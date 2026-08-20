Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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John Gray's avatar
John Gray
3h

Keith - Can't wait to meet you, brother. A have a few new members without prior experience so this will be a great training for them. See you 10/10!

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Mat S's avatar
Mat S
5h

Ordered the book! I'm in Michigan and look forward to seeing where you end up hosting training. Hoping to attend!

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