 9mm pistol while a modified AR-15 rifle equipped with a device capable of converting it to fully automatic fire and nearly 90 rounds of ammunition were found in their vehicle, with the man remaining jailed on $1 million bail and the woman taken for a mental health evaluation. Source: Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: another one for good situational awareness. You all have been doing a great job stopping active shooters before they get going.

Woman Flees to Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Florida, After Domestic Threat

A woman fled to Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Florida, with a small child and a firearm after reporting that a 33-year-old man threatened her with a handgun, held her against her will inside a residence, and struck her in the head with the weapon during a domestic dispute. According to investigators, the woman was able to grab the firearm when it was briefly left unattended, take the child, and escape to the nearby church where 911 was called. A church staff member later struggled with the suspect over the firearm after it fell in the grass outside the church, but the suspect retrieved the gun and fled the scene in a white truck before being stopped by deputies in Royal Palm Beach. Authorities arrested him and charged him with multiple offenses including domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, child neglect, and battery on law enforcement. Source: Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: every week we have somebody fleeing danger and seeking sanctuary at a church. It happens almost every week I keep telling you to be ready and have good situational awareness and be ready for anything during the weekday while you're at church sure enough this church staff member found himself wrestling over a handgun. Take these incidents and think about how you would react.

Threats Against Children Reported Inside Laurel County Church in London, Kentucky

A 56-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he entered a church in Laurel County near London, Kentucky, and made repeated threats including statements that he was there to kill and that he would kill the children, prompting churchgoers to call 911 and move children out of the main sanctuary for safety; deputies responding to the scene said no weapon was found on the suspect, but investigators reported he appeared intoxicated, with an odor of alcohol and slurred speech, and he was charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Source: Read the full story

Pipe Bomb Found at The Capital Church in Garner, North Carolina

Police in Garner, North Carolina, charged a 38-year-old man after a pipe bomb was found in the parking lot of The Capital Church at 1308 U.S. 70 West on Feb. 27, with authorities alleging the device contained about 10 ounces of solid rocket fuel made from potassium nitrate and sugar; according to police, the charges include possession of a weapon of mass destruction, second-degree trespassing, and littering, and officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public, no evidence that the church or its members were specifically targeted, and no injuries or property damage were reported.

Source:

🛡️ My thoughts: I have been noticing a significant increase in bomb related incidents at churches over the last few weeks. I think it may be time for you to brush up on bomb response for your church.

Church and Nearby Home Struck by Gunfire in Aurora, Illinois

Gunfire struck a church and a nearby residence in Aurora, Illinois, on March 1, 2026, after police were alerted by ShotSpotter to six rounds fired in the 100 block of North State Street around 6:50 a.m.; authorities said no injuries were reported, officers saw at least two people fleeing the area, and a juvenile was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, while further investigation led to the recovery of three firearms from a nearby vehicle and the detention of one adult and two juveniles, who were later released pending further investigative action because of the complexity of the case and ongoing forensic review, with police continuing to analyze evidence and determine who fired the shots and possessed the recovered weapons. Source: Read the full story

Churchgoer Arrested After Striking First Amendment Auditor With Vehicle at First Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida

A 62-year-old man was arrested after allegedly striking a First Amendment auditor with a vehicle outside First Baptist Church at 640 Grace Avenue in Panama City, Florida, on March 1, 2026, after the auditor was filming people leaving a church service from a public sidewalk; video from the incident reportedly showed the vehicle moving toward the individual and making contact before driving away, contradicting the driver’s claim that the auditor jumped onto the hood, and authorities later charged the man with aggravated battery while emergency medical personnel evaluated the victim for minor injuries following the incident. Source: Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: first amendment auditors have been hitting churches hard lately. Just ignore them. They are trying to find a reason to get more likes on YouTube and to find a reason to sue the church. Church security team members should ensure that the First Amendment auditor stays on public property and does not come onto your property. They should also ensure that congregants do not interact with them. Security team members should not interact with them and just let them be.

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