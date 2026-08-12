Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric C's avatar
Eric C
10h

Keith, did you post a link to the FBI report? I don't see it.

Reply
Share
Jonathan Heslep's avatar
Jonathan Heslep
11h

Thanks for the good, thorough assessment! (Also, Ed Monk is THE MAN!)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture