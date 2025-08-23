This morning, I’m releasing a brand-new Christian Warrior Training class: Responding to a Burglar Alarm at Church.

When the alarm goes off at your church, your team needs more than just a good intention… they need a plan. This new course gives church security teams step-by-step instruction on how to handle alarm activations with confidence, professionalism, and biblical wisdom.

What You’ll Learn

How to approach the property safely and reduce exposure to ambush

How armed team members should clear with discipline and accountability

How unarmed team members can respond without putting themselves at unnecessary risk

How to use technology like drones to assist in clearing and make response safer

Post-alarm steps: communication, documentation, and After Action Reviews

Why This Matters

False alarms happen, but so do real threats. Your team must be prepared to handle both with discernment. Too often, church safety teams rush in without thinking through tactics or risk reduction. This training equips you to respond wisely—protecting your people while honoring God.

Resources Included

Along with the video lesson, you’ll receive a student handout and checklist you can print and use with your team. These tools will reinforce the training and give you a quick reference during future alarm responses.

The course will be available Saturday morning. You can access it here by clicking the link below or the course picture below.

Stay ready, stay watchful, and protect the flock.

