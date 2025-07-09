Every summer, churches across the country launch camps and VBS programs to share the Gospel with the next generation. But with that opportunity comes a weighty responsibility: keeping children safe. That’s why I’ve created a free digital safety manual to help your ministry prepare, prevent, and respond to emergencies during any camp or VBS event.

The Church Camp Safety Guide for Ministries and VBS Teams covers:

Pre-event risk assessments

Severe weather, medical, and missing child plans

Parent communication protocols

Staff training checklists and night watch procedures

Printable emergency templates

A biblical response to tragedy

This guide is 100% free to download and share (this material is free because of the paid subscribers to this channel-thank you!). Use it as a training tool for your staff and volunteers, or adapt the included templates for your unique location. It’s all designed to help you “watch over the flock” with wisdom and love.

📘 Download here:

https://courses.christianwarriortraining.com/all-products/?tab=digital_product

Let’s equip our teams to lead well, protect well, and serve without fear.

—Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

Faith. Readiness. Protection in His Name.