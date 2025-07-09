Help me support churches around the US with critical info like this. A paid subscription makes this happen.
Every summer, churches across the country launch camps and VBS programs to share the Gospel with the next generation. But with that opportunity comes a weighty responsibility: keeping children safe. That’s why I’ve created a free digital safety manual to help your ministry prepare, prevent, and respond to emergencies during any camp or VBS event.
The Church Camp Safety Guide for Ministries and VBS Teams covers:
Pre-event risk assessments
Severe weather, medical, and missing child plans
Parent communication protocols
Staff training checklists and night watch procedures
Printable emergency templates
A biblical response to tragedy
This guide is 100% free to download and share (this material is free because of the paid subscribers to this channel-thank you!). Use it as a training tool for your staff and volunteers, or adapt the included templates for your unique location. It’s all designed to help you “watch over the flock” with wisdom and love.
📘 Download here:
https://courses.christianwarriortraining.com/all-products/?tab=digital_product
Let’s equip our teams to lead well, protect well, and serve without fear.
—Keith Graves
Christian Warrior Training
Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.