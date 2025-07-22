Training your church security team doesn’t have to be complicated, but it must be intentional. That’s why I put together a free resource you can use immediately:

Church Security Scenario Guide: 30 Real-World Drills to Protect the Flock

This downloadable manual includes 30 real-world incident scenarios—everything from intruders in the children’s area to power outages during service. Each scenario outlines a realistic situation your team might face and walks through what an appropriate response should look like.

Whether you’re training a new team from scratch or want to sharpen the response of experienced volunteers, this is a practical way to prepare. You can use it during monthly team training, tabletop walk-throughs, or live-action drills.

As with everything I produce for this ministry, it’s free. If you find it helpful and you’re in a position to support the mission, a paid subscription to the Christian Warrior Training newsletter helps more than you know. But it’s not required. God has always provided what’s needed, and I trust He’ll continue to do so.

You can download the guide here:

🔗 Church Security Scenario Guide

Let’s stay sharp, stay faithful, and protect the flock.

—In His Service,

Keith Graves

P.S.

I just want to say how amazing this community is. You all uplift my spirit everyday and I love how many of you want to protect the Body of Christ. Thank you.