WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW, OR GO TO THE END TO TAKE THE COURSE AND GET A CERTIFICATE

New Class Available Now: Tactical Drone Entries – How to Clear Rooms Safely

Our newest training class, “Tactical Drone Entries: How to Clear Rooms Safely,” is now live.

This course teaches how to use drones as a tactical tool for safely clearing rooms and buildings before sending team members inside. You’ll see a real team in training, learning how to coordinate between the drone operator, team leader, and entry team while identifying common mistakes and how to correct them.

The training is designed to help churches and security teams strengthen safety procedures and protect their people without unnecessary risk. It also includes practical guidance on adapting these tactics to your own church environment, even with limited resources.

The class concludes with a Bible study on teamwork, preparation, and unity, reminding us that while we train and prepare, our true strength and protection come from God.

You can take the new class now for free.

TAKE THE COURSE

Leave a comment