I’m currently on vacation, but I wanted to take a break to address the tragic events that took place this week at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. A full and substantive debrief will come in the weeks ahead once I’ve had more time to analyze the details and speak with law enforcement contacts. For now, I want to make sure you see the suspect’s video that was posted before the attack and understand why it matters for your church security.

Why the Video Matters

The suspect, identified as Robin Westman (born Robert Westman), 23, posted disturbing videos online before the shooting. These videos, along with a handwritten manifesto, provide insight into his hatred, mental state, and intent. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed investigators believe these were indeed posted by Westman.

What the video shows:

This video was meant to terrorize and glorify violence. Instead, I want you to use it as a teaching tool.

Identity of the Shooter

The shooter, Robin Westman (born Robert Westman), was a man who legally changed his name in 2020 and identified as transgender. He dressed as a woman and presented himself that way online and in videos prior to the attack.

This matters. There has been a notable increase in active shooter incidents committed by individuals identifying as transgender, and it cannot be ignored. The mainstream media is attempting to downplay this fact, but we must recognize patterns in order to prepare accordingly.

It is also important to note that many church active shooters have direct associations to the church they attack—whether through family ties, former membership, or domestic violence spilling over into the sanctuary. Westman was a former Annunciation student, and his mother worked at the parish in the past.

The Broader Threat Environment

Since the shooting, there have been individuals on social media who openly hate Christians and have been encouraging others to carry out attacks against churches, while even praising the actions of this killer. This reinforces what I’ve said repeatedly: the lone-wolf actor remains the single greatest threat facing churches today. At Christian Warrior Training, I’ve warned of this for some time, and we are seeing it play out before us.

What Churches Can Learn from the Video

Threats Begin Outside: The shooter fired through stained-glass windows from outside. Your first layer of defense has always been the exterior. Place trained team members in the parking lot and at doors.

Locked Doors Save Lives: Police confirm the church doors were locked, keeping the attacker from entering. That one measure saved countless lives.

Recognize the Red Flags: The video revealed years of hatred, suicidal thinking, and obsession with mass murderers. Train your teams to look for indicators of potential violence.

Anti-Christian Hostility is Real: The shooter directly targeted a Mass, children, and the faith itself. This wasn’t random—it was a hate crime against Christians.

Spiritual Battle: As Christians, we must see this as more than just physical security. There is a demonic element to these attacks. Prayer and preparedness go hand in hand.

A Biblical Lens on Persecution

The Bible warns us that persecution will come. Jesus said in John 15:18–19, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.”

This is not new for the Church. What we are witnessing is the same spirit of hatred that has always been aimed at God’s people. We are called to remain faithful, courageous, and prepared to defend the flock.

Final Note

I will return with a full debrief and detailed analysis soon. For now, study this video, understand the mindset of those who would harm the church, and take steps to secure your congregation both spiritually and physically.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

