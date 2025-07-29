Over 500 already registered. Don’t miss your chance.

I’ll be teaching a live Christian Warrior Academy course in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 2nd. This will be a full day of intense, real-world church security training, including active shooter response, team formations, legal responsibilities, and biblical foundations for church defense.

This course is FREE—but registration is required, and seats are going fast. We now have fewer than 100 seats left.

Whether you’re just starting a safety ministry or have a well-trained team, this course will sharpen your skills and deepen your understanding of how to defend the church—both tactically and biblically.

Please only register if you can attend in person. This event will not be streamed or recorded due to the sensitive content we’re covering.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.

