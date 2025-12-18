Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Snyder's avatar
Michael Snyder
8h

I want to thank you for continuing to remind believers of the need to be proactive in having a trained security team. As a member of my church I am active on our security team. Even so I still need reminders that what I’m doing is in line with God’s will as I know not all agree with the responsibility that we carry. It’s nice to be validated by one like yourself that clearly has the safety of the,church as a whole, in mind.

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul's avatar
Paul
8h

Well put together

Good word

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture