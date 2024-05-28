Many of you are gracious enough to support me with what I am doing here at CWT. I will always keep my core training and information out and available to everyone for free. But, I’m thinking about putting out some of the things I do everyday to make myself a better Christian Warrior available to those of you helping me with this newsletter.

In this episode, I’ll take you to my garage (nothing but the best for you guys) where I show you a drill I do to keep my skills sharp. Today it is collapsible baton drills against my defensive tactics dummy Bob.