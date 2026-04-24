More Seats Added to the Florida Christian Warrior Academy!
If you couldn't get a seat, click the link below. More seats have been added.
Paid subscribers make this possible. Please conside upgrading your subscription to help those churches that cannot afford this type of training and intelligence.
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Some of you may have been unable to get a ticket to the Christian Warrior Academy on May 2nd. We have more seats now, so click here and get your FREE slot for Christian Warrior Academy. Use the code “FREE” to unlock the free seat.
I hope to see you there.
Excited for class in Florida
Hope you do a class in the Evansville IN area