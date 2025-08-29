Minneapolis Church Shooting: Understanding the Suspect’s Video
Minneapolis church shooting: shooter's video manifesto.
I’m currently on vacation, but I wanted to take a break to address the tragic events that took place this week at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. A full and substantive debrief will come in the weeks ahead once I’ve had more time to analyze the details and speak with law enforcement contacts. For now, I want to make sure you see the suspect’s video that was posted before the attack and understand why it matters for your church security.
Why the Video Matters
The suspect, identified as Robin Westman (born Robert Westman), 23, posted disturbing videos online before the shooting. These videos, along with a handwritten manifesto, provide insight into his hatred, mental state, and intent. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed investigators believe these were indeed posted by Westman.
What the video shows:
Weapons Display: Several firearms and ammunition were shown, with some marked with references to past mass shooters. Pro tip: It’s common for active shooters to write on their weapons. We saw this in the NZ Mosque shooter video that you can watch here or in the link below.
Manifesto: A four-page handwritten letter filled with despair, suicidal thoughts, and hatred toward Christians, Jews, and others.
Symbols of Hate: Anti-Christian imagery, antisemitic messages, racial slurs, and white supremacy symbols.
Plans in Plain Sight: A journal with a hand-drawn map of Annunciation Church, paired with a smoke bomb later used in the attack.
This video was meant to terrorize and glorify violence. Instead, I want you to use it as a teaching tool.
Identity of the Shooter
The shooter, Robin Westman (born Robert Westman), was a man who legally changed his name in 2020 and identified as transgender. He dressed as a woman and presented himself that way online and in videos prior to the attack.
This matters. There has been a notable increase in active shooter incidents committed by individuals identifying as transgender, and it cannot be ignored. The mainstream media is attempting to downplay this fact, but we must recognize patterns in order to prepare accordingly.
It is also important to note that many church active shooters have direct associations to the church they attack—whether through family ties, former membership, or domestic violence spilling over into the sanctuary. Westman was a former Annunciation student, and his mother worked at the parish in the past.
The Broader Threat Environment
Since the shooting, there have been individuals on social media who openly hate Christians and have been encouraging others to carry out attacks against churches, while even praising the actions of this killer. This reinforces what I’ve said repeatedly: the lone-wolf actor remains the single greatest threat facing churches today. At Christian Warrior Training, I’ve warned of this for some time, and we are seeing it play out before us.
What Churches Can Learn from the Video
Threats Begin Outside: The shooter fired through stained-glass windows from outside. Your first layer of defense has always been the exterior. Place trained team members in the parking lot and at doors.
Locked Doors Save Lives: Police confirm the church doors were locked, keeping the attacker from entering. That one measure saved countless lives.
Recognize the Red Flags: The video revealed years of hatred, suicidal thinking, and obsession with mass murderers. Train your teams to look for indicators of potential violence.
Anti-Christian Hostility is Real: The shooter directly targeted a Mass, children, and the faith itself. This wasn’t random—it was a hate crime against Christians.
Spiritual Battle: As Christians, we must see this as more than just physical security. There is a demonic element to these attacks. Prayer and preparedness go hand in hand.
A Biblical Lens on Persecution
The Bible warns us that persecution will come. Jesus said in John 15:18–19, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.”
This is not new for the Church. What we are witnessing is the same spirit of hatred that has always been aimed at God’s people. We are called to remain faithful, courageous, and prepared to defend the flock.
Final Note
I will return with a full debrief and detailed analysis soon. For now, study this video, understand the mindset of those who would harm the church, and take steps to secure your congregation both spiritually and physically.
In His Service,
Keith Graves
Thanks for posting this, Keith, excellent summary. Parents should be showing up at their children’s schools and places of worship, not just asking but insisting on clarity around what safety measures are in place, if any. A Catholic school rep contacted me today and, while they acknowledged the need to act, it was clear the decision was made reluctantly, and only because of the recent incident, and they are still on the fence regarding funding any real effort to implement security measures.
What continues to baffle me is the absence of political will and leadership when it comes to protecting our most valuable asset, children! Many of these NGOs spend more money on landscaping and catered pastries than they do on basic security infrastructure. The priorities are upside down, and it’s time parents start calling that out. Believe me, as security consultants, we've made every effort to raise the alarm, but too often, the message is ignored. It's time for parents and guardians to demand accountability and a shift away from these permissive, unsafe practices. Clarity isn't a vague reassurance like "we have a plan," it means leadership must clearly articulate what specific measures are in place to protect parishioners, congregants, and students while they're on site. Anything less is a disservice to the communities they serve. https://gitnux.org/church-shooting-statistics/ https://churchsecuritysolutions.org/
Thank you Keith once again for giving us the facts. Our security team leader and myself have been following you and upgrading our security team approach more and more. Our small team is working to improve the safety of our congregation as well as being open and receptive. Doors that are locked and manned throughout both services except main door unlocked but with additional security personnel. Armed security in the parking lot along with others who all have 2-way radios for all security personnel. And continuous prayers for the Lords protection and heart for His people. 👍🙏🏼