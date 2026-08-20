Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

First, Christ is King! I am so thankful that He created this platform so we can all communicate and make our churches and the Body of Christ safer every day.

Reminder: Log Suspicious Activity

The intel dashboard is thriving! Your suspicious activity reports are flowing in. If you have an event at your church, after contacting your local police and regional intelligence center, please log it with us at intel.christianwarriortraining.com by hitting the “report” button. It allows others in your area to see what is happening in real time.

Two New Classes

If you are in the area of Illinois and Michigan, I’ll be teaching in those two states coming up in October. The details for the MI class is still being worked out, but it will be at the location of a previous active shooter event. The flyer for Illinois is below. If you are within a few hours, please make the drive. I will make it worth your while. If you’ve been to one of my classes before, give some encouragement in the comments to let everyone know if it is worth their time.

Register Here, In Person Only!

New Leadership Book for Church Security Teams

I wrote a book! My goal here is to help leaders run their team effectively. Here’s what I cover:

Order Now!

How to build a team structure that functions under pressure

How to screen and onboard volunteers using a biblical character framework

How to handle the problem volunteer that every team eventually encounters

How to navigate the pastoral relationship when the pastor is disengaged

How to build and defend a budget in ministry language

How to develop the next generation of leaders before you need them

The legal framework every team leader must understand, including negligence liability and citizen’s arrest authority

What leniency bias costs a security program and how to resist it as a Christian leader

If you buy it, I would greatly appreciate you rating the book on Amazon.

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