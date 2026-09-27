Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
12h

We have often discussed the LDS policy on firearms, and that is what is is today. Regarding crimes against children, the enforced policy of the Church is that every adult contact with a child requires two adults to be present. I’m posting this simply as a thought others might consider. Peace and safety to you all.

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Jim Manning's avatar
Jim Manning
5h

Apparently, each of us has to decide what to do. My advice is get fit, train (it costs), practice and add allies, as too many congregations are living on hope. My wife and I are going to become Ushers, if you know what I mean.

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