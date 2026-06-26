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A Pastor Back in the Headlines

Pastor Tony Spell, the Louisiana pastor who drew national attention for refusing to close Life Tabernacle Church during the COVID-19 pandemic, is once again making headlines. This time, it has nothing to do with government restrictions or religious liberty.

Spell was arrested on June 23 and charged with second degree battery after allegedly assaulting a 20 year old neighbor outside his church in Central, Louisiana. Surveillance video released by local media shows Spell crossing the street and engaging in a physical confrontation that ended with the young man on the ground. According to investigators, the victim suffered facial injuries that required stitches.

If you watched only the surveillance video, you would probably conclude this was a straightforward assault. Like many incidents that go viral online, however, the video captures only the final moments of what appears to have been a much longer story.

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The Reported History Behind the Fight

After bonding out of jail, Spell held a press conference where he described a very different picture of what led to the confrontation. According to Spell, the conflict with the neighboring family had been building for years.

Spell publicly alleged that the young man threatened to rape his wife, rape his daughters, and kill them the next time he left town. Members of Life Tabernacle Church have publicly supported Spell’s account, stating they witnessed repeated harassment involving the neighboring family. News reports have also described allegations that surveillance cameras on the neighboring property had been directed toward the church for an extended period.

Those allegations remain part of the ongoing public discussion surrounding the case. The courts will ultimately determine the legal issues involved, but from a church security standpoint, the reported history is just as important as the fight itself.

When I evaluate incidents like this, I am usually less interested in the final thirty seconds than I am in everything that happened during the months or years leading up to them. Most violent confrontations are not random. They are the result of unresolved problems that continue to escalate until someone finally crosses a line.

Recognizing the Warning Signs

If the public reporting accurately reflects what had been occurring, this incident contained numerous warning signs long before anyone exchanged punches.

Repeated confrontations between neighbors.

Alleged threats of rape and murder.

Ongoing harassment.

Long standing hostility.

A deteriorating relationship with no successful intervention.

Church security teams often focus on identifying suspicious strangers walking through the parking lot. They should devote equal attention to conflicts involving people already known to the church. Neighbors, former members, disgruntled volunteers, and individuals with personal grievances sometimes present a greater long term concern than someone who simply drives onto the property for the first time.

One of the responsibilities of a church safety ministry is recognizing when a situation is moving in the wrong direction and encouraging leadership to take action before emotions reach the breaking point.

Prevention Begins Long Before the Fight

Whether someone ultimately agrees or disagrees with Spell’s actions, one lesson stands out. If you believe someone is making credible threats against your family, waiting for the situation to resolve itself is not a plan.

Every threatening encounter should be documented.

Every incident that may constitute criminal conduct should be reported to law enforcement.

Security camera footage should be preserved.

Witnesses should provide written statements while events are still fresh.

Church leaders should also consider whether a restraining order or protective order is appropriate under their state’s laws. Many people mistakenly believe these orders are available only after someone has been assaulted. In reality, courts frequently issue protective orders prohibiting harassment, intimidation, threats, or unwanted contact before violence occurs. Even when neighbors live across the street from one another, judges can impose restrictions designed to prevent further conflict.

Churches should also use no trespass orders when appropriate and develop security plans whenever pastors or their families become the focus of repeated threats or harassment.

The objective is not to build a stronger criminal case after someone gets hurt. The objective is to prevent the confrontation from occurring in the first place.

A Lesson for Every Church

This incident should remind pastors that security is about far more than responding to active shooters.

Many churches invest considerable time preparing for the unlikely event of a mass casualty attack while paying far less attention to the everyday conflicts that are much more likely to affect their congregation. Domestic disputes, custody battles, unstable former members, neighborhood conflicts, stalking, and repeated harassment deserve the same level of attention because they often provide warning before violence occurs.

Church leaders should encourage people to report concerning behavior early rather than dismissing it as someone simply having a bad day. Small problems are usually much easier to resolve than major ones.

Biblical Analysis

Christians are called to reject personal vengeance. Romans 12:19 reminds us, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God.” As believers, we are not free to retaliate simply because someone insults us, threatens us, or mistreats us.

At the same time, Scripture does not teach us to ignore credible threats against those God has entrusted to our care. First Timothy 5:8 emphasizes our responsibility toward our own households. Although Paul is addressing financial provision in that passage, the broader principle is that husbands and fathers have God given responsibilities toward their families. Those responsibilities include exercising wisdom when serious threats arise.

These principles are not contradictory. Christians should not seek revenge, but neither should they ignore danger. When someone makes credible threats against a pastor’s wife or children, the biblical response is not passivity. It is to respond wisely, involve the appropriate authorities, document the behavior, pursue lawful protection when necessary, and take reasonable steps to safeguard those under your care.

As more information becomes public, the courts will determine the legal outcome of Pastor Spell’s case. Regardless of that outcome, this incident serves as a reminder that many violent confrontations begin long before the first punch is thrown. Church leaders who recognize those warning signs early have the best opportunity to protect both their families and their congregations.

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