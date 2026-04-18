Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Mic Mac's avatar
Mic Mac
2h

https://youtu.be/lym6pEhf2Xw?si=ZUDg9aVShaD-YdjU

Tommy exposes Islam at Florida University about Islam in the UK

its here already guys please wake up

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Mic Mac's avatar
Mic Mac
3h

Thank you for what you do

I'm from the Uk and have lived in the US since 1993 I have followed whets going on there for decades .Tommy Robinson who is currently in the US as a "watch man on the wall" is sounding the alarm . The weak left wing government( in the UK) have been actively covering up the mass criminal activity going on by muslin gangs and illegal immigrants . If it was local white men committing the rape at Epsom their Identity would be plastered all over every main stream news outlet immediately . The people are sick and tired of it all . "PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF ANOTHER "peaceful protest coming up in London on May 16 th over 3 million Christian /Patriots attended the one in September .

Tommy is exposing the anti Christian pro Islam Rhetoric being openly taught in mosques all over the US. we need to address this NOW. Chamberlain wanted to appease Hitler and the Nazis before Churchill came along

Its going to be a mess but a lot worse if we don't wake up and start getting involved locally in government leadership and schools its our duty to organize as a community as the Muslims do. They work themselves into government legally but will corrupt our culture ultimately

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