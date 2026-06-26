Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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CAPT Chris Schaffer's avatar
CAPT Chris Schaffer
6h

Well said. Expertly described and Biblically laid out. A good lesson plan for this week’s Security Team briefing!

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Big H's avatar
Big H
4h

I'm told that numerous reports were made by the church to local law enforcement. The result was that nothing substantial was ever done to prevent these threats. I'll bet their membership increases 😊

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