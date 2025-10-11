TERRORISM UPDATE

Oklahoma Man Arrested for Supplying 3D-Printed Weapons to Al-Qaida

On September 23, 2025, the FBI arrested a 25-year-old former Army National Guard aircraft repairer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal 3D-printed firearm components to a person he believed was connected to al-Qaida. According to federal documents, the individual shipped multiple “Glock switches” (devices that convert pistols into fully automatic weapons) along with other gun parts and drones. He also reportedly shared plans for establishing a caliphate in the United States, claiming to use information obtained from his military service. The suspect expressed intentions to continue supporting al-Qaida after relocating to the Philippines, where he planned to expand production of these illegal weapons.

ISIS-Linked Plot Targets Houses of Worship in Kuwait

Authorities in Kuwait arrested a foreign national linked to the Islamic State after uncovering a plot to attack houses of worship in Kuwait City. Investigators found that the suspect had studied explosives through online ISIS materials and planned a large-scale attack on a religious site. The incident highlights the group’s continued focus on religious targets, aligning with ISIS propaganda that calls for violence against Christians and Jews. While the plot was disrupted overseas, it serves as a warning that religious institutions remain symbolic and vulnerable targets worldwide, including within the United States. Security teams at churches should remain alert to suspicious behavior and enhance protective measures during services and community events. Full story here

Teen Radicalized Online Arrested for ISIS-Inspired Bomb Plot in Israel

Israeli authorities arrested an 18-year-old suspect in Acre who planned to detonate an improvised explosive device at a bus stop near a train station frequented by soldiers. The investigation revealed that the teenager had downloaded more than 47 bomb-making manuals from Telegram and was deeply immersed in ISIS propaganda. This case underscores the growing danger of online radicalization, where young individuals are drawn into extremist ideologies and learn attack methods through encrypted platforms. The accessibility of such materials poses a persistent threat to public gatherings, including churches and other faith-based venues that could be targeted by similarly influenced lone actors. Full story here

ISIS Propaganda Video Shows Executions of Christians in Africa

The Islamic State’s Central Africa Province (ISCAP) released its first propaganda video in three years, featuring the executions of Ugandan Christians and the forced conversion of captives. The 18-minute video, published on September 26, calls for Muslims across Africa to join jihad in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The release marks a renewed focus on anti-Christian violence and recruitment throughout the continent, coinciding with ongoing insurgent attacks in Mozambique that have targeted civilians and disrupted major economic projects. The video’s distribution through encrypted channels demonstrates the group’s continued intent to inspire global attacks against Christians and religious institutions. Full story here

ISIS Supporters in the U.S. Sentenced for Terror-Related Activities

Two separate cases in the United States this week revealed continued ISIS support activity within the country. In Minnesota, a 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to attempting to travel to Somalia to join ISIS after posting online praise for a deadly attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people. In a separate case, an Orlando man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for lying to the FBI about sending money to ISIS and assisting others in providing financial support. These prosecutions highlight that extremist sympathies and material support for terrorism remain active within U.S. borders, emphasizing the importance of vigilance among security teams at churches and other public gathering sites. Full story here

Over 30 Christians Beheaded by ISIS-Affiliated Group in Mozambique

In northern Mozambique, an ISIS-affiliated group known as the Islamic State Mozambique Province (ISMP) beheaded more than 30 Christians and targeted multiple villages in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. The attacks included shootings, the burning of at least seven churches, and the destruction of over 100 homes in the village of Nakioto. These assaults forced over 50,000 people to flee from Chiure district alone. In response to the escalating violence, the Mozambique government renewed its military cooperation with Rwanda. Since the insurgency began in 2017, more than 6,000 people have been killed and over a million displaced.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man at LDS Church Parking Lot in Queen Creek

A 72-year-old man was shot and killed by police officers in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located near Chandler Heights and Ellsworth Roads in Queen Creek, Arizona. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on October 8, 2025, after police responded to reports of an armed individual at the scene. According to authorities, the man, identified as Bradley Bowyer, was armed with a handgun and a knife and allegedly made a threatening statement toward church members before officers arrived. Officers opened fire after the man reportedly failed to comply with commands. It is not yet clear if this incident is related in any way to previous violent events involving LDS congregations. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation remains active.

Father Fatally Shot Outside Church-Associated Daycare in New Orleans

A man was shot and killed during a carjacking while picking up his child from the Abeona House Child Discovery Center, a church-affiliated daycare located on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and prompted daycare staff to rush children to safety inside the facility. The suspect, a 21-year-old male, fled in the victim’s vehicle and was later found with a gunshot wound to the head inside the stolen car on Interstate 10 in nearby Metairie; his condition remains critical. Authorities are still investigating whether the suspect’s injury was self-inflicted or not.

Michigan Church Attack Spurs Warning of Copycat Threats

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about the serious consequences of false or copycat threats in the aftermath of the recent attack at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Grand Blanc. Her office emphasized that even hoax threats can disrupt communities and law enforcement and that the potential for copycat incidents must be taken seriously. This warning validates a previously published intelligence brief that accurately predicted increased risk of copycat attacks following high-profile violence targeting churches. The Grand Blanc incident and similar cases confirm the urgent need for proactive threat awareness and response from religious institutions and local authorities.

DC Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Explosive Outside Annual Red Mass

A 41-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested outside Saint Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., shortly before the annual Red Mass after allegedly possessing a Molotov cocktail and other suspicious items. The man had set up a tent on the cathedral’s steps despite a previous order barring him from the property and refused to leave when asked. Police arrested him without incident and discovered vials of unknown liquid and fireworks in his belongings. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and Arson Task Force were called to the scene to ensure public safety. The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including unlawful entry, threats to kidnap or injure a person, and possession of a Molotov cocktail.

Harvard Visiting Professor Arrested After Firing Pellet Gun Outside Synagogue on Yom Kippur

A visiting professor at Harvard Law School was arrested in Brookline, Massachusetts, after allegedly firing a pellet gun outside Temple Beth Zion at the start of Yom Kippur. The incident occurred around 9:07 p.m., when security guards reported hearing two loud shots and saw the professor wielding a pellet rifle. He reportedly set the gun down, then attempted to retrieve it and fled into his nearby home, where police later arrested him. He faces charges including illegally discharging a pellet gun, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and malicious damage to property (a car window was shattered). The professor pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was released on personal recognizance. Harvard placed him on administrative leave pending further review.

SEX CRIMES

Lawsuit Alleges LDS Church Allowed Supervised Offender Unrestricted Access to Children

A lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court accuses the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of allowing a man with a prior sexual offense conviction to interact closely with children in its Mountlake Ward congregation in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. According to the complaint, the individual, previously convicted in 1993, was permitted to participate in services and handle responsibilities that included distributing church programs with the help of boys, despite being under supervision until 2003. The lawsuit alleges this access continued for several years and included troubling behavior that was visible to church leadership. The plaintiffs claim the church failed to protect young members from ongoing harm and are now seeking damages for the emotional and physical toll experienced by four reported victims. The church has not responded to requests for comment.

ARSON/FIRES

Detroit Vacant Church Arson — Public Seeks Help Identifying Suspect

Photo of a person-of-interest in a church fire in Detroit from April.

Woman Arrested for Setting Church Cross on Fire in Valley

A woman was arrested in Valley, Alabama for allegedly attempting to set fire to a wooden cross outside Rehobeth Baptist Church on Hughley Road. Police responded after reports of a white female igniting the cross on October 6, 2025, although the cross was not destroyed. The suspect, identified as Christy Lynn Wesson (also known as Christy Lynn Jones), was booked into Chambers County Jail on charges of cross or flag burning and desecration of a venerated object. She has prior arrests in multiple counties for offenses including criminal trespass, failure to appear, DUI, and failure to pay. The investigation is ongoing.

