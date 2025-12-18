Faith is not passive. It calls believers to trust God fully while also acting on the wisdom He provides. Many well-meaning Christians say, “If it is God’s will, He will protect us,” as a reason for avoiding any kind of church safety plan. That statement sounds faithful, but it is not biblical. When it comes to defending the church, trust in God and preparation are not opposites. They are partners.

Misunderstanding God’s Will

When someone says they are “leaving it in God’s hands,” what they often mean is that they believe preparation shows a lack of faith. They assume that if we plan or train, we are interfering with God’s control. Scripture tells a different story. God’s will is not for His people to sit idle. It is for His people to act wisely and courageously in obedience.

Noah built an ark before the first raindrop fell. Joseph stored grain before the famine began. Nehemiah rebuilt Jerusalem’s wall with a sword in one hand and a trowel in the other. None of these men waited for disaster to strike before they acted. They trusted God, and that trust produced movement. Their faith was revealed through preparation.

The idea that “God’s will” cancels our duty to protect His people is false humility. It sounds spiritual, but it leads to neglect. God’s will never removes responsibility. He gives His people discernment, awareness, and courage so that we can act when danger threatens. Ignoring those gifts is not faith. It is disobedience disguised as piety.

Faith Requires Action

James 2:17 says, “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” True faith always produces action. When Nehemiah armed the workers on the wall, he was not doubting God’s protection; he was demonstrating trust by doing his part. David trusted God completely, yet he still picked up five smooth stones and used the skills he had trained for. Both men prayed, prepared, and acted.

When church leaders claim that faith alone will keep a congregation safe, they overlook the biblical model of stewardship. God expects us to guard what He has entrusted to us. First Peter 5:8 commands believers to “be sober-minded and watchful,” because evil is always seeking a foothold. That instruction is not just spiritual. It is practical. It calls us to readiness.

Faith and preparedness are inseparable. We pray for protection, but we also plan for what could happen. We study Scripture, but we also train in wisdom. God’s sovereignty is the reason we prepare, because we know that He is in control of the outcome. Our role is obedience.

God’s Will and Human Responsibility

In Exodus 17, Moses lifted his hands while Joshua fought the Amalekites. God provided the victory, but He worked through His people’s effort. That same balance applies to the modern church. Prayer must lead to action. When we secure our churches, train volunteers, and develop safety plans, we are not acting outside of God’s will. We are fulfilling it.

Christ Himself demonstrated preparedness. In Luke 22:36, He told His disciples to buy a sword. That command was not a call to aggression but a reminder to be ready in a hostile world. Jesus wanted His followers to understand that spiritual readiness and practical awareness go hand in hand. He expected them to live with discernment, not fear.

To hide behind “God’s will” as a reason to avoid taking action leaves the flock vulnerable. Shepherds do not pray for wolves to go away; they stand guard over the sheep God has given them.

A Call to the Church

The modern church must stop confusing faith with inaction. God is not honored by neglect. He is honored when His people take responsibility for the lives and souls He has entrusted to them. Church security is not about fear. It is about stewardship. Preparation is not a lack of faith. It is the evidence of faith.

God’s will and human responsibility are not in competition. They operate together. When the church prays for protection while ignoring physical security, it is asking God to do what He has already commanded His people to do. Our obedience is how His will is carried out.

If your church struggles with this issue, open Scripture together. Study the examples of Nehemiah, David, and the early disciples. Discuss what it truly means to act in faith. Then take steps to train, plan, and prepare. God blesses churches that are both faithful and wise.

For those who still question whether defending the church is biblical, I wrote a full breakdown here: Is Self-Defense a Sin?

Faith and action belong together. One without the other is incomplete. God’s will is that His people remain faithful, vigilant, and ready to protect the flock until He returns.

