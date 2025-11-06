New Class Saturday: Tactical Drone Clearing (Members Can Take it Now!)
We’re releasing a new training class this Saturday morning that focuses on tactical drone entries, using drones to safely clear rooms and buildings before sending people inside.
This class is for church safety teams, volunteers, and security leaders who want to reduce risk and strengthen their protection efforts. You’ll see how to integrate a drone into your team tactics, how to coordinate between the operator and the entry group, and what to do when something goes wrong.
Our team’s training is real and unpolished. You’ll see mistakes, adjustments, and teamwork in action. The goal is to help your team learn how to practice safely and confidently in your own environment.
At the end of the class, I’ll share a short Bible study on teamwork, preparation, and unity. Scripture has a lot to say about working together and staying ready.
The full class goes live Saturday morning on Christian Warrior Training and YouTube. Keep an eye on your inbox for the release post with the video link and timestamps.
