Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Eric Thomas's avatar
Eric Thomas
11h

Excited for class in Florida

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Ray Hitchcox's avatar
Ray Hitchcox
17h

Hope you do a class in the Evansville IN area

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