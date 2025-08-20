This Saturday morning I’m releasing a new Christian Warrior Training class: Responding to a Burglar Alarm at Church.

When that alarm goes off, your team needs a clear plan. In this course I’ll walk you through how to safely approach and clear a building, whether your team members are armed or unarmed. We’ll cover how to minimize risk, when to wait for law enforcement, and how to keep your people safe while protecting God’s house.

🔹 For armed team members: how to move and clear with safety and accountability.

🔹 For unarmed team members: ways to respond without putting yourself in unnecessary danger.

🔹 Using technology: how tools like drones can reduce exposure and help your team clear more effectively.

You’ll also get a student handout that breaks the response down into easy-to-follow steps.

The class releases Saturday morning. I’ll release an email in the morning with a link to get this FREE training.

Stay trained, stay ready, and protect the flock with wisdom.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

