March 2, 2026

Threat Intelligence Briefing- Southern California

Threat Level: HIGH (Orange)

Executive Summary

The United States and Iran are engaged in active military confrontation following the strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader and other senior figures.

During a recent Ramadan address at the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County, Shia imam Sayed Moustafa Qazwini referred to those killed in the strike as martyrs and personally prayed that he would die as a martyr rather than in a hospital bed or at home.

No explicit call to violence was made. However, wartime martyrdom rhetoric inside domestic religious spaces increases lone actor mobilization risk, particularly in dense regions such as Southern California.

We have already seen at least one confirmed active shooter incident nationally during this escalation period, underscoring that unstable actors are reacting to the broader conflict environment.

Current Threat Environment

Active kinetic exchange between U.S. and Iranian forces

Elevated retaliatory rhetoric globally

Religious framing of military strikes as injustice

Increased martyrdom glorification narratives

In wartime conditions, grievance based rhetoric functions as moral reinforcement. Lone actors do not require direct instruction. They require perceived justification.

Incident Overview: Orange County Sermon

Speaker: Sayed Moustafa Qazwini

Location: Islamic Educational Center, Orange County, California

Key themes identified:

Framing U.S. action as unjust killing

Elevating those killed as martyrs

Personal prayer for martyrdom

Rejection of peaceful death in favor of sacrificial death

There was no operational call to attack. The concern is narrative reinforcement during active war.

Analytical Assessment

When violent conflict is framed in spiritual terms and martyrdom is elevated as honorable, the psychological barrier to violence lowers for a small subset of individuals who are already unstable, radicalized, or grievance driven.

History shows that periods of international conflict correlate with increased lone actor activity. The majority of people will not act. A small percentage will.

Given current conditions, lone actor violence during this war period is assessed as highly probable in category risk, though not linked to a specific identified plot.

Regional Focus: Southern California

Southern California warrants special attention due to:

High density soft targets

Multiple large religious institutions

International political ties

Diverse Middle Eastern communities with varying geopolitical alignments

The Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles is largely anti regime. The concern is not the diaspora broadly. The concern is regime sympathetic narratives and individuals who internalize wartime grievance messaging.

Pre-Attack Indicators for Churches

Church security teams are unlikely to observe ideological radicalization. What they can observe are behavioral indicators.

Remain alert for:

Averting eyes, concealment gestures

Blading of the body, dominant shoulder retreat

Repeated scanning of entrances and exits

Target glancing toward security personnel

Shallow or rapid breathing

Nostril flaring

Jaw clenching

Making fists

Dominant leg retreat

Unnatural pacing or fidgeting with feet

Adjusting waistband or concealed areas repeatedly

Refusal to make normal eye contact when approached

Bouncing on the balls of the feet

Knees flexed as if preparing to move

These behaviors do not confirm intent. They indicate stress, pre assault anxiety, or preparation.

Early contact and professional engagement remain your best mitigation tool.

Recommendations for Churches

Maintain visible, uniformed security presence

Position trained personnel at primary entrances

Increase exterior patrol awareness

Ensure rapid communication capability inside the building

Conduct a brief pre service reminder to security teams regarding pre attack indicators

This is not a call for panic. It is a call for disciplined vigilance during a wartime environment.

