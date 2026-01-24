Terror

Heightened Risk Environment Amid Iran Instability and U.S. Military Posturing

The current Iran situation shows a convergence of factors that increase risk beyond the Middle East. The United States is expanding its military presence in the region while senior leadership continues to use intentionally vague language about possible intervention, a pattern that historically coincides with asymmetric retaliation rather than open conflict. At the same time, Iran’s traditional proxy forces are weakened and fragmented, which reduces their ability to conduct large, coordinated attacks but increases the likelihood of smaller, less predictable actions carried out by lone actors or loosely connected cells. Compounding this is Iran’s severe internal unrest, the most serious since 1979, which places pressure on the regime to externalize conflict as a distraction and show of strength. Together, these conditions point to a higher likelihood of opportunistic, symbolic attacks against soft targets rather than conventional military action, reinforcing the need for churches to maintain situational awareness, visible security presence, and disciplined observation during this period of instability.

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

Shooting During Basketball Game Leaves One Critically Injured at Louisiana Church

A shooting inside a church gymnasium left one person critically injured on the evening of Jan. 22 at Grace Life Fellowship Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the church on Barringer Foreman Road around 8:15 p.m. after reports of gunfire during a recreational men’s basketball game, where a verbal altercation between two men—neither of whom were members of the church—escalated into violence on the basketball court. Authorities said a 51-year-old suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was later taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: This is the second basketball game that resulted in murder at a church in the last 4 weeks. You must evaluate security while holding any church event. I would suggest taking our FREE de-escalation class to help defuse hostile situations while you are working security. It is good for all of your staff to watch it, including other ministries. The link is below after the next entry.

Disruptive Incident Interrupts Service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia

A disruptive incident occurred during a worship service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, when a man entered the sanctuary and began yelling threats toward the pastor and congregation, repeatedly warning that attendees would “burn” while standing near the front of the church; witnesses described the scene as chaotic and unsettling as the individual shouted insults and religious condemnations for several minutes before church members and security personnel escorted him out of the building.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Take our course on de-escalation techniques to help you if you find yourself in a similar incident.

Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt Worship Service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota

A group of anti-ICE agitators disrupted a worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, after storming the sanctuary and chanting slogans during the opening moments of the service, claiming that a pastor at the church had alleged ties to Immigration and Customs Enforcement; video from inside the church shows demonstrators positioning themselves in the middle of the sanctuary while chanting phrases such as “Justice for Renee Good,” causing significant disturbance and concern among congregants, as the incident unfolded amid heightened anti-ICE protests across the Twin Cities area, prompting a federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice to determine whether civil rights laws protecting houses of worship were violated.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: I have heard from readers about a follow on protest this week at Bethlehem College and Seminary. They have taken a pro ICE stance, visibly, on their website, which will attract protests. I also believe they may have planted Cities Church. I would expect more protests and we warned about more protests in an intelligence update this week.

Government in MN has said it is ok to protest at Christian churches while other government officials encouraged people to protest inside of our churches. This shirt has ACTS 5:29 underneath “Trust God Not Government.”

Bomb Threats Used to Divert Police Before Grand Blanc Church Attack

Authorities say a church attacker placed three false bomb threats to 911 in an effort to divert law enforcement just minutes before a deadly assault at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. The threats, reported at approximately 10:21 a.m. on September 28, 2025, claimed bombs were planted at a Mormon temple in Birmingham, the River Church on Perry Road, and Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Blanc Township. Police believe the calls were intended to spread officers thin before the attacker drove a pickup truck through the front doors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road and opened fire with a rifle, killing four people and injuring several others. Investigators confirmed the caller hung up before providing identifying information and later determined the same individual was responsible for carrying out the church attack.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a common crime tactic. In this case, it did not work for him. Police are taught in the academy about this tactic and it is common that when these types of calls come in, we know something else is coming and we re-deploy units appropriately. In this case, police were on scene within 90 seconds of the first shot.

Sex Crimes

Priest Arrest Sparks New Abuse Scandal at St. Edward Church in Louisiana

Authorities in southwest Louisiana arrested a 37-year-old Roman Catholic priest on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile following allegations of misconduct involving a minor, an incident that occurred within the Lafayette Diocese and involved St. Edward Church in the community of Richard, Louisiana, where the priest was serving as pastor at the time of the arrest; the arrest took place shortly after he had presided over Mass, and while specific details of the allegations have not yet been released, law enforcement confirmed the charges and noted the investigation is ongoing.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: You are more likely to have your pastor commit a sexual assault than you are to have an active shooter at a church. Let that sink in. We spend a huge amount of time for a crime that may not occur and ignore the most common threat to our churches.

Arson/Fires

Church Fire Injures Two in Early Morning Oklahoma City Blaze

A fire broke out inside a church building west of downtown Oklahoma City early Thursday morning, Jan. 22, prompting a response from the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the church near Northwest 1st Terrace and North Villa Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., where they discovered that multiple people were living inside the building at the time of the blaze. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and at least two individuals were treated for injuries at the scene, though no one required hospitalization. Authorities stated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

Massive Fire Destroys Longstanding Church in Ford Heights, Illinois

A massive fire severely damaged a church building Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 21, at True Light Temple of Praise in Ford Heights, Illinois. Authorities said the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. at the church located in the 1600 block of Drexel Avenue, sending heavy flames and smoke through the structure and prompting a large multi-agency fire response. A few church members were inside the building when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters faced additional challenges due to extreme cold weather and water supply issues while working to extinguish hotspots, and officials indicated the incident remains under investigation.

Read the full story

Property Crime

Cash Stolen From Church Offices in South Brunswick

Police are investigating a theft at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, New Jersey, where cash collected during weekend Masses was stolen just days before Christmas. Authorities say the crime occurred during the evening of December 21, 2025, when suspects entered the church by breaking through the ceiling, smashed sheetrock, ransacked offices, and pried open desks while searching for money from three of the four weekend services. Investigators are seeking surveillance video from the area around the church between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that could lead to an arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read the full story

NYPD Boosts Patrols After Multiple Incidents at Staten Island Churches

The New York City Police Department has increased patrols at churches and other houses of worship across Staten Island, New York, following a series of criminal incidents involving Catholic parishes since late November 2025. Police reported burglaries, vandalism, and disruptions during worship services at several churches, including St. Ann’s Catholic Church, St. Sylvester’s Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and St. Roch’s Catholic Church. Incidents included multiple burglaries with property stolen, vandalism to church property, defacement of entrances, and interruptions of Mass that resulted in arrests and injuries to responding officers. Authorities stated the incidents were not motivated by religious targeting but involved opportunistic crimes and mental health-related behavior, and emphasized the importance of ensuring congregants feel safe while worshiping. All known suspects have been arrested, and law enforcement has implemented increased patrols and regular visits by community affairs officers to deter further incidents and reassure parishioners.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: NYC has seen an increase in crime citywide, not just in SI. I am glad to see NYPD focusing on these crimes.

Vehicle Collisions

Vehicle Crash Injures Multiple People at San Francisco Church

Several people were injured when a vehicle crashed into an occupied church on Sunday, Jan. 20, at Good Hope Baptist Church in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, California. According to fire officials, the crash caused structural damage to the church on Nevada Street during a time when services were typically held, prompting evacuations and street closures in the area. Seven people suffered minor injuries, while three others were transported to a hospital for further evaluation, and building inspectors were called in to assess the safety of the structure before it was cleared later in the day. Authorities stated the incident appeared to be unintentional, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: Notice that there has been a significant increase in major collisions with churches? This and vehicle ramming attacks should make you work harder at pedestrian safety in your parking lots.

International

Gunmen Kidnap Worshippers From Multiple Churches in Kaduna State, Nigeria

Armed gunmen abducted dozens of worshippers during Sunday services at multiple churches in the Kurmin Wali area of Kaduna State, Nigeria, after attackers reportedly stormed at least two churches using sophisticated weapons and seized congregants mid-worship; while police initially cited conservative figures and said the investigation was still developing, church officials reported that more than 160 worshippers remained in captivity, highlighting ongoing discrepancies that often emerge in the early stages of mass kidnapping cases, as security forces were deployed to the area to pursue the attackers and locate the abducted victims amid Nigeria’s continuing crisis of church-targeted kidnappings and religiously motivated violence in the northern region of the country.

Read the full story

Leave a comment