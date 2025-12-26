Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. Andujar's avatar
V. Andujar
9h

My church is not prepare because they think God will protect and security is like a formality; due they ignore each logic idea

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jimmie McBride's avatar
Jimmie McBride
4h

Thank you for the update, our church has a fantastic security team and we follow and subscribe to CWT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture