I just released a new video update titled Church Security Alert: Copycat Attacks After Minneapolis Shooting.
In this briefing, I break down the recent Minneapolis active shooter incident and the increased risk of copycat attacks against churches. Online radical messaging is encouraging violence against Christians, and church security teams need to be aware of the heightened threat.
Stay vigilant and keep protecting the flock.
This always happens. Complacency kills. Thanks for the reminder brother!
Great insight. Thank you and God Bless.