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INTELLIGENCE

Iran-Linked Group Claims Drone Attack Carrying Radioactive Material Targeting Israeli Embassy -- London, England

Counter Terrorism Policing London confirmed Friday morning that officers are investigating a security incident in Kensington Gardens after an Iran-linked Islamist group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, released a video showing two men in hazmat-style suits launching drones it claimed carried radioactive and cancer-causing material toward the Israeli Embassy. Police deployed CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) units to assess discarded items found in the gardens and closed the park to the public. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the embassy was not struck and stated there is no confirmed increased public safety risk at this stage. The same group has claimed responsibility for several recent arson attacks in London, including the burning of four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green last month. Urgent inquiries are ongoing to determine the authenticity of the video and whether a link exists between the video and the items found in the park.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This is the same group that burned Hatzola ambulances in London last month and torched a synagogue in North Macedonia on Orthodox Easter just days ago. They are not random actors. HAYI is an Iranian proxy running a coordinated campaign against Jewish targets across Europe, and they are escalating both in frequency and method. Drones carrying radiological material represent a significant step up from arson and IEDs. Whether the material in this case was genuinely dangerous or not almost doesn't matter at this point -- the willingness to attempt it tells you where this is heading. Your team needs to understand that what starts with Jewish targets does not stay there. This group's parent network has European infrastructure, operational experience, and a demonstrated ability to plan and execute attacks with little warning. If you have Jewish institutions near your church, or if your congregation shares any events or facilities with Jewish organizations, that proximity is worth a conversation with your team.

Hezbollah Cell Targeting Christians in Damascus

Syrian authorities arrested a five-person Hezbollah cell in Damascus on April 10-11 that had received IED training in Lebanon and was actively planning attacks against Christian religious figures in the Bab Touma district. This is not a theoretical threat or surveillance operation. It is an operational cell in the advanced planning stage with a specific religious target set.

My thoughts 🛡️ :While the incident occurred in Syria, it confirms that Hezbollah-linked operatives are willing to plan and execute attacks against Christians as a target category. U.S.-based security teams should be aware that the same ideological framework driving that cell is present in Hezbollah networks operating inside the United States. Watch how this was planned by Hezbollah so you can prepare for an attack here in the US when they choose to attack us.

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Iran-Linked Phishing Using Fake Emergency Alerts

A U.S. joint advisory confirmed that Iran-affiliated actors have been conducting phishing campaigns using fake conflict-themed emergency alerts and QR codes to harvest user credentials. The emails impersonate government emergency notification systems and are designed to trigger an immediate response from recipients who believe there is an active threat in their area. Church administrators, security team leaders, and pastors who manage church communication platforms are realistic targets for this type of campaign.

🛡️ My thoughts: This one is simple to defend against. Before anyone on your team clicks a link or scans a QR code from an emergency alert they were not expecting, pick up the phone and verify it through a source you already trust. If it is real, you will confirm it in thirty seconds. If it is not, you just stopped a credential theft. Train your team to pause before they click, especially when the message creates urgency.

ISIS-Inspired Operative Planned Mass Shooting at Brooklyn Jewish Center, Arrested at U.S.-Canada Border — Brooklyn, New York

Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 21, pled guilty on April 8 to one count of attempting to commit acts of terrorism after planning a mass shooting at a prominent Jewish center in Brooklyn. Khan began planning in November 2023 while living in Canada, posting ISIS support material online and coordinating with others to acquire automatic weapons. He selected October 7, 2024 as his target date to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. In September 2024, Khan attempted to enter the United States through a human smuggler and was arrested approximately 12 miles from the border. The DOJ scheduled his sentencing for August 12, 2026.

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Algerian Man Arrested for Planning Easter Weekend Terrorist Attack in Saint-Etienne — Saint-Etienne, France

French anti-terrorism forces arrested a 35-year-old Algerian man on April 4 after he posted online videos expressing his desire to die as a martyr and fired a weapon into the air in Saint-Etienne. French prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation and on April 8 a court indicted the suspect on charges of participating in a terrorist criminal association with intent to prepare attacks on persons, as well as illegal possession of weapons and ammunition in connection with a terrorist enterprise. An anti-terrorism judge placed him in pre-trial detention following the indictment. The arrest occurred days before Easter Sunday.

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🛡️ My thoughts: I know it is France, but I hope you understand that this is coming to America. Europe has been getting hit hard by Isis. It won't be long before they're over here as well. They are working hard at getting the attention of lone actors to come after us.

Islamic State Implementing Jizya Tax System Against Christians in Congo

Islamic State forces in the Central Africa Province conducted coordinated attacks on Christian villages in the Ituri region of eastern Congo this week, killing at least 72 Christians, burning approximately 50 homes, and displacing thousands of residents across ten villages along a single highway corridor. The attacks targeted the villages of Moutshanga and Bafwakoa and were significant not only for their scale but for what followed. According to IS’s own publication, al-Naba 542, dozens of Christians captured in previous weeks’ attacks were subsequently released after agreeing to pay the jizya, the Islamic protection tax historically imposed on non-Muslims living under IS governance. IS is not framing these attacks as terror operations. They are framing them as the enforcement of a religious governance system, offering Christians a documented three-part choice: convert, pay and submit, or die. The Congolese military acknowledged the losses in a statement describing the security situation as “still alarming” while a local Christian organization called on the government to treat the Islamic State as a national emergency. IS forces returned to their positions without engaging government troops, who did not respond during either attack.

🛡️ My thoughts: What is happening in Congo is not a crime wave. It is a caliphate in practice. IS is collecting taxes, releasing prisoners on conditions, and operating with enough confidence to announce it in their own newsletter. The lesson for American church security teams is not logistical. It is theological and strategic. This is what IS believes it is building toward everywhere. Understanding their doctrine is not academic. It is how you recognize the threat for what it is rather than what it appears to be on the surface.

VIOLENT CRIME

Gunfire Damages Church Entrance in Royal Oak Township, Michigan

God’s Grace Missionary Baptist Church on Cloverdale Avenue in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, was damaged in a shooting just after noon on Thursday, April 16, when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into the church’s front door, shattering the glass. Michigan State Police responded to the scene, recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the incident, and arrested one suspect. No injuries were reported. Source: CBS News Detroit

🛡️ My thoughts: Situational awareness is critical—most violent incidents like this happen outside the church and often during off hours, when buildings are more vulnerable and less prepared.

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Former Parishioner Shoots at Church Leadership During Fishing Trip in Wimauma, Florida

A 60-year-old former parishioner opened fire on church leadership from One Moment Community Church of God during a fishing trip near Lake Wimauma in Wimauma, Florida, after previously being removed from the church. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fired four rounds at the group, which included adults and two children, but no injuries were reported. The incident followed a verbal confrontation, and authorities later arrested the suspect at his home, where he now faces multiple felony charges, including four counts of attempted murder. Source:

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a reminder that threats don’t always end when someone is removed from a church. If anything, they can escalate. Situational awareness has to extend beyond the building, especially in informal settings like this. When individuals continue making threats after being asked to leave, churches should take it seriously and pursue restraining orders and documentation early. Don’t assume distance equals safety—have a plan, communicate concerns, and involve law enforcement before it gets to this point.

Pastor’s Daughter Shot Returning Home from Church; Boyfriend Runs Down Suspected Shooter — Houston, Texas

A woman was shot by a man described by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as having an obsessive fixation on her as she returned home from church on Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. on the 2100 block of Hartwick Road in east Houston. Her boyfriend witnessed the attack and used his vehicle to run down the suspected shooter, stopping the assault. The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was subsequently taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. The victim’s father is a pastor, and investigators said all three parties had attended the same church.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Fixation like this is more common than you think in churches. Most people will shrug it off as a crush, mental instability, or some other reason. Do not dismiss fixations. Intervene in them when appropriate. Also, this is a good instance to show about the need for constant situational awareness and being aware of what is going on around you. I am thankful the Lord kept her from being injured more seriously.

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Man Charged in Shooting Outside Church Funeral That Wounded Four, Including Officer — Kansas City, Missouri

A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a church funeral that left four people wounded, including a law enforcement officer. The shooting occurred at a church in the area as a funeral service was concluding. Witness information proved critical in identifying and arresting the suspect, according to the Kansas City Star. Charges have been formally filed in the case.

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🛡️ My thoughts: I reported on this case back in February and charges are just now being filed. Please keep in mind that some funerals can bring real danger to your church.

Man Arrested at Roseburg Church After Trespass, Assaults Officers — Roseburg, Oregon

A man was arrested Monday morning after refusing to leave the property of Garden Valley Church of Christ in Roseburg and then assaulting officers who responded to remove him. Roseburg Police were called to the church at approximately 8:50 a.m. following a trespass complaint. The subject refused all lawful commands to leave and physically resisted officers when they attempted to take him into custody. He was arrested and jailed on trespass and assault charges.

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🛡️ My thoughts: A good example of why you want the police to remove potentially combative people. Better for LE to fight him than our security team. Overall, great job by the church in handling a difficult person.

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SEXUAL ASSAULT

Georgia Youth Pastor Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges — Monroe County, Georgia

A 30-year-old youth pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Monroe County has been arrested on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material following a multi-state investigation. John Tyler Moreland had been employed at the church since June 2025 and had previously listed two other churches as prior employers on his record. Investigators identified at least two victims in connection with the case. The arrest was the result of a coordinated investigation that crossed state lines.

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🛡️ My thoughts: You are more likely to have one of your pastors molest a child than for you to have an active shooter. Have a solid policy on child welfare in your church and follow it. Even the pastor. Don’t forget background checks every other year for all staff.

Washington State Pastor Charged With Creating AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material — Washington State

A Washington state pastor who also works as a school employee has been charged with possessing AI-generated child sexual abuse material. Investigators identified at least two real victims whose likenesses were used in the AI-generated content. The dual role of pastor and school employee raised additional concerns among investigators about access to children. The case was reported by Roy’s Report and Church Leaders.

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San Antonio Minister Under Expanded Investigation for Sexual Abuse of Child — San Antonio, Texas

The San Antonio Police Department is working to expand its investigation into a local minister charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Investigators believe additional victims may exist and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The minister was previously charged and that case remains active while SAPD broadens its scope. The ministry involved has not been publicly identified by investigators.

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Dauphin County Pastor Faces Additional Charges in Sexual Abuse Investigation — Dauphin County, Pennsylvania

A pastor in Dauphin County faces charges in a third separate case as part of an ongoing sexual abuse investigation. The newest charges include three felony counts and one misdemeanor, among them indecent assault. The pastor, identified as McMullen, was already facing charges in two prior cases before this third complaint was filed. The expanding case underscores a pattern of alleged abuse across multiple incidents.

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ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Cross Burned Outside Historic Lutheran Church, Man Arrested — Steelton, Pennsylvania

Steelton police responded to a reported cross burning outside St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday after a 20-foot historic wooden cross on the church grounds was set on fire. The suspect, Dequire Anthony Cannon, 27, was arrested and charged with arson, institutional vandalism of a place of worship, and related offenses. Pastor Rosemary Tonkin publicly stated she forgives the man responsible. The cross had stood in front of the church for many years and held historical significance to the congregation.

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Easter Sunday Church Fire in Cambridge, Massachusetts Ruled Arson

Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, remains the focus of an active federal arson investigation after a six-alarm fire on Easter Sunday, April 9, was ruled intentionally set. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate the blaze, and no suspect has been publicly identified. Source: SOURCE

🛡️ My thoughts: THIS IS YOUR WEEKLY REMINDER THAT YOU NEED A BURGLAR/FIRE ALARM AND A 4K VIDEO SYSTEM!

PROPERTY CRIME

Bethel AME Church Burglarized Before Easter, Copper Theft Shuts Down Building — Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Thieves broke into Bethel AME Church in Harrisburg and stripped copper piping from the building, leaving the congregation without heat, air, or water. The damage forced the church to cancel Easter services. Two suspects have been charged, including a second man, Jeffrey Youngblood, who was caught on surveillance camera in the church lobby and later charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, and theft. Total damages have been estimated at more than $100,000.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This is a typical drug addict type of crime. They choose churches because most don’t have a burglar alarm.

INTERNATIONAL

Nigerian Police Arrest 33-Member Gang Linked to Kwara Church Attack and Mass Abduction — Kwara State, Nigeria

Nigerian police have arrested 33 members of a gang linked to a November 2025 attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, in which gunmen killed worshippers and abducted approximately 38 people. Authorities described the gang as being connected to terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery. The arrests came as part of a nationwide crackdown on violence and followed the prior release of some abduction victims. Federal police spokesperson Anthony Okon confirmed the operation.

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Armed Men in Uniform Storm Assemblies of God Church, Attack Pastor and Wife During Service — Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria

Men dressed in uniforms forced their way into an Assemblies of God church in Ughelli, Delta State, on Sunday while a service was in progress and physically attacked the presiding pastor and his wife. The pastor and his wife were treated for injuries following the assault. Video of the incident circulated widely on social media platform X, drawing public attention and prompting the National Youth Council of Nigeria to open an inquiry. The motive for the attack has not been officially established.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This attack happened in broad daylight, during a church service, by men in uniforms. Whether those uniforms were legitimate or stolen, it doesn't matter. It tells you something important about the operating environment Nigerian Christians are living in. The Nigerian government has a documented infiltration problem. Senior military officers have said on the record that repentant terrorists were reintegrated into the security services during the Buhari era and never fully vetted. Some are still in uniform today, still connected to the networks that are killing and kidnapping Christians. When you add credible allegations that some politicians are actively sponsoring armed groups for financial and political gain, Nigerian believers have every reason to be skeptical of who is behind the badge. Pray for the pastor and his wife, and pray for the church in Nigeria. They are standing in the gap with almost no institutional cover.

Violence Against Christian Communities Escalating in East Arsi, Ethiopia — East Arsi Zone, Ethiopia

International Christian Concern reports that violence against majority-Christian communities in the East Arsi zone of Ethiopia has intensified in recent weeks. Church leaders and local communities have described the situation as a coordinated pattern, not isolated incidents. Many warn that what is occurring represents a systemic threat rather than random criminality. Specific incident details have been communicated to ICC by local church contacts in the region.

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Gang Attack on Church in Lagos: Herdsmen Kill Pastor’s Brother — Ajah, Lagos, Nigeria

Armed herdsmen overran a church in the Ajah area of Lagos, attacking the pastor and killing his brother during the assault. The attack was reported by The Nation and described as part of a broader pattern of herdsmen violence against Christian communities in Nigeria. Church members indicated the attack was not unexpected given prior tensions in the area. The pastor survived the assault but sustained injuries.

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Church Gang-Rape in Epsom Draws Public Protests Over Police Response — Epsom, Surrey, England

Protesters in Epsom gathered this week to demand that Surrey Police release descriptions of suspects wanted in connection with a gang rape that occurred outside Epsom Methodist Church on Saturday. Police have said they are still working to identify those responsible. Local politicians expressed outrage at the incident, which drew significant media and public attention. Surrey Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

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