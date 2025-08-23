New Training Release: Responding to a Burglar Alarm at Church
Learn how church security teams should respond to burglar alarms with safe clearing tactics, risk reduction for armed and unarmed members, and technology like drones to protect God’s house.
This morning, I’m releasing a brand-new Christian Warrior Training class: Responding to a Burglar Alarm at Church.
When the alarm goes off at your church, your team needs more than just a good intention… they need a plan. This new course gives church security teams step-by-step instruction on how to handle alarm activations with confidence, professionalism, and biblical wisdom.
What You’ll Learn
How to approach the property safely and reduce exposure to ambush
How armed team members should clear with discipline and accountability
How unarmed team members can respond without putting themselves at unnecessary risk
How to use technology like drones to assist in clearing and make response safer
Post-alarm steps: communication, documentation, and After Action Reviews
Why This Matters
False alarms happen, but so do real threats. Your team must be prepared to handle both with discernment. Too often, church safety teams rush in without thinking through tactics or risk reduction. This training equips you to respond wisely—protecting your people while honoring God.
Resources Included
Along with the video lesson, you’ll receive a student handout and checklist you can print and use with your team. These tools will reinforce the training and give you a quick reference during future alarm responses.
The course will be available Saturday morning. You can access it here by clicking the link below or the course picture below.
Stay ready, stay watchful, and protect the flock.
In His Service,
Keith Graves
Christian Warrior Training
All this advice is for large-scale or mega-churches. What about small churches under 100 people, the majority of them elderly, and where the head pastor gets a small stipend from the collection plate, not a six-figure salary?