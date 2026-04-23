Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Dean Gambino's avatar
Dean Gambino
3h

The obvious glaring question is how did he get close enough to make physical contact with the Pastor?

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3 replies by Keith Graves and others
John Culbertson's avatar
John Culbertson
9m

Hi Kevin

I live in Rossville GA (just south of Chattanooga TN). I wish you could come to the Chattanooga area for your training sessions. Our team and many others would benefit greatly.

God bless brother

John Culbertson

12stringcowboy@gmail.com

815-549-6701

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