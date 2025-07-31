I’ve just released a detailed after-action report covering the June 1st firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado, where a terrorist targeted a peaceful Jewish march with Molotov cocktails and a homemade flamethrower. This report walks through the timeline, tactics, law enforcement response, victim details, and the attacker’s background and motive.

You must study past incidents of violence to better understand how you need to protect your flock.

This downloadable PDF is now available to all followers. It's designed to inform church security teams and defenders about evolving threats—including lone actor terrorism—and the importance of vigilance, deterrence, and training.

➡️ Access the full debrief and download the report here:

Stay informed. Stay ready.

—In His Service,

Keith Graves

